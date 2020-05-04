Global Compound Management Industry
May 04, 2020, 12:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Compound Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$337.9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 14.7%. Instruments, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$255.8 Million by the year 2025, Instruments will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798218/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$13.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$16.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Instruments will reach a market size of US$20 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$59.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Biosero Inc.
- Brooks Automation, Inc.
- Evotec AG
- Frontier Scientific, Inc.
- Hamilton Company
- Icagen Corporation
- Labcyte, Inc.
- TCG Lifesciences Pvt., Ltd.
- Tecan Group Ltd.
- Ttp Group
- WuXi AppTec
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798218/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Compound Management: A Prelude
Evolution of Drug Discovery: An Insight
COMPETITION
Global Top 10 Bio-Pharma Companies (2016): Ranked by Sales and
R&D Expenditure in US$ Million
Global Competitor Market Shares
Compound Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Enhanced Activities in Drug Discovery Provide Boost to Compound
Management Market
Biopharmaceutical Industry: A Major Growth Driver
Increasing Trend towards Outsourcing of Compound Management
Propels the Market Growth
Huge Capital Investment for Establishing Compound Management
Facilities: A Market Constraint
Compound Management: Challenges
Chemical Compounds Segment: Largest Share in the Global Market
Outsourcing Services Segment to Maintain Fastest Growth
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Compound Management
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Compound Management Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Compound Management Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Compound Management Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Instruments (Product & Services) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Instruments (Product & Services) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Instruments (Product & Services) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Software (Product & Services) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Software (Product & Services) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Software (Product & Services) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Outsourcing Services (Product & Services) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Outsourcing Services (Product & Services) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Outsourcing Services (Product & Services) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Chemical Compounds (Sample) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Chemical Compounds (Sample) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Chemical Compounds (Sample) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Biological Samples (Sample) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Biological Samples (Sample) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Biological Samples (Sample) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Compound Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Compound Management Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2018 to
2025
Table 20: Compound Management Market in the United States by
Product & Services: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 21: United States Compound Management Market Share
Breakdown by Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States Compound Management Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Compound Management Market in the United States by
Sample: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Compound Management Market Share
Breakdown by Sample: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Compound Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Compound Management Historic Market Review
by Product & Services in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 27: Compound Management Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product & Services for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 28: Canadian Compound Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Compound Management Historic Market Review
by Sample in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 30: Compound Management Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Sample for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Compound Management: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product & Services
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Compound Management Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product & Services for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Compound Management Market Share Analysis by
Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Market for Compound Management: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sample for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Compound Management Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Compound Management Market Share Analysis by
Sample: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Compound Management Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Product & Services for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Compound Management Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Compound Management Market by Product &
Services: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 40: Chinese Compound Management Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Compound Management Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Compound Management Market by Sample:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Compound Management Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Compound Management Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Compound Management Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Compound Management Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Compound Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2018-2025
Table 47: Compound Management Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Product & Services: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: European Compound Management Market Share Breakdown
by Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Compound Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2018-2025
Table 50: Compound Management Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Sample: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Compound Management Market Share Breakdown
by Sample: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: Compound Management Market in France by Product &
Services: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: French Compound Management Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Compound Management Market Share Analysis by
Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Compound Management Market in France by Sample:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: French Compound Management Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Compound Management Market Share Analysis by
Sample: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: Compound Management Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product &
Services for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Compound Management Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Compound Management Market Share Breakdown by
Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Compound Management Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Compound Management Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Compound Management Market Share Breakdown by
Sample: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Compound Management Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Product & Services for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Compound Management Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Compound Management Market by Product &
Services: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 67: Italian Compound Management Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Compound Management Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Compound Management Market by Sample:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Compound Management: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product &
Services for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Compound Management Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product & Services
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Compound Management Market Share
Analysis by Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Compound Management: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sample for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Compound Management Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Compound Management Market Share
Analysis by Sample: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Compound Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2018-2025
Table 77: Compound Management Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Product & Services: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Rest of Europe Compound Management Market Share
Breakdown by Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Rest of Europe Compound Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2018-2025
Table 80: Compound Management Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Sample: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Rest of Europe Compound Management Market Share
Breakdown by Sample: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Compound Management Market in Asia-Pacific by Product &
Services: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Compound Management Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2009-2017
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Compound Management Market Share
Analysis by Product & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Compound Management Market in Asia-Pacific by Sample:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Compound Management Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2009-2017
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Compound Management Market Share
Analysis by Sample: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World Compound Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2018 to
2025
Table 89: Rest of World Compound Management Historic Market
Review by Product & Services in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 90: Compound Management Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product & Services for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: Rest of World Compound Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Rest of World Compound Management Historic Market
Review by Sample in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 93: Compound Management Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Sample for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BIOSERO INC.
BROOKS AUTOMATION
EVOTEC AG
FRONTIER SCIENTIFIC
HAMILTON COMPANY
ICAGEN CORPORATION
LABCYTE
TCG LIFESCIENCES PVT.
TTP GROUP
TECAN GROUP
WUXI APPTEC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798218/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article