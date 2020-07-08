Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Industry

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market to Reach US$1.1 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Computer Aided Detection (CAD) estimated at US$619.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the period 2020-2027.Oncology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.5% CAGR to reach US$985.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cardiovascular & Neurological Indications segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.8% share of the global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Computer Aided Detection (CAD) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$167.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$224.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$224.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 272-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agfa-Gevaert NV

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

iCAD, Inc.

Invivo Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

McKesson Corporation

Merge Healthcare, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Oncology (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Oncology (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Oncology (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Cardiovascular & Neurological Indications

(Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Cardiovascular & Neurological Indications

(Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Cardiovascular & Neurological Indications

(Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Mammography (Imaging Modality) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Mammography (Imaging Modality) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Mammography (Imaging Modality) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: MRI (Imaging Modality) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: MRI (Imaging Modality) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: MRI (Imaging Modality) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Ultrasound Imaging (Imaging Modality) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Ultrasound Imaging (Imaging Modality) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Ultrasound Imaging (Imaging Modality) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Tomosynthesis (Imaging Modality) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Tomosynthesis (Imaging Modality) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Tomosynthesis (Imaging Modality) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: CT (Imaging Modality) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: CT (Imaging Modality) Global Historic Demand in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: CT (Imaging Modality) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Imaging Modalities (Imaging Modality) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Other Imaging Modalities (Imaging Modality) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Other Imaging Modalities (Imaging Modality) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 30: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:

2020 to 2027



Table 32: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in the United

States by Imaging Modality: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Share Breakdown by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 35: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Canadian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:

2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic

Market Review by Imaging Modality in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 39: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Imaging Modality for

2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Computer

Aided Detection (CAD) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Japanese Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Market for Computer Aided Detection (CAD):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Imaging Modality for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share

Analysis by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Computer Aided Detection (CAD) in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Review in China

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Chinese Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:

2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market by

Imaging Modality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:

2020-2027



Table 59: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share

Breakdown by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 64: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in France by

Imaging Modality: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: French Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share

Analysis by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Imaging Modality for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share

Breakdown by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Demand for Computer Aided Detection (CAD) in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Review in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Italian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:

2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market by

Imaging Modality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Computer Aided Detection (CAD) in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Computer Aided Detection

(CAD): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Imaging Modality for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging

Modality for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Share Analysis by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 86: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Spanish Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:

2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic

Market Review by Imaging Modality in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 90: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Imaging Modality for

2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 93: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:

2020 to 2027



Table 95: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Russia by

Imaging Modality: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share

Breakdown by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Computer Aided Detection (CAD)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 98: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:

2020-2027



Table 101: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Share Breakdown by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 104: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 109: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Imaging Modality: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Share Analysis by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Imaging Modality for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Share Breakdown by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 119: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Indian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:

2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic

Market Review by Imaging Modality in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 123: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Imaging Modality for

2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 127: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Imaging Modality for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality: 2012-2019



Table 129: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Computer Aided Detection (CAD) in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Computer Aided Detection (CAD)

Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Computer Aided

Detection (CAD): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Imaging Modality for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Imaging Modality for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Computer Aided Detection (CAD)

Market Share Analysis by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 137: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Computer Aided Detection

(CAD) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Latin American Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:

2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

by Imaging Modality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Computer Aided Detection (CAD)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 146: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:

2020-2027



Table 149: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Argentina

in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Share Breakdown by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 154: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Brazil by

Imaging Modality: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Share Analysis by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Imaging Modality for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share

Breakdown by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Computer Aided Detection (CAD)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 165: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Computer Aided Detection (CAD)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Imaging

Modality: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Rest of

Latin America by Imaging Modality: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Computer Aided Detection (CAD)

Market Share Breakdown by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Computer Aided Detection (CAD)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Computer Aided Detection (CAD)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Computer Aided Detection (CAD)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand

by Application for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Computer Aided Detection (CAD)

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Computer Aided Detection (CAD)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Imaging

Modality: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Computer Aided Detection (CAD)

Historic Market by Imaging Modality in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 177: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Imaging Modality

for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Computer

Aided Detection (CAD) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 179: Iranian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 180: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share Shift in

Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Market for Computer Aided Detection (CAD):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Imaging Modality for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share

Analysis by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 185: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:

2020-2027



Table 188: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Israel in

US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share

Breakdown by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Computer Aided Detection

(CAD) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:

2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market

by Imaging Modality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Computer Aided Detection (CAD)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2012-2019



Table 198: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Imaging Modality for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Computer Aided Detection (CAD)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:

2012-2019



Table 201: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Imaging Modality: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Computer Aided Detection (CAD)

Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Imaging Modality for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Computer Aided Detection (CAD)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Imaging Modality:

2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Computer Aided Detection (CAD)

Market Share Breakdown by Imaging Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic Demand



