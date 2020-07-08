Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Industry
Jul 08, 2020, 09:29 ET
NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market to Reach US$1.1 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Computer Aided Detection (CAD) estimated at US$619.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the period 2020-2027.Oncology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.5% CAGR to reach US$985.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cardiovascular & Neurological Indications segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.8% share of the global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Computer Aided Detection (CAD) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$167.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$224.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$224.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 272-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Agfa-Gevaert NV
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Hologic, Inc.
- iCAD, Inc.
- Invivo Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- McKesson Corporation
- Merge Healthcare, Inc.
- Siemens Healthineers
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Oncology (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Oncology (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Oncology (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Cardiovascular & Neurological Indications
(Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Cardiovascular & Neurological Indications
(Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Cardiovascular & Neurological Indications
(Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Mammography (Imaging Modality) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Mammography (Imaging Modality) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Mammography (Imaging Modality) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: MRI (Imaging Modality) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: MRI (Imaging Modality) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: MRI (Imaging Modality) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Ultrasound Imaging (Imaging Modality) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Ultrasound Imaging (Imaging Modality) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Ultrasound Imaging (Imaging Modality) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Tomosynthesis (Imaging Modality) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Tomosynthesis (Imaging Modality) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Tomosynthesis (Imaging Modality) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: CT (Imaging Modality) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: CT (Imaging Modality) Global Historic Demand in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: CT (Imaging Modality) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other Imaging Modalities (Imaging Modality) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Other Imaging Modalities (Imaging Modality) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Other Imaging Modalities (Imaging Modality) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 30: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:
2020 to 2027
Table 32: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in the United
States by Imaging Modality: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Share Breakdown by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 35: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Canadian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:
2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic
Market Review by Imaging Modality in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 39: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Imaging Modality for
2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Computer
Aided Detection (CAD) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 41: Japanese Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Market for Computer Aided Detection (CAD):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Imaging Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share
Analysis by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Computer Aided Detection (CAD) in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Review in China
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Chinese Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality for the Period
2020-2027
Table 50: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:
2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market by
Imaging Modality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:
2020-2027
Table 59: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share
Breakdown by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 64: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in France by
Imaging Modality: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: French Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share
Analysis by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Imaging Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share
Breakdown by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Demand for Computer Aided Detection (CAD) in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Review in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Italian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:
2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market by
Imaging Modality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Computer Aided Detection (CAD) in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Computer Aided Detection
(CAD): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Imaging Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging
Modality for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Share Analysis by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 86: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Spanish Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:
2020 to 2027
Table 89: Spanish Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic
Market Review by Imaging Modality in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 90: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Imaging Modality for
2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 93: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:
2020 to 2027
Table 95: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Russia by
Imaging Modality: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share
Breakdown by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Computer Aided Detection (CAD)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 98: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:
2020-2027
Table 101: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Share Breakdown by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 104: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 109: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Imaging Modality: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Share Analysis by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Imaging Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality: 2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Share Breakdown by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 119: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Indian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:
2020 to 2027
Table 122: Indian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic
Market Review by Imaging Modality in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 123: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Imaging Modality for
2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 127: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Imaging Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality: 2012-2019
Table 129: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Computer Aided Detection (CAD) in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Computer Aided Detection (CAD)
Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Computer Aided
Detection (CAD): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Imaging Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Imaging Modality for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Computer Aided Detection (CAD)
Market Share Analysis by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 137: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Computer Aided Detection
(CAD) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Latin American Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:
2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
by Imaging Modality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Computer Aided Detection (CAD)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 146: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:
2020-2027
Table 149: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Argentina
in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Share Breakdown by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 154: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Brazil by
Imaging Modality: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Share Analysis by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Imaging Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality: 2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share
Breakdown by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Computer Aided Detection (CAD)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 164: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 165: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Computer Aided Detection (CAD)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Imaging
Modality: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Rest of
Latin America by Imaging Modality: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Computer Aided Detection (CAD)
Market Share Breakdown by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Computer Aided Detection (CAD)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Computer Aided Detection (CAD)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Computer Aided Detection (CAD)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand
by Application for 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Computer Aided Detection (CAD)
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Computer Aided Detection (CAD)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Imaging
Modality: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: The Middle East Computer Aided Detection (CAD)
Historic Market by Imaging Modality in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 177: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Imaging Modality
for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Computer
Aided Detection (CAD) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 179: Iranian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 180: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Market for Computer Aided Detection (CAD):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Imaging Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share
Analysis by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 185: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:
2020-2027
Table 188: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Israel in
US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share
Breakdown by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Computer Aided Detection
(CAD) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:
2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market
by Imaging Modality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Computer Aided Detection (CAD)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2012-2019
Table 198: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Imaging Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Computer Aided Detection (CAD)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:
2012-2019
Table 201: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Imaging Modality: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Computer Aided Detection (CAD)
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Imaging Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Computer Aided Detection (CAD)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:
2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Computer Aided Detection (CAD)
Market Share Breakdown by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic Demand
