Global Competitor Performance in the Packaging & Containers Industry 2Q 2020
DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaging & Containers - Quarterly Executive Briefing 2Q 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Packaging companies saw a marginal decline in their 2020 sales due to increasing demand from e-commerce and retail as well as food and healthcare industries amid Covid-19.
The Q2 2020 Packaging & Container (Paper & Plastic) Quarterly Executive Briefing Report covers the financial performance of eight leading packaging companies based in the US, and the various measures they have implemented to reduce the impact of Covid-19 on their business.
The report also provides:
- Macroeconomic trends
- Major trends in the packaging & containers (paper & plastic) industry
- An analysis of the impact of Covid-19 on major global packaging & container markets and end industries
Packaging & Container companies covered in this report include:
- Westrock
- Aptar Group
- Berry Global
- Sonoco
- Packaging Corp. of America
- Amcor
- Owens-Illinois
- Avery Dennison Corp
Who would benefit from this report?
- Top management of packaging & containers businesses, and heads of business units: Benchmark your company against your peers in the industry
- Vendors supplying into the packaging & containers industry: Establish how leading companies in the industry are performing amidst the pandemic
- Private equity firms, strategy consulting firms: Insights into the performance of the sector, and leading businesses in the industry
Key Topics Covered:
1. Macroeconomic Trends
- Quarterly real GDP growth trend across key countries
- Monthly change in PMI in key manufacturing countries
- Quarterly private final consumer expenditure markets
2. Global Competitor Performance (2Q20)
- Sales growth of eight large packaging & container companies and associated reasons
- Regional sales performance
- Changes in EBITDA margins
- Covid-19 driven cost-reduction measures
3. Headwinds & Tailwinds
- Monthly growth in F&B sales in the US and Europe
- Monthly growth in non-food sales in the US and Europe
- Quarterly e-commerce growth in the US
- Monthly grocery and foodservice growth in the US
4. Management Outlook
- Guidance and expectations for the year ahead
5. Raw Data (in an excel spreadsheet)
Companies Mentioned
- Amcor
- Aptar Group
- Avery Dennison Corp
- Berry Global
- Owens-Illinois
- Packaging Corp. of America
- Sonoco
- Westrock
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nd91p5
