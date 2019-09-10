Global Compressor Industry Outlook Report 2019
The study sheds light on the competitive structure and includes a total market share analysis for 2018 by identifying the top participants in the process gas and industrial gas compressors market.
Furthermore, it analyzes five major growth opportunities that are likely to influence compressor manufacturers' market position in the coming years. For the study, a specific methodology comprised of discussions with the senior management of compressor manufacturers, supported by secondary research, has been followed.
This study identifies, analyzes, and evaluates the existing and upcoming trends having an impact on the global compressors market. Amid uncertain economic conditions and revival of investments in key end-user industries such as oil and gas and chemicals, it seeks to provide insights into the growth prospects for compressor manufacturers for the year 2019. It discusses the product, market, technology, and regional trends impacting the industry's growth rate and also analyzes the key trends in various end-user markets.
Some of the key trends analyzed in the study are the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and digital transformation, energy efficiency, the impact of oil prices, and trade war. IIoT is a major trend affecting compressor manufacturers, as end-users continue to emphasize on improving their plant maintenance and curb operational expenditure (OPEX). Realizing that the future of manufacturing is likely to be driven by IIoT, companies today have concerns with regard to data ownership, security, integration with existing infrastructure, and return on investment (ROI) achieved from these solutions.
Research Highlights
- In-depth analysis with market sizing of product segments: Industrial air compressors and process gas compressors and their sub-segments that include reciprocating, rotary, and centrifugal compressors
- Regional perspective of demand patterns in various advanced and emerging markets of North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific
- End-user markets including oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, power generation, life sciences, general manufacturing, food and beverage, and construction and mining
- New product capabilities such as smart compressors and real-time monitoring and integration of advanced analytics
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the main factors that will influence the size and direction of the global compressors market in 2019?
- What is the outlook for the compressors market in each region for 2019?
- Which are the major end-users driving the demand for compressors in 2019?
- Who are the main competitors in the industrial air and process gas compressors markets?
- What are the qualitative and quantitative trends affecting the global compressors market?
- How are emerging regions being served, or underserved, by compressor manufacturers?
- What are the key growth opportunities for compressor manufacturers?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Highlights of 2018 - Global Compressors Market Overview
- Top Predictions for 2019
- 2018 and 2019 Market Revenue
2. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Product Definitions
- End-user Industry Definitions
3. Global Economic Outlook for 2019
- Top Global Economic Predictions for 2019
- Top 2019 Predictions - Advanced Economies
- Top 2019 Predictions - Emerging Economies
- World GDP Growth Snapshot
- World's 20 Fastest-growing Economies in 2018 and 2019
4. Global Compressors Market - An Overview
- Global Compressors Market - Revenue Forecast
- Global Process Gas (PG) Compressors Market - Revenue Forecast
- Global Industrial Air Compressors Market - Revenue Forecast
- Global PG Compressors Market - Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Global Industrial Air Compressors Market - Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Key Trends in the Oil and Gas Industry - Upstream
- Key Trends in the Oil and Gas Industry - Midstream and Downstream
- Key Trends in the Power Generation Industry
- Key Trends in the Petrochemicals and Chemicals Industry
- Key Trends in the Food and Beverage Industry
- Key Trends in the Construction and Mining Industry
5. Assessment of Regional Trends
- Regional Trends - PG and Industrial Air Compressors Markets
6. Global Compressors Market - Competitive Analysis
- Competitive Analysis - Industrial Air Compressors' Market Share
- Competitive Analysis - Process Gas Compressors' Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- 5 Major Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Energy-efficient Compressors
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Real-time Monitoring
- Growth Opportunity 3 - New Business Models
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Industrial Mobility
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Compressor Analytics
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. Key Conclusions
9. Appendix
