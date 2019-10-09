Global Community Cloud Industry
Oct 09, 2019, 12:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Community Cloud market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 27.5%. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 25.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.9 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 30.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$289.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$416.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$363.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 26.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Akamai Technologies, Inc.; Amadeus IT Group SA; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Atos SA; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Google Cloud Platform; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; Vmware, Inc.
