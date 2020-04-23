Global Composite Films Market Report 2020 - Rising Demand for Eco-friendly Electric Vehicles, Increase in Acceptance of Light-weight Materials in Automotive Industry

DUBLIN, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Composite Film Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Composite Film Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for eco-friendly electric vehicles, increase in acceptance of light-weight materials in automotive industry, and growing demand for smooth surfaces of aircraft.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Eco-friendly Electric Vehicles

3.1.2 Increase in Acceptance of Light-weight Materials in Automotive Industry

3.1.3 Growing Demand for Smooth Surfaces of Aircraft

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Composite Film Market, By Function

4.1 Surface Protection

4.2 Lightning Strike Protection



5 Composite Film Market, By Curing Type

5.1 Out-of-autoclave Curing

5.2 Autoclave Curing



6 Composite Film Market, By Resin Film Type

6.1 Epoxy

6.2 Other Resin Film Types



7 Composite Film Market, By End User

7.1 Automotive

7.2 Aerospace and Defense

7.3 Other End Users

7.3.1 Wind Energy

7.3.2 Civil Construction

7.3.3 Marine



8 Composite Film Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 U.K

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Axiom Materials Inc.

10.2 3M

10.3 Solvay

10.4 Park Aerospace Corp.

10.5 Toray Industries Inc.

10.6 Socomore

10.7 Hexcel Corporation

10.8 Gurit

10.9 Lincoln Composite Materials Inc.

10.10 Northern Composites LLC

10.11 Henkel AG



