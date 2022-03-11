What's New for 2022?

Companies: 51 - Players covered include 3D Systems, Inc.; Autodesk, Inc.; BenQ Asia Pacific Corporation; BobCAD-CAM, Inc.; Camnetics, Inc; CAXA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.; Dassault Systèmes; GRZ SOFTWARE LLC; Hexagon AB (Sweden); Mastercam (CNC Software, Inc.); MecSoft Corporation; NTT DATA ENGINEERING SYSTEMS Corporation; OPEN MIND Technologies; PTC; Schott Systeme GmbH; Siemens; SmartCAMcnc; SolidCAM; ZWSOFT CO., LTD. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Component (Solutions, Services); Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud0; End-Use (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Equipment, Medical Devices & Components, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Brazil; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.



ABSTRACT-



Global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2026

Computer-aided manufacturing or CAM represents an application technology which uses machinery and computer software for facilitating and automating different manufacturing processes. In the modern industrialized world, CAM has become an indispensable part in people's lives. CAM currently is used alongside CAD (Computer Aided Design) for achieving more streamlined and enhanced manufacturing, superior automation of machinery and more efficient designs. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rising adoption across end-use industries, rapid industrialization, industrial automation trend and technological advances. The market is expected to gain from increasing use of CAM in the automotive and aerospace sectors. The market is poised to receive a major boost from rapid industrialization along with the industrial automation trend and ongoing technological innovations in the manufacturing industry. Moreover, the emergence of Industry 4.0 coupled with the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is bound to create the demand for CAM as these technologies are anticipated to make manufacturing machines connected and smart. CAM is also finding increasing use in the medical industry, especially in dentistry applications. Subtractive milling represents a popular CAM protocol in the field of dentistry as it presents an effective option to fabricate facial and oral prostheses.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Computer-Aided Manufacturing estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.2% CAGR to reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.7% share of the global Computer-Aided Manufacturing market. CAM solutions dominate market share as the easy integration of CAM solutions with designing tools helps engineers in implementing changes and increasing manufacturing efficiency. Cloud-based services are garnering considerable attention owing to their ability to reduce costs and provide scalable, flexible access to desired solutions.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $492.5 Million by 2026

The Computer-Aided Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 34.63% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$492.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$549.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America enjoys the leading position in the global market, owing to increasing uptake of cloud-based CAM platforms to aid manufacturing and automate production, and increasing shift towards smart factory and Industry 4.0. More

