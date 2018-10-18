GLOBAL COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS MARKET FORECAST 2018-2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

The global companion diagnostics market is driven by factors such as the widespread of cancer disease across the globe, high demand for target therapies and strategic initiatives for companion diagnostics test development. By the end of the forecast period of 2018-2026, the market is expected to rise with a 18.45% CAGR.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05586182



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global companion diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of technology, products and services, indications and end-users.The technology segment includes polymerase chain reaction, in situ hybridization, immunohistochemistry, next-generation sequencing and other technologies.



The product and service segment includes assay kits and reagents and software and service.The indication segment is further classified into oncology, neurology, infectious diseases and other indications.



The market caters to end-users like pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, reference laboratories and other end users.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global companion diagnostics market covers areas like Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America and the rest of the world.The North American market contributed the highest revenue share in 2017 and is likely to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.



However, it is the Asia- Pacific market that is expected to witness the highest CAGR by the end of 2026.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Leading players in the global companion diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories, Almac Group, Arup Laboratories, Biocartis, Biomerieux S.A, Danaher Corporation, Ge Healthcare, Genomic Health, Illumina Inc, Myriad Genetics Inc, Qiagen N.V, Roche Diagnostics (A Hoffmann-La Roche Ag Divison), Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05586182



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

