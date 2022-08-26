Global Connected Light Commercial Vehicles Market Outlook 2022: Transformational Growth of LCV Telematics in North America and European Markets

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connected Light Commercial Vehicles Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global connected light commercial vehicles outlook focuses on the global micro and macro trends surrounding the LCV telematics market with geographical deep-dive market analyses and market sizing, along with many other parameters.

A key aspect of this research is its comprehensive analysis of market metrics which gives insights into LCVs and vans, fleet sizes, telematics penetration, OEM shares, and telematics contribution by segment, region, and industry.

The LCV telematics market in 2021 was highlighted with key industry events including a number of strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by TSPs, OEMs, Tier I suppliers, and other key technology participants.

The global LCV telematics market is growing at a faster pace, led by global Mega Trends, such as the eCommerce boom, last-mile delivery, and electric van proliferation in the commercial vehicle industry.

The research also provides elaborate analysis of successful strategies that will help address challenges related to LCVs and to leverage growth potential to convert them into revenue streams.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Connected LCV Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Key Findings

Connected LCV, Global

Connected Vans, NA & EU

Regional LCV Telematics, NA, RoW (excluding Europe )

) Regional LCV Telematics, Europe

3. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Hardware Types

4. LCV Telematics Ecosystem

LCV Telematics Value Chain

LCV Business Modes

Services Mapping

LCV Services Roadmap

Top LCV Third-party Service Providers

Key LCV OEMs

5. Global LCV Outlook

Top LCV Telematics Trends

LCV Telematics Installed Base by Region

Service Revenue

LCV Telematics Penetration

Percent Share by Product Type

Regional Pricing and Service Model Analysis

Global Connected OEM vs Third-party Contribution to Installed Base

6. Vans Outlook: NA & EU

Vans VIO vs Installed Base: NA

Vans VIO vs Installed Base: Europe

NA & EU Vans Telematics Penetration

7. Market Share Analysis

Market Snapshot, NA

2021 Regional Analysis, US

2021 Regional Analysis, Canada

Market Snapshot, Europe

LCV Installed Base by Country

EU LCV Telematics Penetration & Addressable Market by Region

LCV Telematics Regional Snapshot, Europe

2021 Regional Analysis, Germany

2021 Regional Analysis, France

2021 Regional Analysis, Italy

2021 Regional Analysis, UK

2021 Regional Analysis, Spain

2021 Regional Analysis, the Nordics

2021 Regional Analysis, Benelux

2021 Regional Analysis, Poland

2021 Regional Analysis, Portugal

Market Snapshot, India

2021 Regional Analysis, India

Market Snapshot, RSA

2021 Regional Analysis, RSA

Market Snapshot, LATAM

2021 Regional Analysis, LATAM

Market Snapshot, Russia & CIS

& CIS 2021 Regional Analysis, Russia & CIS

& CIS Market Snapshot, ANZ

2021 Regional Analysis, ANZ

Market Snapshot, the Middle East

2021 Regional Analysis, the Middle East

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Last-mile Delivery

Growth Opportunity 2 - Electrification

Growth Opportunity 3 - Driver-centric Solutions

