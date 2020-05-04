Global Conductive Textiles Industry
May 04, 2020, 12:10 ET
NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conductive Textiles market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15.5%. Woven, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.9 Billion by the year 2025, Woven will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$84 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$69 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Woven will reach a market size of US$86.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$537.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
IV. COMPETITION
AIQ SMART CLOTHING INC.
COATEX INDUSTRIES
EMEI (HK) ELECTRONICS
HITEK ELECTRONIC MATERIALS
HOLLAND SHIELDING SYSTEMS BV
JARDEN APPLIED MATERIALS
LAIRD PLC
MARKTEK
NV BEKAERT SA
PARKER CHOMERICS
SEIREN
SWIFT TEXTILE METALIZING
TORAY INDUSTRIES
3M COMPANY
EEONYX
HERCULITE
KURARAY CO., LTD.
SAATI S.P.A.
SOLIANI EMC SRL
SWICOFIL AG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
