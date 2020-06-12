Global Confectioneries Market Trajectory & Analytics 2020-2027 with Key Players Lindt & Sprngli, Lotte Confectionery, Mars Wrigley, Nestle SA and The Hershey Company
Jun 12, 2020, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Confectioneries - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Confectioneries market worldwide will grow by a projected US $33 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%. Chocolate, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 2.5% and reach a market size of US $110.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Chocolate market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US $687.2 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US $804.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Chocolate segment will reach a market size of US $5.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Confectioneries market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 4.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US $11.7 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.
Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Confectioneries market landscape.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others are:
- Lindt & Sprngli
- Lotte Confectionery
- Mars Wrigley
- Mondelez International
- Nestle SA
- Perfetti Van Melle SpA
- The Hershey Company
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Confectioneries Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 439
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e8loff
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets