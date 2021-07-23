Global Compressor Oil Market growth in Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio
Jul 23, 2021, 03:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The compressor oil market is poised to grow by USD 1.82 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
The report on the compressor oil market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing investments in oil and gas E&P activity.
The compressor oil market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing demand for compressor oils from developing countries as one of the prime reasons driving the compressor oil market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The compressor oil market covers the following areas:
Compressor Oil Market Sizing
Compressor Oil Market Forecast
Compressor Oil Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- BP Plc
- Chevron Corp.
- China Petrochemical Corp.
- Croda International Plc
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- FUCHS PETROLUB SE
- PJSC LUKOIL
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Total SA
- Valvoline Inc.
Global Turbine Oil Market - Global turbine oil market is segmented by product (mineral oil-based lubricants and synthetic oil-based lubricants) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Global Crude Oil Market - Global crude oil market is segmented by production area (onshore and offshore) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
