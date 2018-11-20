Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Solutions Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.19% During 2019-2023 - Key Opportunities
The "Global Computer Numerical Control Solutions Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global computer numerical control solutions market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% during the period 2019-2023.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing application of Artificial Intelligence and system integration. Modern CNC systems are comprising of intelligent software for different functions and the use of this technology is expected to gain traction in the market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rapidly increasing use of servo-based systems in industries. The ability of these systems to respond to the problems helps in prioritizing the workflow and making professionals flexible and ready for emergencies.
Further, the report states that one of the factors hindering the growth of this market is the growing second-hand machine market. The large-scale shift of base for manufacturing activities in emerging economies has led to the emergence of second-hand machine market which is expected to pose a threat to the market.
Key Vendors
- BASF
- Berry Global
- DowDuPont
- ExxonMobil
- RPC Group
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION
- Market segmentation by solution
- Comparison by solution
- Servo drives - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Servo motors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Controllers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by solution
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- FANUC
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Robert Bosch
- Rockwell Automation
- Siemens
