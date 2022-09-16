Global Connected Logistics Market to Reach $67.96 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global connected logistics market reached a value of US$ 25.55 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 67.96 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.71% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Connected logistics allow organizations to plan orders and shipments in advance and help them prevent delayed deliveries by providing shipment monitoring with real-time tracing and tracking.

It also offers geofencing, route optimization, fleet management, vehicle analytics, and security from theft, loss, or damage of shipments. Besides this, it helps forecast for predictable departure and arrival of shipments, improve operational efficiency, and enhance productivity by integrating multiple connected devices on a single interface. As a result, connected logistics find extensive applications in businesses across different industry verticals, such as automotive, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and food and beverage (F&B).

Connected Logistics Market Trends:

The thriving information technology (IT) sector represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Moreover, conventional logistics cycles do not have transparency and clarity as the logistics workflow relies on historical information for ongoing transportation and delivery processes.

As a result, there are differences between the estimates about fuel prices, route choices, and other aspects. However, connected logistics integrates radio frequency identification (RFID) chips and the internet of things (IoT) devices in carriage trucks, shipments, and individual product units. The data generated from these devices enables organizations to know the exact location and condition of the loads.

Additionally, they can interpret the transportation and shipping prices in the market before they select their freight forwarders for overseas shipping, which increases the overall visibility and transparency in logistics. Apart from this, factors, including storage space, the correct placement of stock, and the number of laborers required can be predetermined using connected logistics. This, coupled with the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions and the increasing digitalization in businesses across the globe, is stimulating the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Software:

Asset Management

Warehouse IoT

Security

Data Management

Network Management

Streaming Analytics

Breakup by Technology:

Bluetooth

Cellular

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

NFC

Satellite

Breakup by Devices:

Gateways

RFID Tags

Sensor Nodes

Breakup by Transportation Mode:

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Seaways

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunication

Retail

Food and Beverage

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Connected Logistics Market



6 Market Breakup by Component



7 Market Breakup by Software



8 Market Breakup by Technology



9 Market Breakup by Devices



10 Market Breakup by Transportation Mode



11 Market Breakup by End Use Industry



12 Market Breakup by Region



13 SWOT Analysis



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porters Five Forces Analysis



16 Price Analysis



17 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Eurotech S.p.A.

HCL Technologies Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

Infosys Limited

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Zebra Technologies Corporation.

