Global Compressors Technologies and Markets Report 2019: Consumer Preferences - Current State and Expected Developments
Nov 06, 2019, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Compressors: Technologies and Global Markets to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Presently, the global compressor market is experiencing changes with regards to demand, supply, technologies and consumer preferences. These changes come about due to consumer demand and market innovation.
Major factors influencing the market include
- Rising demand from the oil and gas industries due to increase in extraction and storage facility expansions.
- Strong development in manufacturing in the Asia-Pacific, North America and Middle East which is driving demand for innovative industrial compressors.
- Population growth worldwide, which is affecting sectors such as energy, food and beverages, and construction, which is boosting demand for compressors.
- Significant investments in research and development by the market leaders such as Atlas Copco, Ingersoll-Rand, Kaeser, Mitsubishi and MAN. This R&D is impacting unit efficiency and lifespan.
- Strict regulations regarding air pollution, noise, emissions and harmful environmental effects.
- Growing compressor maintenance costs and a push toward longer lifecycles.
- Rising demand for compressors which use a variety of fuels and a push for fuel efficiency.
- Variations in compressors pressures and a push for automatic pressure changes.
- Digitalization of compressor controls systems which allow remote management and early determination of maintenance needs.
Major compressor manufacturers globally include Atlas Copco, Kobelco, Elgi Equipment, Ingersoll-Rand, Mitsubishi Heavy Industry, Sulzer, Ebara Corp., Doosan Infracore Portable Power, Siemens, BOGE, Gardner Denver, Kaeser, Bauer Compressors, Sullair, MAN and Hitachi.
These players hold almost 60% of the global compressor market and their shares are increasing as they make significant investments in innovation and marketing. Moreover, the developed chains of sales and engineering representatives allow them to provide high quality after sales service, which is substantial value added to the compressor buyers.
The value of the market will increase at a slower rate than the volume of the market because of the overall price reduction of battery technologies over time.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Macroeconomic Indicators of Global Development
- Compressors Classification and Product Description
- Compressors by Product Type
- Compressors by Seal Type
- Compressors by Output Power
- Compressors by Portability Type
- Raw Materials for Compressor Manufacturing
- Key Drivers and Constraints of the Global Compressor Market
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Manufacturer Revenue by Compressor Type
- Manufacturer Revenue by Compressor Seal Type
- Manufacturer Revenue by Compressors Portability Type
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- North American Compressor Market
- Impact of the Gas and Oil Industry on the North American Compressor Market
- Impact of the Construction Industry on the Compressor Market in North America
- Impact of the Manufacturing Industry on the Compressor Market in North America
- Impact of Population Growth on the North American Compressor Market
- Macroeconomics and Social Outlook for North American Development
- North American Compressor Market Dynamics
- Compressor Sales Channels in North America
- Tariff Regulation of Compressors Sales in North American Markets
- Asia-Pacific Compressor Market
- European Compressor Market
- African Compressor Market
- The Middle East Compressor Market
- Latin American Compressor Market
Chapter 8 Patent Review/ New Developments
- Modern Compressor Innovations
- Operating Improvements
- Energy Efficiency
- Digitalization
- Promising Technologies Not Yet Available
- Product/Component Level
- Package Level
- Compressor Patent Analysis
- Patent Review by Year
- Patent Review by Parent Patent Office
- Patented Compressor Invention Review
Chapter 9 Market Opportunities
- Macroeconomic Outlook
- Key Drivers that Will Define Demand in the Midterm
- Global Value-Added Chains Analysis: Who Earns More than Others?
- Strategies of Key Manufacturers
- Unique Sales Points of Major Players
- Compressor Consumer Preferences: Current State and Expected Developments
- Sales Channels and Their Future Development
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Atlas Copco
- Baker Hughes
- Bauer Compressors
- Belaire
- Boge Kompressoren
- Burckhardt Compression Ag
- Campbell Hausfeld
- Chicago Pneumatic
- Cook Compression
- Doosan Portable Power
- Ebara Corp.
- Elgi Equipment
- Frank Compressors
- Gardner Denver
- Ge Oil & Gas
- Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems
- Hokuetsu Industries Co.
- Howden Group
- Ingersoll Rand
- Kaeser Kompressoren
- Kaishan
- Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd.
- Kobelco Compressors
- Man Diesel & Turbo
- Manatec Electronics
- Mattei Compressors
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corp.
- Porter-Cable
- Quincy Compressor
- Siemens
- Sullair (A Hitachi Group Co.)
- Sulzer Ag
- Vmac Global Technology Inc.
- Wuxi Compressor
Chapter 11 Appendix A: Natural Gas Pipeline Projects in the U.S.
Chapter 12 Appendix B: Natural Gas Liquefaction Plants under Construction in the Asia-Pacific Region
Chapter 13 Appendix C: Regasification Terminals Under Construction in the Asia-Pacific Region
Chapter 14 Appendix D: LNG Terminals Under Construction in Europe
Chapter 15 Appendix E: Gas Storage Facilities Under Construction in Europe
Chapter 16 Appendix F: Abbreviations, Glossary & Bibliography
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/po3pi0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article