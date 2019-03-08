Global Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market, 2018-2028: Opportunities in 4D CAD Software, Dental Industry, Rise in R&D Investments, Growth of Emerging Economies & Advancement of Haptic Tools

DUBLIN, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market: Focus on Product Type, Operating System, and Application - Analysis and Forecast 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global computer-aided design market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period 2018-2028.

This growth in the market is attributed to the increasing demand from various end-use application verticals such as automotive industry, aerospace and defense industry, building and construction industry, industrial machinery industry, electronics and electricals industry, among others.

The emergence of digitalization of the manufacturing process has led to the increased efficiency of the product development process. Before the era of digitalization, the designs of the prototype were drafted manually which led to the delay in the production time and also involved accuracy issues in the size and dimensions, since they were manually calculated.

However, with the introduction of computer-aided design software packages, not only the efficiency of the designing and production process has enhanced but it also led to more creativity in the designs by various engineers and designers. The digitalization of designs has now given the designers the opportunity to explore and innovate their products in multiple end-user industries such as automotive, healthcare, electronics and electricals, among others.

The report is a compilation of different segments of the global computer-aided design market, including a market breakdown by product type, technology type, operating systems, application, geographical areas. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed summary of the global computer-aided design market. It also includes the key participants involved in the industry in the relevant sections.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the global computer-aided design market size in terms of value ($million) from 2016-2028 along with the year-on-year growth rates and the CAGR from 2018 to 2028?

What are the different product types of computer-aided design software packages and their growth pattern in terms of value in different regions and countries?

What are the different technology and operating systems on which the computer-aided design software packages are used across all industries and their growth pattern in terms of value in different regions and countries?

What are the major end-user industries for computer-aided design software packages globally in terms of revenue generation?

What is the consumption pattern of the computer-aided design software packages across end users in different regions and countries?

Which are the major regions and countries that provide growth opportunities for the computer-aided design market?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the computer-aided design market on the basis of their recent developments, product offerings and regional presence?

Who are the key players (along with their detailed analysis and profiles including their financials, company snapshots, key products and services, and SWOT analysis) in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Increase in the Usage of 3D Printing Technology

1.1.2 Digitalization Over Manual Drafting

1.1.3 Data Management with Cloud Synchronization

1.1.4 Role of Inspection Agencies and Government Initiatives in Product Development Process

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Lack of Interoperability of CAD Software

1.2.2 Threat of Security Owing to Piracy Issues

1.2.3 Expensive CAD Software Packages Due to Perpetual Licensing

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 4D CAD Software

1.3.2 Opportunity in Dental Industry

1.3.3 Rise in R&D Investments in End-User Industries

1.3.4 Growth of Emerging Economies

1.3.5 Advancement of Haptic Tools

1.4 Trends

1.4.1 Internet of Things (IoT)

1.4.2 Mobile Access



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.2 Product Launches

2.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.4 Business Expansions

2.1.5 Other Key Activities (Investment and Awards)

2.2 Market Share Analysis



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Supply Chain

3.2 Global CAD Market Ecosystem Analysis

3.3 Opportunity Matrix Analysis (by Region)



4 Global Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market (by Product Type), $Million, 2016-2028

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.1.1 Assumptions

4.1.2 Limitations

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 CATIA

4.4 NX and Solid Edge

4.5 SOLIDWORKS

4.6 AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT

4.7 Creo and Mathcad

4.8 Autodesk Inventor

4.9 Fusion 360

4.10 Vero

4.11 SketchUp

4.12 Geomagic

4.13 Others



5 Global Computer-Aided Design Market (by Application), $Million, 2016-2028

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Automotive Industry

5.3 Aerospace and Defense

5.4 Building and Construction

5.5 Industrial Machinery

5.6 Electrical and Electronics

5.7 Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

5.8 Others



6 Global Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market (by Technology Type), $Million, 2016-2028

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 3D-Design

6.3 2D-Design



7 Global Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market (by Operating System), $Million, 2016-2028

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Windows Operating Systems

7.3 macOS

7.4 UNIX

7.5 Linux



8 Computer-Aided-Design (CAD) Market (by Region), $Million, 2016-2028



9 Company Profiles



3D Systems Corporation

AVEVA Group plc

Advanced Computer Solutions Limited

Autodesk Inc.

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED

BobCAD-CAM, Inc.

Bricsys NV

Dassault Systmes

Hexagon AB

Kubotek3D

NEMETSCHEK SE

PTC Inc.

Robert McNeel & Associates

& Associates Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.

TRIMBLE INC.

