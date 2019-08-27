Global Composite Surface Film Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2019-2024: Promising Opportunities in Aerospace & Defense, Automotive Industries

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Composite Surface Film Market Report: : Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global composite surface film market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace & defense, automotive and other industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing aircraft delivery and increasing penetration of composites in the structural components of aircraft.

An Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the global composite surface film industry, includes the development of surface film with higher shelf life and dual cure compatibility.

The report forecast that Fuselage will remain the largest application due to requirement of high quality surface finish and to reduce the effect of thermal cycling. Wing is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing use of composites in wing components.

Within this market, surface preparation and protection, and surface films with LSP are the two major functions of surface film. Surface preparation and protection will remain the largest segment due to its wider application area. Surface films with LSP segment are expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its performance benefits, such as lightweight, higher processing efficiency, and offers lightning strike protection.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the presence of all major aircraft OEMs and tier players. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to a growing production of aircraft models with higher composite content.

Some of the composite surface film companies profiled in this report include 3M, Solvay, Henkel Corporation, Toray, and Park Electrochemical Corporation and others.

Some of the features of Composite Surface Film Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global composite surface film market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Sq. Meters) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global composite surface film market size by various applications such as end use industry, application, and function in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global composite surface film market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of composite surface film in the global composite surface film market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of composite surface film in the global composite surface film market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Composite Surface Film Market Trends and Forecast Analysis

3.3: Global Composite Surface Film Market by Application

3.3.1: Fuselage

3.3.2: Wings

3.3.3: Empennage

3.3.4: Other Aerospace Components

3.3.5: Automotive Body Panels

3.3.6: Other Applications

3.4: Global Composite Surface Film Market by Function

3.4.1: Surface Films with Lightning Strike Protection

3.4.2: Surface Preparation and Protection

3.5: Global Composite Surface Film Market by Cure

3.5.1: Autoclave

3.5.2: Out-Of-Autoclave

3.6: Global Composite Surface Film Market by End Use Industry

3.6.1: Aerospace and Defense

3.6.2: Automotive

3.6.3: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Composite Surface Film Market by Region

4.2: North American Composite Surface Film Market

4.3: European Composite Surface Film Market

4.4: APAC Composite Surface Film Market

4.5: ROW Composite Surface Film Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis of the Global Composite Surface Film Market by End-Use

6.1.2: Growth Opportunity Analysis of the Global Composite Surface Film Market by Function

6.1.2: Growth Opportunity Analysis of the Global Composite Surface Film Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunity Analysis of the Global Composite Surface Film Market by Cure Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunity Analysis of the Global Composite Surface Film Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Composite Surface Film Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Composite Surface Film Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Composite Surface Film Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

6.3.5: Technology Development

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Solvay S.A.

7.2: 3M

7.3: Henkel

7.4: Hexcel

7.5: Axiom Materials

7.6: Park Electrochemical Corporation

7.7: Gurit

7.8: Toray Industries Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iwnrov

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

