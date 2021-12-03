Global Connected Fitness Market Report 2021: Market was Valued at $1068.10 Million in 2020 - Competitive Developments, Strategies, M&As and New Product Developments to 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connected Fitness Market - Analysis By Type (Hardware, Software), Application, End Use, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Connected Fitness Market was valued at USD 1068.10 Million in the year 2020.

Increasing fitness consciousness among people across the globe, along with rapid digitalization of numerous industries at a global level, is driving the market.

Smart fitness equipment provides better clarity on the performance of the users by tracking, monitoring, and analysing their workouts. This has driven the popularity of such devices and equipment among sports enthusiasts and athletes, thereby having a positive impact on connected fitness market growth.

Based on Type, Software Segment is expected to grow significantly as with people exercising without the guidance of a trainer or a coach, technology has emerged as the only respite. Following the suite of many other sectors, the fitness industry has also witnessed a massive digital transformation during the pandemic which is accelerating the market of software segment in connected fitness market worldwide.

Asia pacific region is anticipated to grow enormously on account of the growing working population in addition to rapid urbanization in emerging nations of Asia Pacific region, backing the growth in the market. Countries such as India, China and Japan present lucrative market for Connected Fitness.

Furthermore, increasing busy lifestyle has been leading to the growing physical inactivity among is giving an acceleration to the connected fitness market. In addition, rising obesity concerns along with increased awareness among people to maintain health has been a key factor augmenting the market demand.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

Peloton

Planet Fitness

YETI Holdings

Garmin

Callaway

Under Armour

Nike

Cosco

Fitbit

Performax

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Connected Fitness Market: Product Overview



4. Global Connected Fitness Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Connected Fitness Market

4.3 Global Connected Fitness Market: Growth & Forecast



5. Global Connected Fitness Market: Segmental Analysis

5.1 Global Connected Fitness Market by Type

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Connected Fitness Market- By Type

5.3 By Hardware, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

5.4 By Software, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-202



6. Global Connected Fitness Market By Application

6.1 Global Connected Fitness Market by Application

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Connected Fitness Market- By Application

6.3 By Exercise & Weight Loss, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

6.4 By Diet & Nutrition, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

6.5 By Activity Tracking, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026



7. Global Connected Fitness Market By End Use

7.1 Global Connected Fitness Market by End Use

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Connected Fitness Market- By End Use

7.3 By Home, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

7.4 By Health Club/ Gym, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

7.5 By Other, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026



8. North America Connected Fitness Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

8.1 North America Connected Fitness Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.2 North America Connected Fitness Market: Growth & Forecast

8.3 North America Connected Fitness Market: Prominent Companies

8.4 Market Segmentation By Type (Hardware, Software)

8.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Exercise & Weight Loss, Diet & Nutrition, Activity Tracking)

8.6 Market Segmentation By End Use (Home, Gyms/ Health Clubs, Other)

8.7 North America Connected Fitness Market: Country Analysis

8.8 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Connected Fitness Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

8.9 Competitive Scenario of North America Connected Fitness Market- By Country



9. Europe Connected Fitness Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



10. Asia Pacific Connected Fitness Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



11. LAMEA Connected Fitness Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



12. Global Connected Fitness Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Connected Fitness Market Drivers

12.2 Global Connected Fitness Market Restraints

12.3 Global Connected Fitness Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Connected Fitness Market - By Type (Year 2026)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Connected Fitness Market - By Application (Year 2026)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Connected Fitness Market - By End Use (Year 2026)

13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Connected Fitness Market - By Region (Year 2026)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share of global leading companies

14.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Connected Fitness Market

14.3 Porter Five Forces Analysis-Global Connected Fitness Market



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8g3rp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets