Global Conductive Textiles Industry

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conductive Textiles market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15.5%. Woven, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.9 Billion by the year 2025, Woven will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$84 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$69 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Woven will reach a market size of US$86.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$537.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aiq Smart Clothing Inc.

Coatex Industries

Emei (HK) Electronics Ltd.

HITEK Electronic Materials Ltd

Holland Shielding Systems BV

Jarden Applied Materials

Laird PLC

Marktek Inc.

NV Bekaert SA

Parker Chomerics

Seiren Co., Ltd.

Swift Textile Metalizing, LLC

Toray Industries, Inc.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Conductive Textiles: An Introduction

Conductive Textiles Applications

Global Competitor Market Shares

Conductive Textiles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Conductive Textiles: A Prelude





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Conductive Textiles Momentous Trends

Innovations and Technology

Percentage of Using Each Material Type by Players in 2019-2029

Percentage of Using Each Material Type by Players in 2017-2027





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Conductive Textiles Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Conductive Textiles Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Conductive Textiles Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Woven (Textile) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Woven (Textile) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Woven (Textile) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Non-Woven (Textile) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Non-Woven (Textile) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Non-Woven (Textile) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Knitted (Textile) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Knitted (Textile) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Knitted (Textile) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Military & Defense (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Military & Defense (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Military & Defense (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Healthcare (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Healthcare (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Sports & Fitness (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Sports & Fitness (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Sports & Fitness (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Conductive Textiles Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Conductive Textiles Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Textile: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Conductive Textiles Market in the United States by

Textile: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Conductive Textiles Market Share

Breakdown by Textile: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Conductive Textiles Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Conductive Textiles Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 33: Conductive Textiles Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Conductive Textiles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Textile: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Conductive Textiles Historic Market Review

by Textile in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 36: Conductive Textiles Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Textile for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Conductive Textiles Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Conductive Textiles Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Conductive Textiles Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Conductive Textiles: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Textile for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Conductive Textiles Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Textile for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Conductive Textiles Market Share Analysis by

Textile: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Conductive Textiles in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Conductive Textiles Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Conductive Textiles Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Conductive Textiles Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Textile for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Conductive Textiles Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand by Textile: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Conductive Textiles Market by Textile:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Conductive Textiles in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Conductive Textiles Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Conductive Textiles Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Conductive Textiles Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Conductive Textiles Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Conductive Textiles Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Conductive Textiles Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Conductive Textiles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Textile: 2018-2025

Table 56: Conductive Textiles Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Textile: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Conductive Textiles Market Share Breakdown

by Textile: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Conductive Textiles Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: Conductive Textiles Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Conductive Textiles Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Conductive Textiles Market in France by Textile:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Conductive Textiles Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Textile: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Conductive Textiles Market Share Analysis by

Textile: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Conductive Textiles Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Conductive Textiles Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Conductive Textiles Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Conductive Textiles Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Textile for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Conductive Textiles Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Textile: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Conductive Textiles Market Share Breakdown by

Textile: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Conductive Textiles Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Conductive Textiles Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Conductive Textiles Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Conductive Textiles Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Textile for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Conductive Textiles Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Textile: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Conductive Textiles Market by Textile:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Conductive Textiles in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Conductive Textiles Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Conductive Textiles Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Conductive Textiles: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Textile for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Conductive Textiles Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Textile for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Conductive Textiles Market Share

Analysis by Textile: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Conductive Textiles in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Conductive Textiles Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Conductive Textiles Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Conductive Textiles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Textile: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Conductive Textiles Historic Market Review by

Textile in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 87: Conductive Textiles Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Textile for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Spanish Conductive Textiles Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Conductive Textiles Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Conductive Textiles Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Conductive Textiles Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Textile: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Conductive Textiles Market in Russia by Textile:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Conductive Textiles Market Share Breakdown by

Textile: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Conductive Textiles Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Conductive Textiles Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 96: Conductive Textiles Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Conductive Textiles Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Textile: 2018-2025

Table 98: Conductive Textiles Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Textile: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Conductive Textiles Market Share

Breakdown by Textile: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Conductive Textiles Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Conductive Textiles Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Conductive Textiles Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Conductive Textiles Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Conductive Textiles Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Conductive Textiles Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Conductive Textiles Market in Asia-Pacific by

Textile: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Conductive Textiles Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Textile: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Conductive Textiles Market Share

Analysis by Textile: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Conductive Textiles Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Conductive Textiles Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Conductive Textiles Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Conductive Textiles Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Textile

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Conductive Textiles Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Textile: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Conductive Textiles Market Share

Breakdown by Textile: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Conductive Textiles Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Conductive Textiles Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Conductive Textiles Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Conductive Textiles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Textile: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Conductive Textiles Historic Market Review by

Textile in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 120: Conductive Textiles Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Textile for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Indian Conductive Textiles Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Conductive Textiles Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Conductive Textiles Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Conductive Textiles Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Textile

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Conductive Textiles Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Textile: 2009-2017

Table 126: Conductive Textiles Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Textile: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Conductive Textiles Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Conductive Textiles Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Conductive Textiles Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Conductive Textiles:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Textile for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Conductive Textiles Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Textile for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Conductive Textiles Market

Share Analysis by Textile: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Conductive Textiles in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Conductive Textiles Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Conductive Textiles Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Conductive Textiles Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 137: Conductive Textiles Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Conductive Textiles Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Conductive Textiles Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Textile for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Conductive Textiles Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Textile: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Conductive Textiles Market by

Textile: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Conductive Textiles in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Conductive Textiles Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Conductive Textiles Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Conductive Textiles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Textile: 2018-2025

Table 146: Conductive Textiles Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Textile: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Conductive Textiles Market Share

Breakdown by Textile: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Conductive Textiles Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 149: Conductive Textiles Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Conductive Textiles Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Conductive Textiles Market in Brazil by Textile:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Conductive Textiles Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Textile: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Conductive Textiles Market Share Analysis

by Textile: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Conductive Textiles Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Conductive Textiles Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Conductive Textiles Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Conductive Textiles Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Textile for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Conductive Textiles Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Textile: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Conductive Textiles Market Share Breakdown

by Textile: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Conductive Textiles Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Conductive Textiles Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Conductive Textiles Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Conductive Textiles Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Textile: 2018 to

2025

Table 164: Conductive Textiles Market in Rest of Latin America

by Textile: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Conductive Textiles Market

Share Breakdown by Textile: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Conductive Textiles Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Conductive Textiles Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 168: Conductive Textiles Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Conductive Textiles Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: Conductive Textiles Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Conductive Textiles Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Conductive Textiles Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Textile: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Conductive Textiles Historic Market

by Textile in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 174: Conductive Textiles Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Textile for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Conductive Textiles Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 176: Conductive Textiles Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Conductive Textiles Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Conductive Textiles: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Textile for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Conductive Textiles Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Textile for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Conductive Textiles Market Share Analysis by

Textile: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Conductive Textiles in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Iranian Conductive Textiles Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 183: Conductive Textiles Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Conductive Textiles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Textile: 2018-2025

Table 185: Conductive Textiles Market in Israel in US$ Thousand

by Textile: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Conductive Textiles Market Share Breakdown

by Textile: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Conductive Textiles Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 188: Conductive Textiles Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Conductive Textiles Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Conductive Textiles Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Textile for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Conductive Textiles Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Textile: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Conductive Textiles Market by Textile:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Conductive Textiles in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Conductive Textiles Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Conductive Textiles Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Conductive Textiles Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Textile for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Conductive Textiles Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Textile: 2009-2017

Table 198: Conductive Textiles Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Textile: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Conductive Textiles Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Conductive Textiles Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Conductive Textiles Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Conductive Textiles Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Textile for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Conductive Textiles Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Textile: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Conductive Textiles Market Share

Breakdown by Textile: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Conductive Textiles Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Conductive Textiles Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Conductive Textiles Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Conductive Textiles Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Textile: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Conductive Textiles Market in Africa by Textile:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Conductive Textiles Market Share Breakdown

by Textile: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Conductive Textiles Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Conductive Textiles Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 213: Conductive Textiles Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

