Global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Market Analysis (2018-2024)

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Market size is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Growing demand for computer-aided manufacturing tools in various sectors such as automobiles, aerospace & defense, and others drive the growth of the CAM Software market during the forecast period. Additionally, rapid industrialization and growing use of CAM software in packaging machinery add to the CAM market growth. Growing adoption of cloud technologies would further propel the market growth, globally.



Based on the Design Type, the Computer-aided Manufacturing market is segmented into 2D and 3D. The Applications highlighted in this report include Machine Tool Industry, Automobile & Train Industry, Aerospace & Defense Industry, Shipbuilding Industry and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report Autodesk Inc., Siemens AG (SIEMENS PLM Software, Inc.), Bricsys NV, CAXA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Dassault Systèmes, Schott Systeme GmbH, PTC, Inc., CNC Software, Inc. (Mastercam), ZWCAD Software Co., Ltd. and 3D Systems (Cimatron Group).



