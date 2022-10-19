Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Markets, 2021-2022 & 2027: Focus on Sensors, Inhaler Sensors, Injection Sensors, Integrated Connected Devices, Inhalation Devices, Injection Devices

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global connected drug delivery devices market reached a value of US$ 490.9 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 2,951.5 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 34.85% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Connected drug delivery devices are smart wireless electronic systems used to support patient supervision and counseling in home settings. They are equipped with dose reminders, adherence trackers, sensors and monitoring tools to provide instant feedback and education tools for personalized patient care. They are convenient and save costs associated with clinic-based treatment.

Consequently, connected drug delivery devices are widely used in the remote monitoring of patients with asthma, diabetes, hepatitis C, hypertension, tuberculosis, multiple sclerosis, clinically isolated syndrome, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and liver and renal transplant recipients.



The rapidly increasing cost of medical management and the rising need to improve patient treatment outcomes are among the main factors catalyzing the demand for connected drug delivery devices. Besides this, a shift in preferences towards home-based care is also stimulating the market growth.

Moreover, the rising number of individuals suffering from chronic diseases, along with the increasing emphasis on preventive care, is influencing the market positively. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of connected devices in laboratories and hospitals for maintaining electronic health records (EHR) is driving the market growth.

Apart from this, several manufacturers are offering devices that can connect to apps and programs, allow data transfer, enable automated tracking, and maximize patient safety. As they also provide access to real-time patient data, connected drug delivery devices are increasingly being utilized by biopharma companies for determining adherence improvement outcomes to regulators, payers, and patients.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Connected Sensors

Connected Inhaler Sensors

Connectable Injection Sensors

Integrated Connected Devices

Connected Inhalation Devices

Connected Injection Devices

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Healthcare Providers

Homecare

Breakup by Technology:

Bluetooth

NFC

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

