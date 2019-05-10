Global Computing Device Operating System (OS) Market Forecast, 2019 to 2023, with Alphabet, Apple, Canonical, Microsoft, and Red Hat Dominating the Landscape

DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Computing Device Operating System Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The computing device operating system market will register a CAGR of over 2% by 2023.

Enterprise server refresh cycle will be a key factor contributing to the growth of the market

The server refresh cycle is a process wherein an organization replaces servers and other critical hardware to deploy updated equipment for enabling new and anticipated capabilities, improved reliability and save costs in the long-term. Enterprises' initiatives for scaling up their on-premise data centers is fueling the growth of the server market.

Rise in digitalization in schools

Education systems are adopting digitalization, which simplifies the teaching and learning processes and helps in achieving educational excellence. Digitalization helps with improved access to the resource. Factors like growing demand for mobile computing devices such as notebooks tablets, chrome book, and others are expected to drive the demand for OS.

Increase in use of pirated software

Software piracy refers to downloading commercial software online from unauthorized websites without payment or buying duplicated copies of software. Software piracy is one of the major factors hindering the global computing device OS market as numerous users install pirated OS in their OCs, laptops, and desktops.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies. Factors such as the rise in digitalization in schools coupled with enterprise server refresh cycle will provide considerable growth opportunities to computing device operating system manufactures.

Key Players

Alphabet

Apple Inc.

Canonical Ltd.

Microsoft

Red Hat Inc.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Mobile OS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Client OS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Server OS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

and - Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing investments in HPC systems

Strategic investments and partnerships by vendors

Rapid development of mobile app ecosystem

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet

Apple Inc.

Canonical Ltd.

Microsoft

Red Hat Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i5878s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

