Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Solutions Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.19% During 2019-2023 - Key Opportunities

The global computer numerical control solutions market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% during the period 2019-2023.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing application of Artificial Intelligence and system integration. Modern CNC systems are comprising of intelligent software for different functions and the use of this technology is expected to gain traction in the market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rapidly increasing use of servo-based systems in industries. The ability of these systems to respond to the problems helps in prioritizing the workflow and making professionals flexible and ready for emergencies.

Further, the report states that one of the factors hindering the growth of this market is the growing second-hand machine market. The large-scale shift of base for manufacturing activities in emerging economies has led to the emergence of second-hand machine market which is expected to pose a threat to the market.

Key Vendors

BASF

Berry Global

DowDuPont

ExxonMobil

RPC Group

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION

Market segmentation by solution

Comparison by solution

Servo drives - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Servo motors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Controllers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by solution

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: TRENDS

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

FANUC

Mitsubishi Electric

Robert Bosch

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

