Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Markets, 2021-2022 & 2027: Focus on Sensors, Inhaler Sensors, Injection Sensors, Integrated Connected Devices, Inhalation Devices, Injection Devices

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global connected drug delivery devices market reached a value of US$ 490.9 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 2,951.5 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 34.85% during 2021-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Connected drug delivery devices are smart wireless electronic systems used to support patient supervision and counseling in home settings. They are equipped with dose reminders, adherence trackers, sensors and monitoring tools to provide instant feedback and education tools for personalized patient care. They are convenient and save costs associated with clinic-based treatment.
Consequently, connected drug delivery devices are widely used in the remote monitoring of patients with asthma, diabetes, hepatitis C, hypertension, tuberculosis, multiple sclerosis, clinically isolated syndrome, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and liver and renal transplant recipients.
The rapidly increasing cost of medical management and the rising need to improve patient treatment outcomes are among the main factors catalyzing the demand for connected drug delivery devices. Besides this, a shift in preferences towards home-based care is also stimulating the market growth.
Moreover, the rising number of individuals suffering from chronic diseases, along with the increasing emphasis on preventive care, is influencing the market positively. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of connected devices in laboratories and hospitals for maintaining electronic health records (EHR) is driving the market growth.
Apart from this, several manufacturers are offering devices that can connect to apps and programs, allow data transfer, enable automated tracking, and maximize patient safety. As they also provide access to real-time patient data, connected drug delivery devices are increasingly being utilized by biopharma companies for determining adherence improvement outcomes to regulators, payers, and patients.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
- Adherium Ltd.
- BioCorp Production
- Cohero Health Inc. (AptarGroup Inc.)
- Elcam Medical ACS. Ltd
- Findair Sp. z o. o.
- Merck KGaA
- Phillips Medisize (Molex LLC)
- Propeller Health (Resmed Inc.)
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
- Connected Sensors
- Connected Inhaler Sensors
- Connectable Injection Sensors
- Integrated Connected Devices
- Connected Inhalation Devices
- Connected Injection Devices
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals and Healthcare Providers
- Homecare
Breakup by Technology:
- Bluetooth
- NFC
- Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
- United States
- Canada
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
