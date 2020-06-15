Global Companion Diagnostics Market Outlook, 2020-2025: Breakdown for Devices, Kits and Assay

DUBLIN, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Companion Diagnostic Market By Technology (Nanostring Technology, Next-Generation sequencing, In-Situ Hybridization, Immunohistochemistry and Others), By Products, By Indication, By End-User, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Companion Diagnostic Market size was valued at USD 3 billion in 2019 and projected to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period.

The key factor responsible for the growth of the companion diagnostic market is growing cases of cancer across the globe. Additionally, increase in requirement for targeted therapy is another major factor which is anticipated to bode well for the growth of the companion diagnostic market in the coming years. Moreover, rising number of clinical trials is further anticipated to bolster the market growth until 2025.



The market is segmented based on technology, products, indication, end-user, application, and region. Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research laboratories, contract research organization and others. Out of which, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing application segment in the companion diagnostic market during the next five years as well.



This growth can be accredited to widespread use of companion diagnostics in such industries because of their increasing stronghold in the drug development sector as well as growing importance of companion diagnostic biomarkers. Additionally, surge in requirement for personalized medicines coupled with the high demand for targeted therapies for treatment of multiple diseases and disorders is further boosting the growth of the segment across the globe.



Major players operating in the Global Companion Diagnostic Market include NG Biotech, Agilent Technologies, Illumnia, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche, Molecular MD, Myriad Genetics, Foundation Medicine, Bayer, Genentech, Abbott, Novartis, Perkin Elmer, Luminex Corporation, Parexel, Quest Diagnostics, Genesys Diagnostics, Danaher, Siemens Healthcare, bioMerieux SA and others.



The companies operating in the Global Companion Diagnostic Market are focusing towards expanding their share in the market. For instance, these key players are making organic strategies such as new product launches & approvals, among others in order to enrich their consumer base.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Companion Diagnostic Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Companion Diagnostic Market based on technology, products, indication, end-user, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Companion Diagnostic Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Companion Diagnostic Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Companion Diagnostic Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Companion Diagnostic Market.

