Global Communications Test and Measurement Market Report 2020 with Company Profiles of Anritsu, EXFO, Keysight Technologies, NETSCOUT, Rohde & Schwarz, Spirent Communications & VIAVI Solutions

The COVID-19 pandemic caught most of the world off guard, forcing governments to impose lockdowns. Wireless communications, therefore, became the lifeline of enterprises whose employees were forced to work from home (WFH).



Although the pandemic could be seen as a viable opportunity for operators and service providers to capitalize upon demand, that was not the case. The network operator and service provider community was instead challenged by an inability to adequately scale their infrastructure to accommodate the surge in traffic on their networks. This affected the quality of service and experience for subscribers. The fact that larger enterprises now have a WFH workforce means that data has become more vulnerable to malware such as distributed denial of service (DDoS) and ransomware attacks. Service providers and enterprises require solutions that ensure high quality of service and experience while securing the integrity of proprietary data from theft.



While network operators remain on course to deploy a full-fledged 5G network, the WFH phenomenon has caused many people to migrate to tier II and III towns and cities, which are less dense than the mega cities they lived in previously. This shift has mitigated the urgency in deployment of small cell clusters that have high throughput but very low coverage. Network operators have instead used radio frequency (RF) planning solutions with active network testing to efficiently deploy 5G networks.



Although COVID-19 has slowed down 5G networks to a certain degree, at the same time, significant congestion has bombarded LTE broadband networks. Simultaneously, there has been major development in connected vehicles and Industrial Internet of Things ( IIoT) technologies, which will require testing solutions that are predominantly used in the communications industry.



While a lot of work remains in the development of 5G, work on 6G has just started. This has pushed demand for equipment that can test terahertz (THz) wave technologies, particularly for research and development (R&D). However, a considerable work remains in standardizing the new 6G network. Demand for the type of testing solution required would therefore be restricted to those that test the physical layer.



From a geographic perspective, North America and Asia-Pacific lead the wireless communications industry. Led by the United States, North America has made important strides in 5G. The region is also home to large web-scale companies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), which provide cloud-based services to the enterprise, and video-on-demand content providers like Netflix. Asia-Pacific is led by China, South Korea, and Taiwan, who are all making significant progress in 5G deployments.



Research Scope

This global study of the communications test and measurement market takes into account revenue generated from 4 key regions: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Revenue was calculated by aggregating revenue contributions from individual testing vendors. The study period begins in 2017 and forecasts end in 2025.

Testing equipment/solution type: RF testing equipment, FOTE, Ethernet testing solutions, network performance test and monitoring

Area of application: R&D, manufacturing, installation & maintenance

Type of end user: Network equipment manufacturers (NEM), service providers, chipset manufacturers, enterprise, others (manufacturers of fiber optic components)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Communications Test and Measurement Industry

About the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2, Growth Opportunity Analysis, Communications Test and Measurement Market

Communications Test and Measurement Market - Scope of Analysis

Communications Test and Measurement Market Segmentation

Key Competitors in the Communications Test and Measurement Market

Key Growth Metrics for Communications Test and Measurement Market

Growth Drivers for Communications Test and Measurement Market

Growth Driver Analysis for Communications Test and Measurement Market

Growth Restraints for Communications Test and Measurement Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for Communications Test and Measurement Market

Forecast Assumptions, Communications Test and Measurement Market

Revenue Forecast, Communications Test and Measurement Market

Revenue Forecast by Product, Communications Test and Measurement Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Communications Test and Measurement Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Communications Test and Measurement Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Communications Test and Measurement Market

Revenue Forecast By End User, Communications Test and Measurement Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End User, Communications Test and Measurement Market

Revenue Forecast by Application, Communications Test and Measurement Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application, Communications Test and Measurement Market

Competitive Environment, Communications Test and Measurement Market

Market Share, Communications Test and Measurement Market

Market Share Analysis, Communications Test and Measurement Market

Company Profile - Keysight Technologies

Company Profile - VIAVI Solutions

Company Profile - Rohde & Schwarz

Company Profile - Anritsu

Company Profile - Spirent Communications

Company Profile - NETSCOUT

Company Profile - NI

Company Profile - EXFO

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, RF Testing Equipment

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Ethernet Testing Solutions

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, FOTE

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Network Performance Test and Monitoring

7. Growth Opportunity Universe, Communications Test and Measurement Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - 5G Services Would Require Innovative Testing Solutions, 2019

Growth Opportunity 2 - 6G Services Would Require Solutions that Can Test in THz Frequency Range, 2019

in THz Frequency Range, 2019 Growth Opportunity 3 - Fully Autonomous Vehicles Would Require Customized Communications Test Solution, 2019

Growth Opportunity 4 - COVID-19 and the New Normal, 2020

Growth Opportunity 5 - The Proliferation of IIoT, 2019

8. Next steps

Companies Mentioned

Anritsu

EXFO

Keysight Technologies

NETSCOUT

NI

Rohde & Schwarz

Spirent Communications

VIAVI Solutions

