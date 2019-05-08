Global Conductive Filler Market Report 2019: $5.8 Bn Market Trends, Forecasts, Competitive Analysis, & Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Conductive Filler Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The global conductive filler market is expected to reach an estimated $5.8 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 5% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the conductive filler market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and aerospace industries. The major drivers for this market are growth in consumer electronics and increasing demand for compact, high performance, and high density electronic products.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the conductive filler industry, include increasing demand of carbon nanotube for electrical conductivity for ESD and EMI applications and development of low cost solution such as silver coated copper filler to reduce the cost of precious metal based filler.

The analyst forecasts that silver will remain the largest filler type by value and carbon black will remain the largest filler by volume. Growth in demand for conductive adhesive for semiconductor packaging application will drive the silver filler market.



Within the conductive filler market, consumer electronics will remain the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to increasing demand for wearable electronics, portable computers, and smart television.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume, and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in consumer electronics and automotive industries.

Some of the conductive filler companies profiled in this report include Cabot Corporation, Showa Denko K.K, Orion Engineered Carbon, Birla Carbon, Imerys, Nippon Light Metal, Dowa Electronics, Asbury Carbon, and Almatis Corporation and others.



Some of the features of Conductive Filler Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global conductive filler market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global conductive filler market size by product type, application, end use industry, and function in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global conductive filler market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of conductive filler in the global conductive filler market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of conductive filler in the global conductive filler market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Conductive Filler Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Conductive Filler Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Consumer Electronics

3.3.2: Automotive

3.3.3: Industrial

3.3.4: Aerospace

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Global Conductive Filler Market by Application

3.4.1: Plastics

3.4.2: Adhesives

3.4.3: Coatings

3.4.4: Battery and Fuel cell

3.4.5: Metallurgy

3.5: Global Conductive Filler Market by Product Type

3.5.1: Carbon Black

3.5.2: Graphite

3.5.3: Carbon Fiber

3.5.4: Alumina

3.5.5: Copper

3.5.6: Silver

3.5.7: Steel

3.5.8: Others

3.6: Global Conductive Filler Market by Function

3.6.1: Electrical Conductivity

3.6.2: Thermal Conductivity



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Conductive Filler Market by Region

4.2: North American Conductive Filler Market

4.2.1: Market by Product: Carbon Black, Graphite, Carbon Fiber, Alumina, Copper, Silver, Steel, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Application: Plastic, Adhesives, Coatings, Battery and Fuel Cell, and Metallurgy

4.2.3: The United States Conductive Filler Market

4.2.4: Mexican Conductive Filler Market

4.2.5: Canadian Conductive Filler Market

4.3: European Conductive Filler Market

4.4: APAC Conductive filler Market

4.5: ROW Conductive Filler Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Conductive Filler Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Conductive Filler Market by Product Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Conductive Filler Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Conductive Filler Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends of the Global Conductive Filler Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Conductive Filler Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Conductive Filler Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

6.3.5: Technology Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.2: Showa Denko K.K

7.3: Nippon Light Metal Company Limited

7.3: Birla Carbon

7.4: Orion Engineered Carbons

7.5: Cabot Corporation

7.6: Dowa Electronics Materials

7.7: Dycotec Materials

7.7: Imerys Graphite and Carbon

7.8: Asbury Carbon

7.9: Almatis Incorporation



