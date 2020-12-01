Global Companies Partner with Correlation One to Increase Diversity in the Data & AI Jobs of the Future

By sponsoring DS4A/ Empowerment, companies create fellowships that allow participants to partake at no cost and offer invaluable mentorship opportunities. Correlation One and the program sponsors together have the goal of training 10,000 people over the next three years.

The program sponsors include: Anaplan, Match Group, Citadel and Citadel Securities, Point72 Asset Management, Two Sigma, Marshall Wace, IHS Markit, Johnson & Johnson, Gilead Sciences, and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Senior executives from these organizations have endorsed this program:

"Supporting Correlation One is aligned with our values as a company. We must stay laser-focused on tearing down systemic barriers for communities of color. Education is an important first step, but so is providing job skills training that enables people to lift themselves up," said Frank Calderoni , Chief Executive Officer, Anaplan. "In addition, providing mentorship and empowerment are critical to helping people be successful. When one of us does better, we all do better."

Participants in the program will receive 13 weeks of training led by an instructor team from Ivy League universities. In addition, participants will be connected with mentors from sponsoring organizations who will provide professional development and career coaching. At the end of the program, they will be connected with opportunities at leading enterprises across the business, financial services, technology, healthcare, consulting, and consumer sectors.

"Today, there is no marketplace for enterprises to find vetted, trained, job-ready, diverse talent. We are creating that marketplace, and re-imagining the education-to-jobs pathway as we do so. By training this talent in data skills and connecting them to economic opportunity, we hope to unlock diverse human potential at scale," said Sham Mustafa and Rasheed Sabar, Correlation One Co-Founders and Co-CEOs. "Our corporate partners make this program possible and in doing so, show their strong commitment to diversity and inclusion, and eliminating barriers to accessing the jobs of tomorrow."

About Data Science for All (DS4A)

The Data Science for All (DS4A) initiative was launched by Correlation One to provide data and analytics training programs dedicated to advancing women and underrepresented minorities in data science, and promoting a more inclusive global AI ecosystem. DS4A/ Empowerment is the largest program launched to date.

The first DS4A/ Empowerment cohort commenced their training on October 24, 2020. Since launching applications for the first 500-person cohort in Fall 2020, DS4A/ Empowerment has seen significant traction on multiple fronts:

Over 8,300 applications were received from candidates in 48 states.

The diversity of accepted participants is robust, with 57% identifying as female, 58% black or African-American, 32% Latinx or Hispanic, and 21% identifying as LGBTQ+. In addition, the program will include members of additional underrepresented groups, including veterans, refugees, and immigrants.

The program is supported by partnerships with 30+ organizations, including the National Society of Black Engineers, HBCU Connect, The Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, Black Girls Code, and Hire Heroes.

Hundreds of individuals who have applied to the program attended or are currently attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), with representation from over 35 HBCUs nationally.

Applicants are alumni or current students (at the undergraduate through postdoctoral level) at over 400 different universities.

Learn more about the stories of the Fellows in this program through these video testimonials: https://blog.correlation-one.com/c1insights.blog/meet-the-class-of-fall-2020-ds4a-empowerment/

For more information about the program, please visit: https://www.correlation-one.com/ds4a-empowerment

About Correlation One

Correlation One is a technology company whose mission is to create equal access to the data-driven jobs of tomorrow, and believes that data literacy is the most important skill for the future of work. The company makes data fluency a competitive edge through global data science competitions, rigorous data skills assessments, and enterprise-focused data science education.

Correlation One's solutions are used by some of the most elite employers all around the world in finance, technology, healthcare, insurance, consulting and governmental agencies. Since launching in 2015, Correlation One has built an expert community of 250,000+ data scientists and 600+ partnerships with leading universities and data science organizations in the US, UK, Canada, China, and Latin America.

https://www.correlation-one.com/about

Further endorsements for DS4A/ Empowerment

"We know that while talent is equal, opportunities are not," said Shar Dubey , CEO of Match Group. "That's why we at Match Group want to be a part of the solution and provide opportunities that will solve the pipeline problem in tech. Working with Correlation One to bring more opportunities to underrepresented groups is the first step in that direction."

