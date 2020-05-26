Global Confectionery Industry Analysis 2020, Featuring Key Players Cadbury Plc., Danone Group, Hershey Foods and Mars, Inc.

DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Confectionery Industry and the Impact of COVID-19 on Its Development in the Medium Term" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a strategic analysis of the global confectionery industry and a forecast for its development in the short and medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. It provides a comprehensive overview of the industry volume and value, dynamics, segmentation, characteristics, main players, prices, international trade, trends and insights, growth and demand drivers and challenges.



This is the most detailed and comprehensive report about the global confectionery industry, covering all global regions and 151 single countries. The report presents information on each indicator for each of the 151 countries covered, offering unmatched value, accuracy and expert insights. Moreover, it also presents separate data on each product group for each country, offering granular data on 755 different product and country combinations!



The report on the global confectionery industry covers:

Industry volume, value and dynamics for the last five years;

Industry segmentation for the last five years;

The impact COVID-19;

Value chain analysis and structure of price formation;

Analysis of retail price levels and their dynamics for the last five years;

Analysis of the major international trade flows;

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation and analysis of imports and exports for the last five years;

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation and analysis of per capita consumption for the last five years;

Forecast for industry development in the medium term;

Characteristics of the main market players;

Analysis of the competitive landscape;

Five Forces analysis;

Analysis and forecast for the global economy and demographics.

Key Topics Covered:



State of the Global Demographics and Economy

Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Confectionery Industry

Global Foreign Trade Operations of Confectionery

Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Imports of Confectionery

Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Exports of Confectionery

Characteristics and Segmentation of the Global Consumption of Confectionery per Capita

Forecast for the Development of the Global Confectionery Industry in 2019-2024

Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Chocolate Confectionery Market

Characteristics and Analysis of the Global Prices of Chocolate Confectionery in 2014-2018

Global Foreign Trade Operations of Chocolate Confectionery

Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Imports and Exports of Chocolate Confectionery

Characteristics and Segmentation of the Global Consumption of Chocolate Confectionery per Capita

Forecast for the Development of the Global Chocolate Confectionery Market in 2019-2024

Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Sugar Confectionery Market

Characteristics and Analysis of the Global Prices of Sugar Confectionery in 2014-2018

Global Foreign Trade Operations of Sugar Confectionery

Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Imports of Sugar Confectionery

Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Exports of Sugar Confectionery

Characteristics and Segmentation of the Global Consumption of Sugar Confectionery per Capita

Forecast for the Development of the Global Sugar Confectionery Market in 2019-2024

Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Ice Cream Market

Characteristics and Analysis of the Global Prices of Ice Cream in 2014-2018

Global Foreign Trade Operations of Ice Cream

Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Imports of Ice Cream

Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Exports of Ice Cream

Characteristics and Segmentation of the Global Consumption of Ice Cream per Capita

Forecast for the Development of the Global Ice Cream Market in 2019-2024

Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Biscuits Market

Characteristics and Analysis of the Global Prices of Biscuits in 2014-2018

Global Foreign Trade Operations of Biscuits

Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Imports of Biscuits

Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Exports of Biscuits

Characteristics and Segmentation of the Global Consumption of Biscuits per Capita

Forecast for the Development of the Global Biscuits Market in 2019-2024

Haribo Dunhills (Pontefract) Plc

