Global Compounding Pharmacies Market Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Compounding Pharmacies Market: Analysis By Product Type, By Therapeutic Area, End User, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Valued at approximately USD 9689.56 million in the year 2018, the global compounding pharmacies market is being influenced by several key factors such as rising share of elderly individuals, increase in per capita expenditure on healthcare as well as rising trend of adopting personalized medicines.



Furthermore, increasing population growth rate with significant share of people suffering from a slew of diseases such as cancers, cardiovascular disorders, hormonal imbalances, etc., have been propelling the demand for customized pharmaceutical products that can be most effective to their individual health conditions. Furthermore, the one-size-fits-all characteristic of majority of mass produced drugs means that several patients' requirements are not met. In such circumstances, the patients often rely on the services provided by the compounding pharmacies.



Above and beyond, patients utilizing personalized compounded medications often experience fewer side effects than those treated with generic medications. Within the different therapeutic areas of compounded pharmaceutical products, hormone replacement therapy and pain management remained the chief money-spinning segments. On the basis of end user, the global compounding pharmacies market is dominated by adults encompassing the age group of 19 to 64 years.



The report has covered and analysed the potential of global compounding pharmacies market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares, market attractiveness and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



Scope of the Report



Global Compounding Pharmacies Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Global Market - Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Product Type - Oral, Topical, Ophthalmic, Injectables, Others

Analysis by Therapeutic Area - Hormone Replacement, Pain Management, Dermatology, Others

Analysis by End User - Adult, Pediatric, Geriatric, Veterinary

Market Attractiveness of Compounding Pharmacies Market By Product, Therapeutic Area, By End-User

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Compounding Pharmacies Market Outlook



5. Global Compounding Pharmacies Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)



6. Global Compounding Pharmacies Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Product Type:

6.1.1 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market Size, By Product Type, By Value - 2018 (In %)

6.1.2 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market Size, By Product Type, By Value - 2024 (In %)

6.1.3 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Oral Preparations, By Value (2014-2018)

6.1.4 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Oral Preparations, By Value (2019-2024)

6.1.5 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Topical Preparations, By Value (2014-2018)

6.1.6 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Topical Preparations, By Value (2019-2024)

6.1.7 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Ophthalmic Preparations, By Value (2014-2018)

6.1.8 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Ophthalmic Preparations, By Value (2019-2024)

6.1.9 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Injectable Preparations, By Value (2014-2018)

6.1.10 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Injectable Preparations, By Value (2019-2024)

6.1.11 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Other Preparations, By Value (2014-2018)

6.1.12 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Other Preparations, By Value (2019-2024)

6.1.13 Market Opportunity of Global Compounding Pharmacies Market - By Product Type

6.2 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market: Analysis By Therapeutic Area

6.2.1 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market Size, By Therapeutic Area, By Value - 2018 (In %)

6.2.2 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market Size, By Therapeutic Area, By Value - 2024 (In %)

6.2.3 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Hormone Replacement Application, By Value (2014-2018)

6.2.4 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Hormone Replacement Application, By Value (2019-2024)

6.2.5 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Pain Management Application, By Value (2014-2018)

6.2.6 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Pain Management Application, By Value (2019-2024)

6.2.7 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Dermatology Application, By Value (2014-2018)

6.2.8 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Dermatology Application, By Value (2019-2024)

6.2.9 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Other Therapeutic Areas, By Value (2014-2018)

6.2.10 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Other Therapeutic Areas, By Value (2019-2024)

6.2.10 Market Opportunity of Global Compounding Pharmacies Market - By Therapeutic Area

6.3 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market: Analysis By End User

6.3.1 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market Size, By End User, By Value - 2018 (In %)

6.3.2 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market Size, By End User, By Value - 2024 (In %)

6.3.3 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Adult End User, By Value (2014-2018)

6.3.4 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Adult End User, By Value (2019-2024)

6.3.5 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Pediatric End User, By Value (2014-2018)

6.3.6 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Pediatric End User, By Value (2019-2024)

6.3.7 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Geriatric End User, By Value (2014-2018)

6.3.8 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Geriatric End User, By Value (2019-2024)

6.3.9 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Veterinary End User, By Value (2014-2018)

6.3.10 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Veterinary End User, By Value (2019-2024)

6.3.11 Market Opportunity of Global Compounding Pharmacies Market - By End User



7. Global Compounding Pharmacies Market: Regional Analysis



Company Profiles



Fagron

PharMEDium

Dougherty's Pharmacy

ITC Compounding Pharmacy

Fresenius Kabi

Clinigen Group

Absolute Pharmacy

McGuff Compounding Pharmacy Services Inc.

Harrow Health Inc.

