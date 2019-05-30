Global Composite Fabrication Technologies Markets Report 2019 - 2017-2018 Data & CAGR Projections Through 2023
DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Composite Fabrication Technologies: Global Markets to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report focuses on equipment used to transform composite materials into finished products or subassemblies such as aircraft wings, wind turbine blades, automotive components. It does not include equipment used to produce the composite materials themselves, such as carbon fibers.
The Report Includes:
- 35 data tables and 18 additional tables
- An overview of the global composite fabrication market
- Analyses of composite fabrication market size, and global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Detailed overview of composite fabrication technologies and discussion of their drivers, restrains and opportunities
- Information on nanocomposites, prepreg machinery and pultrusion and description of their potential applications
- Comprehensive company profiles of key players in the market, including Accudyne Engineering & Equipment Co., CMET, GEBE2 Productique, Hewlett-Packard, Pultrex Ltd. and Stratasys
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Definitions
- Composites
- Composite Manufacturing Processes
- Semi-finished Products Production
- Forming and Lay-up
- Curing and Finishing
- End-Use Sectors and Applications
- Aerospace and Defense
- Wind Energy
- Automotive
- Building and Construction Products
- Shipbuilding
- Sports and Leisure Equipment
- Medical Equipment
- Railway Equipment
- Electrical and Electronic Equipment
- Geographical Segments
- Market Summary
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Process and Equipment Type
- Summary
- Semi-finished Products Production
- Prepreg Production
- Sheet Molding Compound/Bulk Molding Compound Production
- Forming and Lay-up
- Hand Lay-up
- Spray Lay-up
- Resin Transfer Molding
- Injection Molding
- Pultrusion
- Compression Molding
- Automated Fiber Placement (AFP)/Automated Tape Laying (ATL)
- Composite Braiding
- Filament Winding
- Additive Manufacturing
- Curing and Finishing
- Curing Equipment
- Finishing Equipment
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 7 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Growing the Market by Reducing Composite Fabrication Costs
- Increasing Automation
- Developing Less Expensive Machines
- Developing New Processes and Products.
- Additive Manufacturing of Composite Products
- Growing Use of Nanocomposites
Chapter 8 Patent Review
- Patents by Type of Equipment
- Semi-finished Products
- Forming and Lay-up
- Finishing
- Patent Trends over Time
- Patent Trends by Country
- Selected Recent Patents
- Semi-finished Products
- Molding and Lay-up
- Curing and Finishing
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- 3D Systems
- Accudyne Engineering & Equipment Co.
- AFPT Gmbh
- American Autoclave Co.
- Arburg Gmbh+Co Kg
- Arevo Labs
- Ashirvad Industries
- Aspect Inc.
- Automated Dynamics
- CMET
- DME
- Electroimpact Inc.
- Energy Sciences Inc.
- Engineering Technology Corp.
- Envirosystems Llc
- Envisiontec Inc.
- EOS
- Ettliger Kunststoffmaschinen Gmbh
- Forest-Lin Industries
- Gebe2 Productique
- Global Finishing Solutions Llc
- Finishing Technologies
- Globe Machine Manufacturing Co.
- Graco Inc.
- Hewlett-Packard
- Ingersoll Machine Tools
- Kevvox
- Krausmaffei Technologies Gmbh
- Microjet Technologies
- Mtorres
- Pacific Press Technologies
- Phoenix Composites Equipment Co.
- Prodways
- Pultrex Ltd.
- Roth Composite Machinery Gmbh
- Solidscape
- Stratasys
- Vistex Composites Llc
- Wolfangel Gmbh
