Global Companion Diagnostic Markets Report 2021-2025: Level of Care, Immuno-oncology, Liability & Aging Population Driving Growth

Will Personalized Companion Diagnostics become the norm for diagnostics?



Companion Diagnostics are poised to revolutionize the diagnostics industry. The market is finally moving out of the lab and into the clinic. Oncology, especially immune-oncology is leading the way. And the FDA is holding the door open for this diagnostic technology of the future. But COVID-19 is impacting healthcare treatment everywhere and lowering demand for specialized cancer testing. Find out the latest outlook for this important market.

Learn all about how diagnostic players are jockeying for position with their pharmaceutical counterparts and creating new and significant business opportunities. And some players are already taking the lead. It is a dynamic market situation with enormous opportunity. Diagnostic companies are trying to back the right horse. The science is racing forward. And the cost of molecular diagnostics continues to fall.



This report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2020 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand test pricing in detail. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Companion Diagnostic Market - Strategic Situation Analysis

Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 What are Companion Diagnostics?

1.2 The Personalized Medicine Revolution

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 Methodology

1.5 A Spending Perspective on Clinical Laboratory Testing

2. Market Overview

2.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

2.1.1 Academic Research Lab

2.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

2.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

2.1.4 Distributor and Reagent Supplier

2.1.5 Independent Testing Lab

2.1.6 Public National/regional lab

2.1.7 Hospital lab

2.1.8 Physician Office Labs

2.1.9 Audit Body

2.1.10 Certification Body

2.2 Personalized Medicine and Companion Diagnostics

2.2.1 Basics

2.2.2 Method

2.2.3 Disease risk assessment

2.2.4 Applications

2.2.5 Diagnosis and intervention

2.2.5.1 Companion Diagnostics

2.2.6 Drug development and usage

2.2.7 Respiratory proteomics

2.2.8 Cancer genomics

2.2.9 Population screening

2.2.10 Challenges

2.2.11 Regulatory oversight

2.2.12 Intellectual property rights

2.2.13 Reimbursement policies

2.2.14 Patient privacy and confidentiality

2.3 Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics

2.3.1 Chromosomes

2.3.2 Genes

2.3.3 Epigenetics

2.4 Cancer Genes

2.4.1 Germline vs Somatic

2.4.2 Changing Clinical Role

2.5 Structure of Industry Plays a Part

2.5.1 New Pharmaceutical Funding Market

2.5.2 Economies of Scale

2.5.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

2.5.3 Physician Office Labs

2.5.4 Physicians and POCT

3. Market Trends

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.1.1 Level of Care

3.1.2 Immuno-oncology

3.1.3 Liability

3.1.4 Aging Population

3.2 Factors Limiting Growth

3.2.1 State of knowledge

3.2.2 Genetic Blizzard.

3.2.3 Protocol Resistance

3.2.4 Regulation and coverage

3.3 Instrumentation and Automation

3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution.

3.4.2 Single Cell Genomics Changes the Picture

3.4.3 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

3.4.4 CGES Testing, A Brave New World

3.4.5 Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay

4. Companion Diagnostics Recent Developments

4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

4.1.1 Importance of These Developments

4.1.2 How to Use This Section

Biocartis Collaborating with Endpoint Health on CDx Tests for Idylla Platform

FDA Approves Foundation Medicine Liquid Biopsy Test as CDx for Three Targeted Therapies

Promega to Develop MSI Assay as CDx

HTG Molecular Q2 Revenues Drop 66 Percent

Guardant Health to Develop CDx for Janssen

Burning Rock Bio, CStone Pharmaceuticals to Codevelop CDx

FDA Approval for FoundationOneCDx

FDA finalizes CDx Guidance

QIAGEN Launches CDx Therascreen BRAF Test

Myriad Genetics Seeks Approval for Companion Diagnostic

ARUP Labs Seek PMA for Hemophilia Gene Therapy CDx

QIAGEN Builds on Global Collaboration with Amgen

Foundation Medicine nabs 19th companion Dx

Maze Therapeutics Uses CRISPR for Precision Medicine Companion Diagnostics

Myriad Wins Japanese Approval for BRACAnalysis

Fujitsu Improves Efficiency in Cancer Genomic Medicine

Thermo Fisher's automated sequencer to offer same-day, pan-cancer test results

Thermo Fisher , Eli Lilly Ink CDx Collaboration in NSCLC, Thyroid Cancer

Universal Genetic Testing for All Breast Cancer Patients

Exact Sciences buys Genomic Health

Biodesix Highlights Pipeline and Companion Diagnostic Development

Multi-Gene Liquid Biopsy Breast Cancer Panel

New Gene Panel Identifies High Risk Prostate Cancer

Guardant Health Liquid Biopsy Test to be Covered by EviCore

Inivata Completes 39.8M Series B Funding Round

CellMax, Medigen Biotech Partner in Colorectal Cancer Clinical Trials

5. Profiles of Key Players

Genomics, Inc.

Abbott Diagnostics

AccuraGen Inc

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Aethlon Medical

Agena Bioscience, Inc

Agilent

Anchor Dx

ANGLE plc

ApoCell, Inc.

ArcherDx, Inc

ARUP Laboratories

Asuragen

AVIVA Biosciences

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Bioarray Genetics

Biocartis

Biocept, Inc

Biodesix Inc

BioFluidica

BioIVT

Biolidics Ltd

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Bio-Reference Laboratories

Bio-Techne

Bioview

Bolidics

Boreal Genomics

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Cancer Genetics

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

Castle Biosciences, Inc.

CellMax Life

Cepheid (now Danaher)

Charles River Laboratories

Chronix Biomedical

Circulogene

Clinical Genomics

Cynvenio

Cytolumina Technologies Corp

CytoTrack

Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

Diagnologix LLC

Diasorin S.p.A

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG

Eurofins Scientific

Exosome Diagnostics

Exosome Sciences

Fabric Genomics

Fluidigm Corp

Fluxion Biosciences

Foundation Medicine (now Roche)

Freenome

FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

GeneFirst Ltd.

Genetron Health ( Beijing ) Co., Ltd

GenomOncology

GILUPI Nanomedizin

Grail, Inc.

Guardant Health

HalioDx

HansaBiomed

HeiScreen

Helomics

Horizon Discovery

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

iCellate

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

Integrated Diagnostics

Invivogen

Invivoscribe

Janssen Diagnostics

MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc

MDx Health

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Miltenyi Biotec

MIODx

miR Scientific

Molecular MD

MyCartis

Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

NantHealth, Inc.

Natera

NeoGenomics

New Oncology

Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

Oncocyte

OncoDNA

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Panagene

Perkin Elmer

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Personalis

Precipio

PrecisionMed

Promega

Qiagen Gmbh

Rarecells SAS

RareCyte

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Screencell

Sense Biodetection.

Serametrix

Siemens Healthineers

Silicon Biosystems

simfo GmbH

Singlera Genomics Inc

Singulomics

SkylineDx

Stratos Genomics

Sysmex Inostics

Tempus Labs, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thrive Earlier Detection

Todos Medical

Trovagene

Volition

Vortex Biosciences

6. The Global Market for Companion Diagnostics

6.1 Global Market Overview by Country

6.2 Global Market by Application - Overview

6.3 Global Market Funding Source - Overview

7. Global Companion Diagnostic Markets - By Application

7.1 Oncology

7.2 Neurology

7.3 Cardiology

7.4 Other Application

8. Global Companion Diagnostic Markets - Funding Source

8.1 Global Market Pharmaceutical

8.2 Global Market Venture

8.3 Global Market Clinical

8.4 Global Market Other Funding

