Global Connected Agriculture Market Report 2019-2023 - Rapid Adoption of Sensors, IoT, and Advanced Farming Techniques in Agriculture

The "Connected Agriculture Market by Component (Solution, Platforms, Services), Application (Pre-Production Planning and Management, In-Production Planning and Management, Post-Production Planning and Management), Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global connected agriculture market is expected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2018 to USD 4.3 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during the forecast period.

The connected agriculture market is driven by various factors, such as integration of mobile technology with agriculture solutions and rapid adoption of advanced farming techniques to manage various farming activities. However, poor network connectivity and high capital investment for establishing connected agriculture infrastructure can hinder the growth of the market.

Connectivity management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Communication through mobile phones is considered very important in enhancing farmers' access to understand agricultural market situation better. Nowadays, mobile phone and internet have generated an opportunity for the farmers and growers specially to get real-time information about their farms and manage all farming activities. Connected management platforms allow agriculture stakeholders to upkeep the functionality of their various connected devices and gather quality agriculture data.



Integration and implementation services segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period



Technological advancements and growing focus to follow modern farming practices have made farmers and growers implement connected agriculture solution. Farmers in different regions lack technical knowledge or do not have efficient farming tools to interpret and analyze the data required for effective decision-making. This has created opportunities for vendors to provide integration and implementation services to farmers and help them improve their limited knowledge by fulfilling a technological gap. Integration and implementation services help agriculture stakeholders to deploy connected agriculture solutions efficiently on farms and provide insights to farmers to enhance yield for different crops in different seasons and diverse regions.



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for connected agriculture solution and services. Growing economies in countries, such as China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and India provide huge opportunities for the adoption of the connected agriculture solution and services in the APAC region. Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Connected Agriculture Market

4.2 Market By Application and Country (2018)

4.3 Market Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Need to Increase Farm Yield and Reduce Labor

5.2.1.2 Government Initiatives for Modernizing the Agriculture Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Poor Connectivity to Pose as the Biggest Hurdle in the Growth of the Connected Agriculture Market

5.2.2.2 High Capital Investment for Establishing Connected Agriculture Infrastructure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Integration of Mobile Technology in Farm Operations

5.2.3.2 Rapid Adoption of Sensors, IoT, and Advanced Farming Techniques in Agriculture

5.2.3.3 Implementation of AI and Predictive Analytics to Enhance the Efficiency of Farm Operations

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness Among Farmers About Connected Agriculture

5.2.4.2 Lack of Standards for Data Management in the Agriculture Industry

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Use Case 1: Fujitsu

5.3.2 Use Case 2: Amazon Web Services (AWS)



6 Connected Agriculture Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Growing Need to Increase Farm Productivity is Driving the Adoption of Connected Agriculture Solution

6.3 Platforms

6.3.1 Need to Build Efficient Connectivity and Synchronization Among Connected Farm Devices and Software is Driving the Adoption of Connected Agriculture Platforms

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Need to Empower Farmers to Enhance Farm Productivity Through Efficient Use of Connected Devices is Driving the Adoption of Connected Agriculture Services



7 Connected Agriculture Market By Platform

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Device Management

7.2.1 Growing Requirement for Access and Control Over Connected Devices is Driving the Adoption of Device Management

7.3 Application Enablement

7.3.1 Growing Need to Enhance Security to Combat Increasing Cyber Threats in the IoT Ecosystem is Driving the Adoption of Application Enablement

7.4 Connectivity Management

7.4.1 Need for Proper Connectivity for Effective Implementation of Connected Agriculture Technology on Farm is Driving the Adoption of Connectivity Management



8 Connected Agriculture Market By Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Consulting

8.2.1 Increasing Demand of Farmers to Improve Farm Yield With the Help of Expert Advice is Driving the Growth of Consulting Services

8.3 Integration and Implementation

8.3.1 Need to Avoid Complexities in the Deployment of Connected Agriculture Solutions to Drive the Growth of Integration and Implementation

8.4 Support and Maintenance

8.4.1 Need to Upkeep System Performance With Routine Infrastructure Maintenance is Driving the Growth of Support and Maintenance Services Segment



9 Connected Agriculture Market By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pre-Production Planning and Management

9.2.1 Field Mapping

9.2.2 Crop Planning and Yield Monitoring

9.2.3 Weather Tracking and Forecasting

9.2.4 Farm Labor Management

9.2.5 Equipment Monitoring and Maintenance

9.3 In-Production Planning and Management

9.3.1 Water and Irrigation Management

9.3.2 Breeding and Feed Management

9.3.3 Crop Scouting

9.3.4 Production Monitoring and Maintenance

9.3.5 Animal Tracking and Navigation

9.3.6 Agri Finance and Insurance Management

9.4 Post-Production Planning and Management

9.4.1 Processing

9.4.2 Inventory Management

9.4.3 Transportation

9.4.4 Quality Assurance and Control



10 Connected Agriculture Market By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements

11.2.2 Business Expansions

11.2.3 Acquisitions

11.2.4 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.3 Innovators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles



Accenture

AG Leader Technology

AT&T

Cisco

Decisive Farming

Deere & Company

Gamaya

IBM

Iteris

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

Satsure

SMAG

Trimble

