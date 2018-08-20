Global Computational Biology Market Growth, Trends, Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities to 2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Computational Biology Market - Segmented by Application, Tools, Services, End-User and Geography - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global computational biology market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period (2018-2023).







Increase in Bioinformatics Research







Bioinformatics is the use of IT in biotechnology for the data storage, data warehousing and analyzing the DNA sequences. There are many applications of bioinformatics and its usage has been seen in Microbial genome applications, Molecular medicine, Personalized medicine, Preventative medicine, Gene therapy, Drug development, Antibiotic resistance, Evolutionary studies, Waste cleanup, Biotechnology and many other places. This has led to an increasing research in this field, which further requires the use of computational methods.







Also, increasing number of clinical studies in pharmacogenomics and pharmacokinetics for novel drug development and growth of drug designing, disease modeling and personalized medicine are some other drivers of the market.







Lack of Trained Professionals







Computational biology involves development and application of software, analytical and theoretical methods, mathematical modelling and other computational techniques used for study of biological, behavioral and social systems. This development and application requires use of trained professionals so as to make correct analysis. However, due to the lack of properly trained professionals hampers the market growth.







North America to Dominate the Market







The global computational biology market is segmented by drug type, therapeutic indication and geography. By geography, it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and South America.







North America dominates the market due to growing initiatives and investments for R&D of drug discovery, novel drugs, disease modeling, and technological advancements in biological computations.







Key Developments in the Market

February 2018 : Certara has recently acquired BaseCase, a Life Sciences Data Visualization company.

Key Topics Covered







1. Introduction



1.1 Market Definition







2. Research Methodology







3. Executive Summary







4. Key Inferences







5. Market Overview



5.1 Current Market Scenario



5.2 Porter's Five Forces



5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers



5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers



5.2.3 Threats of New Entrants



5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services



5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry







6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities And Challenges Analysis (Droc)



6.1 Market Drivers



6.1.1 Increase in Bioinformatics Research



6.1.2 Increasing Number of Clinical Studies in Pharmacogenomics and Pharmacokinetics



6.1.3 Growth of Drug Designing, Disease Modeling, and Personalized Medicine



6.2 Market Restraints



6.2.1 Lack of Trained Professional



6.3 Opportunities



6.4 Key Challenges







7. Market Segmentation



7.1 By Application



7.1.1 Cellular & Biological Simulation



7.1.1.1 Computational Genomics



7.1.1.2 Computational Proteomics



7.1.1.3 Pharmacogenomics



7.1.1.4 Other Cellular and Biological Simulations (Transcriptomics/Metabolomics)



7.1.2 Drug Discovery and Disease Modelling



7.1.2.1 Target Identification



7.1.2.2 Target Validation



7.1.2.3 Lead Discovery



7.1.2.4 Lead Optimization



7.1.3 Preclinical Drug Development



7.1.3.1 Pharmacokinetics



7.1.3.2 Pharmacodynamics



7.1.4 Clinical Trials



7.1.4.1 Phase I



7.1.4.2 Phase II



7.1.4.3 Phase III



7.1.5 Human Body Simulation Software



7.2 By Tools



7.2.1 Databases



7.2.2 Infrastructure(Hardware)



7.2.3 Analysis Software & Services



7.3 By Services



7.3.1 In-House



7.3.2 Contract



7.4 By End - User



7.4.1 Academics



7.4.2 Industry



7.4.3 Commercial



7.5 By Geography



7.5.1 North America



7.5.1.1 United States



7.5.1.2 Canada



7.5.1.3 Mexico



7.5.2 Europe



7.5.2.1 France



7.5.2.2 United Kingdom



7.5.2.3 Germany



7.5.2.4 Italy



7.5.2.5 Spain



7.5.2.6 Rest of Europe



7.5.3 Asia-Pacific



7.5.3.1 India



7.5.3.2 China



7.5.3.3 Japan



7.5.3.4 Australia



7.5.3.5 South Korea



7.5.3.6 Rest of APAC



7.5.4 Middle East & Africa



7.5.4.1 GCC



7.5.4.2 South Africa



7.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



7.5.5 South America



7.5.5.1 Brazil



7.5.5.2 Argentina



7.5.5.3 Rest of South America







8. Competitive Landscape



8.1 Mergers And Acquisition Analysis



8.2 Agreements, Collaborations & Partnerships



8.3 New Products Launches







9. Key Players



9.1 Dassault Systemes



9.2 Certara



9.3 Chemical Computing Group Inc.



9.4 Compugen Ltd.



9.5 Rosa & Co. LLC (Acquired Entelos)



9.6 Genedata AG



9.7 Insilico Biotechnology AG



9.8 Leadscope Inc



9.9 Nimbus Discovery LLC



9.10 Strand Life Sciences



9.11 Schrodinger



9.12 Simulation Plus Inc.







10. Future of the Market







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3bp8xk/global?w=5

