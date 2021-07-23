Global Conformal Coatings Market for Automotive Electronics | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio
The conformal coatings market for automotive electronics is poised to grow by USD 67.99 million during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
The report on the conformal coatings market for automotive electronics provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for fuel-efficient automobiles.
The conformal coatings market for automotive electronics analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing demand for EVs in China as one of the prime reasons driving the conformal coatings market for automotive electronics growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The conformal coatings market for automotive electronics covers the following areas:
Conformal Coatings Market for Automotive Electronics Sizing
Conformal Coatings Market for Automotive Electronics Forecast
Conformal Coatings Market for Automotive Electronics Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ALTANA AG
- CHT Group
- Dow Inc.
- Dymax Corp.
- H.B. Fuller Co.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Master Bond Inc.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Von Roll Holding AG
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Acrylic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Silicone - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Urethane - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Epoxy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ALTANA AG
- CHT Group
- Dow Inc.
- Dymax Corp.
- H.B. Fuller Co.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Master Bond Inc.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Von Roll Holding AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
