Global Composite Tooling Industry

Composite Tooling market worldwide is projected to grow by US$265.9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 7%. Epoxy, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$227.8 Million by the year 2025, Epoxy will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$9.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Epoxy will reach a market size of US$9.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$73.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Airtech International Inc; Ascent Aerospace; Formaplex; Gurit Holding AG; Hexcel Corporation; Hydrojet, Inc.; Janicki Industries, Inc.; Machinists, Inc.; Royal Ten Cate NV; Solvay S.A







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Composite Tooling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Composite Tooling Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Composite Tooling Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Composite Tooling Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Epoxy (Resin Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Epoxy (Resin Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Epoxy (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: BMI (Resin Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: BMI (Resin Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: BMI (Resin Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Wind (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Wind (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Wind (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Automotive (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Automotive (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Automotive (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Composite Tooling Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 25: United States Composite Tooling Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Composite Tooling Market in the United States by

Resin Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Composite Tooling Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Composite Tooling Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Composite Tooling Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: Composite Tooling Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Composite Tooling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Composite Tooling Historic Market Review by

Resin Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 33: Composite Tooling Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 34: Canadian Composite Tooling Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Composite Tooling Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Composite Tooling Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Composite Tooling: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Composite Tooling Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Composite Tooling Market Share Analysis by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Composite

Tooling in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Japanese Composite Tooling Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Composite Tooling Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Composite Tooling Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Composite Tooling Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Composite Tooling Market by Resin Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Composite Tooling in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Composite Tooling Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Composite Tooling Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Composite Tooling Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 49: European Composite Tooling Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Composite Tooling Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Composite Tooling Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Composite Tooling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Composite Tooling Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Composite Tooling Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Composite Tooling Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Composite Tooling Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Composite Tooling Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Composite Tooling Market in France by Resin Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: French Composite Tooling Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Composite Tooling Market Share Analysis by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Composite Tooling Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Composite Tooling Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Composite Tooling Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Composite Tooling Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Composite Tooling Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Composite Tooling Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Composite Tooling Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Composite Tooling Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Composite Tooling Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Composite Tooling Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Composite Tooling Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Composite Tooling Market by Resin Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Demand for Composite Tooling in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Composite Tooling Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Composite Tooling Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Composite Tooling: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Composite Tooling Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Composite Tooling Market Share

Analysis by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Composite Tooling in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Composite Tooling Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Composite Tooling Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Composite Tooling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Composite Tooling Historic Market Review by

Resin Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 84: Composite Tooling Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Spanish Composite Tooling Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Composite Tooling Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish Composite Tooling Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Composite Tooling Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Composite Tooling Market in Russia by Resin Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Composite Tooling Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Composite Tooling Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Composite Tooling Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 93: Composite Tooling Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Composite Tooling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018-2025

Table 95: Composite Tooling Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Composite Tooling Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Composite Tooling Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: Composite Tooling Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Composite Tooling Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Composite Tooling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: Composite Tooling Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Composite Tooling Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Composite Tooling Market in Asia-Pacific by Resin

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Composite Tooling Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Composite Tooling Market Share Analysis

by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Composite Tooling Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Composite Tooling Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Composite Tooling Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Composite Tooling Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Composite Tooling Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Composite Tooling Market Share Breakdown

by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Composite Tooling Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Composite Tooling Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Composite Tooling Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Composite Tooling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Composite Tooling Historic Market Review by

Resin Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 117: Composite Tooling Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Indian Composite Tooling Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Composite Tooling Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 120: Indian Composite Tooling Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Composite Tooling Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Composite Tooling Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: Composite Tooling Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Composite Tooling Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Composite Tooling Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Composite Tooling Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Composite Tooling:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Composite Tooling Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Composite Tooling Market Share

Analysis by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Composite Tooling in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Composite Tooling Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 132: Composite Tooling Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Composite Tooling Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 134: Composite Tooling Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Composite Tooling Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Composite Tooling Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Resin Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 137: Composite Tooling Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Composite Tooling Market by Resin

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Demand for Composite Tooling in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Composite Tooling Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Composite Tooling Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Composite Tooling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018-2025

Table 143: Composite Tooling Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Composite Tooling Market Share Breakdown

by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Composite Tooling Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Composite Tooling Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Composite Tooling Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Composite Tooling Market in Brazil by Resin Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Composite Tooling Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Composite Tooling Market Share Analysis by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Composite Tooling Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Composite Tooling Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Composite Tooling Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Composite Tooling Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Composite Tooling Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Composite Tooling Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Composite Tooling Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Composite Tooling Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 159: Composite Tooling Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Composite Tooling Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 161: Composite Tooling Market in Rest of Latin America by

Resin Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Composite Tooling Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Composite Tooling Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Composite Tooling Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 165: Composite Tooling Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Composite Tooling Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 167: Composite Tooling Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Composite Tooling Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Composite Tooling Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Composite Tooling Historic Market

by Resin Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 171: Composite Tooling Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Composite Tooling Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 173: Composite Tooling Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Composite Tooling Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Composite Tooling: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Composite Tooling Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Composite Tooling Market Share Analysis by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Composite

Tooling in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Iranian Composite Tooling Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 180: Composite Tooling Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Composite Tooling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018-2025

Table 182: Composite Tooling Market in Israel in US$ Thousand

by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Composite Tooling Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli Composite Tooling Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 185: Composite Tooling Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Composite Tooling Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Composite Tooling Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Resin Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 188: Composite Tooling Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Composite Tooling Market by Resin

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Composite Tooling in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Composite Tooling Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Composite Tooling Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Composite Tooling Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Composite Tooling Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Composite Tooling Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Composite Tooling Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Composite Tooling Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Composite Tooling Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Composite Tooling Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Composite Tooling Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Composite Tooling Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Composite Tooling Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Composite Tooling Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Composite Tooling Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Composite Tooling Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Composite Tooling Market in Africa by Resin Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Composite Tooling Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African Composite Tooling Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Composite Tooling Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 210: Composite Tooling Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AIRTECH INTERNATIONAL

ASCENT AEROSPACE

FORMAPLEX

GURIT HOLDING AG

HEXCEL CORPORATION

HYDROJET

JANICKI INDUSTRIES

MACHINISTS

ROYAL TEN CATE NV

SOLVAY SA



V. CURATED RESEARCH

