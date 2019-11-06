Global Compressors Technologies and Markets Report 2019: Consumer Preferences - Current State and Expected Developments

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Compressors: Technologies and Global Markets to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Presently, the global compressor market is experiencing changes with regards to demand, supply, technologies and consumer preferences. These changes come about due to consumer demand and market innovation.



Major factors influencing the market include



Rising demand from the oil and gas industries due to increase in extraction and storage facility expansions.

Strong development in manufacturing in the Asia-Pacific , North America and Middle East which is driving demand for innovative industrial compressors.

, and which is driving demand for innovative industrial compressors. Population growth worldwide, which is affecting sectors such as energy, food and beverages, and construction, which is boosting demand for compressors.

Significant investments in research and development by the market leaders such as Atlas Copco, Ingersoll-Rand, Kaeser, Mitsubishi and MAN. This R&D is impacting unit efficiency and lifespan.

Strict regulations regarding air pollution, noise, emissions and harmful environmental effects.

Growing compressor maintenance costs and a push toward longer lifecycles.

Rising demand for compressors which use a variety of fuels and a push for fuel efficiency.

Variations in compressors pressures and a push for automatic pressure changes.

Digitalization of compressor controls systems which allow remote management and early determination of maintenance needs.

Major compressor manufacturers globally include Atlas Copco, Kobelco, Elgi Equipment, Ingersoll-Rand, Mitsubishi Heavy Industry, Sulzer, Ebara Corp., Doosan Infracore Portable Power, Siemens, BOGE, Gardner Denver, Kaeser, Bauer Compressors, Sullair, MAN and Hitachi.



These players hold almost 60% of the global compressor market and their shares are increasing as they make significant investments in innovation and marketing. Moreover, the developed chains of sales and engineering representatives allow them to provide high quality after sales service, which is substantial value added to the compressor buyers.



The value of the market will increase at a slower rate than the volume of the market because of the overall price reduction of battery technologies over time.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Macroeconomic Indicators of Global Development

Compressors Classification and Product Description

Compressors by Product Type

Compressors by Seal Type

Compressors by Output Power

Compressors by Portability Type

Raw Materials for Compressor Manufacturing

Key Drivers and Constraints of the Global Compressor Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Manufacturer Revenue by Compressor Type

Manufacturer Revenue by Compressor Seal Type

Manufacturer Revenue by Compressors Portability Type

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User



Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application



Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

North American Compressor Market

Impact of the Gas and Oil Industry on the North American Compressor Market

Impact of the Construction Industry on the Compressor Market in North America

Impact of the Manufacturing Industry on the Compressor Market in North America

Impact of Population Growth on the North American Compressor Market

Macroeconomics and Social Outlook for North American Development

North American Compressor Market Dynamics

Compressor Sales Channels in North America

Tariff Regulation of Compressors Sales in North American Markets

Asia-Pacific Compressor Market

European Compressor Market

African Compressor Market

The Middle East Compressor Market

Latin American Compressor Market

Chapter 8 Patent Review/ New Developments

Modern Compressor Innovations

Operating Improvements

Energy Efficiency

Digitalization

Promising Technologies Not Yet Available

Product/Component Level

Package Level

Compressor Patent Analysis

Patent Review by Year

Patent Review by Parent Patent Office

Patented Compressor Invention Review

Chapter 9 Market Opportunities

Macroeconomic Outlook

Key Drivers that Will Define Demand in the Midterm

Global Value-Added Chains Analysis: Who Earns More than Others?

Strategies of Key Manufacturers

Unique Sales Points of Major Players

Compressor Consumer Preferences: Current State and Expected Developments

Sales Channels and Their Future Development

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Atlas Copco

Baker Hughes

Bauer Compressors

Belaire

Boge Kompressoren

Burckhardt Compression Ag

Campbell Hausfeld

Chicago Pneumatic

Cook Compression

Doosan Portable Power

Ebara Corp.

Elgi Equipment

Frank Compressors

Gardner Denver

Ge Oil & Gas

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems

Hokuetsu Industries Co.

Howden Group

Ingersoll Rand

Kaeser Kompressoren

Kaishan

Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd.

Kobelco Compressors

Man Diesel & Turbo

& Turbo Manatec Electronics

Mattei Compressors

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corp.

Porter-Cable

Quincy Compressor

Siemens

Sullair (A Hitachi Group Co.)

Sulzer Ag

Vmac Global Technology Inc.

Wuxi Compressor

Chapter 11 Appendix A: Natural Gas Pipeline Projects in the U.S.



Chapter 12 Appendix B: Natural Gas Liquefaction Plants under Construction in the Asia-Pacific Region



Chapter 13 Appendix C: Regasification Terminals Under Construction in the Asia-Pacific Region



Chapter 14 Appendix D: LNG Terminals Under Construction in Europe



Chapter 15 Appendix E: Gas Storage Facilities Under Construction in Europe



Chapter 16 Appendix F: Abbreviations, Glossary & Bibliography



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/po3pi0

