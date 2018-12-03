Global Concrete Pipe Market to 2023: $23.7 Billion Opportunities - Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

DUBLIN, Dec 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Concrete Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global concrete pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $23.7 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 2.5% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the global concrete pipe market looks good with opportunities in the sewage, drainage, potable water, and irrigation sectors. The major growth drivers for this market are residential and non-residential construction activities and the replacement of aging pipelines.

Emerging trend, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the concrete pipe market, include increased usage of vibration casting technology in concrete pipes.

The report forecasts that reinforced concrete pipe is expected to remain the largest segment and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its high strength, low cost, and durability.

Within the global concrete pipe market, sewage will remain the largest application and witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to continued infrastructural spending across the globe.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing infrastructure development and construction activities.

Some of the concrete pipe companies profiled in this report include CEMEX, Forterra, Old Castle Precast, NOV, Amiantit, Indian Hume Pipe, and Con-Cast Pipe and others.

Some of the features of Concrete Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global concrete pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Tons) shipment.

Global concrete pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Tons) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global concrete pipe market size by various applications such as product, application, diameter, and pressure rating in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global concrete pipe market size by various applications such as product, application, diameter, and pressure rating in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global concrete pipe market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Global concrete pipe market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of concrete pipe in the global concrete pipe market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of concrete pipe in the global concrete pipe market. Strategic analysis: T his includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of concrete pipe in the global concrete pipe market.

his includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of concrete pipe in the global concrete pipe market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Concrete Pipe Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Concrete Pipe Market by Material

3.3.1: Pre-Stressed Concrete Cylinder Pipes

3.3.2: Pre-Stressed Reinforced Concrete Pipes

3.3.3: Reinforced Concrete Pipes

3.3.4: Bar Wrapped Concrete Pipes

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Global Concrete Pipe Market by Application

3.4.1: Potable Water

3.4.2: Sewage

3.4.3: Drainage

3.4.4: Irrigation

3.4.5: Others

3.5: Global Concrete Pipe Market by Diameter

3.5.1: Small Diameter Pipes

3.5.2: Medium Diameter Pipes

3.5.3: Large Diameter Pipes

3.6: Global Concrete Pipe Market by Pressure Rating

3.6.1: Low Pressure Pipes

3.6.2: Medium Pressure Pipes

3.6.3: High Pressure Pipes



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Concrete Pipe Market by Region

4.2: North American Concrete Pipe Market

4.3: European Concrete Pipe Market

4.4: APAC Concrete Pipe Market

4.5: ROW Concrete Pipe Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Concrete Pipe Market by Material

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Concrete Pipe Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Concrete Pipe Market by Diameter

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Concrete Pipe Market by Pressure Rating

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Concrete Pipe Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Concrete Pipe Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Concrete Pipe Market

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Concrete pipe Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: CEMEX S.A.B de C.V.

7.2: Forterra Inc.

7.3: Old Castle Precast Inc.

7.4: Saudi Arabian Amiantit

7.5: NOV Ameron Water Transmission Group

7.6: The Indian Hume Pipe Co. Ltd.

7.7: Xinjiang Guotong Pipeline Co. Ltd.

7.8: Thompson Pipe Group

7.9: CPM Drainage Group

7.10: OKA Corporation BHD



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lg8j3r/global_concrete?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

