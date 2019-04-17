Global computer aided dispatch market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period from 2019-2025

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The report on the global computer aided dispatch market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025.





The report predicts the global computer aided dispatch market to grow with a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on computer aided dispatch market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on computer aided dispatch market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global computer aided dispatch market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global computer aided dispatch market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Emerging demand for connected devices globally.

• Increasing crime worldwide is the driving factor for the computer-aided dispatch for police to arrest criminals.

2) Restraints

• The budget for the computer-aided dispatch may hinder the market.

3) Opportunities

• Increasing advancement and demand for a surveillance system.



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global computer aided dispatch market is segmented on the basis of deployment, component, application, and end-user.



The Global Computer Aided Dispatch Market by Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premise



The Global Computer Aided Dispatch Market by Component

• Solutions

• Services



The Global Computer Aided Dispatch Market by Application

• Dispatch Unit Management

• Call Management

• Reporting and Analysis

• Others



The Global Computer Aided Dispatch Market by End-User

• Transportation

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Government

• Utilities



Company Profiles

• Superion, LLC.

• Avtec Inc.

• Zetron, Inc.

• Priority Dispatch Corp.

• Constellation Software Inc.'s (Caliber Public Safety)

• Tyler Technologies

• Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure

• Southern Software, Inc.

• CODY Systems

• Traumasoft



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the computer aided dispatch market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the computer aided dispatch market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global computer aided dispatch market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



__________________________

