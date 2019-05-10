Global Computing Device Operating System (OS) Market Forecast, 2019 to 2023, with Alphabet, Apple, Canonical, Microsoft, and Red Hat Dominating the Landscape
May 10, 2019, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Computing Device Operating System Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The computing device operating system market will register a CAGR of over 2% by 2023.
Enterprise server refresh cycle will be a key factor contributing to the growth of the market
The server refresh cycle is a process wherein an organization replaces servers and other critical hardware to deploy updated equipment for enabling new and anticipated capabilities, improved reliability and save costs in the long-term. Enterprises' initiatives for scaling up their on-premise data centers is fueling the growth of the server market.
Rise in digitalization in schools
Education systems are adopting digitalization, which simplifies the teaching and learning processes and helps in achieving educational excellence. Digitalization helps with improved access to the resource. Factors like growing demand for mobile computing devices such as notebooks tablets, chrome book, and others are expected to drive the demand for OS.
Increase in use of pirated software
Software piracy refers to downloading commercial software online from unauthorized websites without payment or buying duplicated copies of software. Software piracy is one of the major factors hindering the global computing device OS market as numerous users install pirated OS in their OCs, laptops, and desktops.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies. Factors such as the rise in digitalization in schools coupled with enterprise server refresh cycle will provide considerable growth opportunities to computing device operating system manufactures.
Key Players
- Alphabet
- Apple Inc.
- Canonical Ltd.
- Microsoft
- Red Hat Inc.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- Mobile OS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Client OS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Server OS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing investments in HPC systems
- Strategic investments and partnerships by vendors
- Rapid development of mobile app ecosystem
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet
- Apple Inc.
- Canonical Ltd.
- Microsoft
- Red Hat Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i5878s
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article