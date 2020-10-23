Global Competition for Teenagers to Create Solutions to Local and Global Problems

Hosted by The Jacobs Institute for Innovation in Education at the University of San Diego, the global competition helps students develop an innovator's mindset and skills that cut across STEAM-sector jobs by using design thinking to engage in social good innovation. Using Pactful®, students learn essential skills such as empathy, critical thinking, community engagement, design, prototyping, and storytelling that benefit them in future-focused careers. Pactful is a free, patent-pending virtual tool and curriculum that helps educators guide students to develop a project that provides a solution to real-world problems in their community.

From January through April 2021, students will work through three stages of design thinking to develop their social good solution. The challenge will conclude on May 1, 2021 with students submitting their pitches.

"We believe all learners can impact their own communities and beyond when provided the right context, support, and tools. Pactful was designed to recapture the 'Lost Einsteins,' millions of students who might not have access to innovation culture due to race, gender or socio-economic status. Our goal is to empower learners, educators, and communities to innovate from within to work together and build their better world," said Dr. Lisa Dawley, Executive Director of the Jacobs Institute.

Pactful was developed by the Jacobs Institute for Innovation in Education at the University of San Diego in 2019. Since then, the virtual curriculum has been selected by the internationally renowned organization HundrED as a Learning Forerunners Across America innovation and also highlighted as a Cool Tool finalist in the 2020 EdTech Awards, Pactful is currently being used across 24 U.S. states and 10 countries, generating over 300 innovative, social good projects. The challenge is sponsored through the generosity of Dr. Irwin and Mrs. Joan Jacobs.

