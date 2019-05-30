Global Composite Fabrication Technologies Markets Report 2019 - 2017-2018 Data & CAGR Projections Through 2023

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Composite Fabrication Technologies: Global Markets to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report focuses on equipment used to transform composite materials into finished products or subassemblies such as aircraft wings, wind turbine blades, automotive components. It does not include equipment used to produce the composite materials themselves, such as carbon fibers.



The Report Includes:

35 data tables and 18 additional tables

An overview of the global composite fabrication market

Analyses of composite fabrication market size, and global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Detailed overview of composite fabrication technologies and discussion of their drivers, restrains and opportunities

Information on nanocomposites, prepreg machinery and pultrusion and description of their potential applications

Comprehensive company profiles of key players in the market, including Accudyne Engineering & Equipment Co., CMET, GEBE2 Productique, Hewlett-Packard, Pultrex Ltd. and Stratasys

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Definitions

Composites

Composite Manufacturing Processes

Semi-finished Products Production

Forming and Lay-up

Curing and Finishing

End-Use Sectors and Applications

Aerospace and Defense

Wind Energy

Automotive

Building and Construction Products

Shipbuilding

Sports and Leisure Equipment

Medical Equipment

Railway Equipment

Electrical and Electronic Equipment

Geographical Segments

Market Summary

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Process and Equipment Type

Summary

Semi-finished Products Production

Prepreg Production

Sheet Molding Compound/Bulk Molding Compound Production

Forming and Lay-up

Hand Lay-up

Spray Lay-up

Resin Transfer Molding

Injection Molding

Pultrusion

Compression Molding

Automated Fiber Placement (AFP)/Automated Tape Laying (ATL)

Composite Braiding

Filament Winding

Additive Manufacturing

Curing and Finishing

Curing Equipment

Finishing Equipment

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User



Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region



Chapter 7 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Growing the Market by Reducing Composite Fabrication Costs

Increasing Automation

Developing Less Expensive Machines

Developing New Processes and Products.

Additive Manufacturing of Composite Products

Growing Use of Nanocomposites

Chapter 8 Patent Review

Patents by Type of Equipment

Semi-finished Products

Forming and Lay-up

Finishing

Patent Trends over Time

Patent Trends by Country

Selected Recent Patents

Semi-finished Products

Molding and Lay-up

Curing and Finishing

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

3D Systems

Accudyne Engineering & Equipment Co.

AFPT Gmbh

American Autoclave Co.

Arburg Gmbh+Co Kg

Arevo Labs

Ashirvad Industries

Aspect Inc.

Automated Dynamics

CMET

DME

Electroimpact Inc.

Energy Sciences Inc.

Engineering Technology Corp.

Envirosystems Llc

Envisiontec Inc.

EOS

Ettliger Kunststoffmaschinen Gmbh

Forest-Lin Industries

Gebe2 Productique

Global Finishing Solutions Llc

Finishing Technologies

Globe Machine Manufacturing Co.

Graco Inc.

Hewlett-Packard

Ingersoll Machine Tools

Kevvox

Krausmaffei Technologies Gmbh

Microjet Technologies

Mtorres

Pacific Press Technologies

Phoenix Composites Equipment Co.

Prodways

Pultrex Ltd.

Roth Composite Machinery Gmbh

Solidscape

Stratasys

Vistex Composites Llc

Wolfangel Gmbh



