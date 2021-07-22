Global Concrete Pump Market growth in the Heavy Electrical Equipment Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio
Jul 22, 2021, 11:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The concrete pump market is poised to grow by USD 1.59 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.
The report on the concrete pump market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cities evolving into megacities.
The concrete pump market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growth in the construction of green buildings as one of the prime reasons driving the concrete pump market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The concrete pump market covers the following areas:
Concrete Pump Market Sizing
Concrete Pump Market Forecast
Concrete Pump Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Concord Concrete Pumps Inc.
- JUNJIN Corp.
- KOREA FLANGE Co. Ltd.
- Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo Co. Ltd.
- Liebherr-International AG
- Putzmeister Holding GmbH Aichtal
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- SANY Group
- SCHWING GmbH
- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
Global Ready Mix Concrete Batching Plant Market - Global ready mix concrete batching plant market is segmented by type (dry batch concrete plant and wet batch concrete plant) and geography (APAC, MEA, Europe, South America, and North America).
Global Construction Machinery Market - Global construction machinery market is segmented by product (earthmoving machinery, material handling machinery, concrete and road construction machinery, and other machinery) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Stationary concrete pump - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Specialized concrete pump - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Truck-mounted concrete pump - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
