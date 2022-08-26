Global Connected Light Commercial Vehicles Market Outlook 2022: Transformational Growth of LCV Telematics in North America and European Markets

Aug 26, 2022, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connected Light Commercial Vehicles Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global connected light commercial vehicles outlook focuses on the global micro and macro trends surrounding the LCV telematics market with geographical deep-dive market analyses and market sizing, along with many other parameters.
A key aspect of this research is its comprehensive analysis of market metrics which gives insights into LCVs and vans, fleet sizes, telematics penetration, OEM shares, and telematics contribution by segment, region, and industry.
The LCV telematics market in 2021 was highlighted with key industry events including a number of strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by TSPs, OEMs, Tier I suppliers, and other key technology participants.
The global LCV telematics market is growing at a faster pace, led by global Mega Trends, such as the eCommerce boom, last-mile delivery, and electric van proliferation in the commercial vehicle industry.
The research also provides elaborate analysis of successful strategies that will help address challenges related to LCVs and to leverage growth potential to convert them into revenue streams.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Connected LCV Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Key Findings
- Connected LCV, Global
- Connected Vans, NA & EU
- Regional LCV Telematics, NA, RoW (excluding Europe)
- Regional LCV Telematics, Europe
3. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Hardware Types
4. LCV Telematics Ecosystem
- LCV Telematics Value Chain
- LCV Business Modes
- Services Mapping
- LCV Services Roadmap
- Top LCV Third-party Service Providers
- Key LCV OEMs
5. Global LCV Outlook
- Top LCV Telematics Trends
- LCV Telematics Installed Base by Region
- Service Revenue
- LCV Telematics Penetration
- Percent Share by Product Type
- Regional Pricing and Service Model Analysis
- Global Connected OEM vs Third-party Contribution to Installed Base
6. Vans Outlook: NA & EU
- Vans VIO vs Installed Base: NA
- Vans VIO vs Installed Base: Europe
- NA & EU Vans Telematics Penetration
7. Market Share Analysis
- Market Snapshot, NA
- 2021 Regional Analysis, US
- 2021 Regional Analysis, Canada
- Market Snapshot, Europe
- LCV Installed Base by Country
- EU LCV Telematics Penetration & Addressable Market by Region
- LCV Telematics Regional Snapshot, Europe
- 2021 Regional Analysis, Germany
- 2021 Regional Analysis, France
- 2021 Regional Analysis, Italy
- 2021 Regional Analysis, UK
- 2021 Regional Analysis, Spain
- 2021 Regional Analysis, the Nordics
- 2021 Regional Analysis, Benelux
- 2021 Regional Analysis, Poland
- 2021 Regional Analysis, Portugal
- Market Snapshot, India
- 2021 Regional Analysis, India
- Market Snapshot, RSA
- 2021 Regional Analysis, RSA
- Market Snapshot, LATAM
- 2021 Regional Analysis, LATAM
- Market Snapshot, Russia & CIS
- 2021 Regional Analysis, Russia & CIS
- Market Snapshot, ANZ
- 2021 Regional Analysis, ANZ
- Market Snapshot, the Middle East
- 2021 Regional Analysis, the Middle East
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Last-mile Delivery
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Electrification
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Driver-centric Solutions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gyz5m
