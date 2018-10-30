Global Connected Manufacturing Technology Convergence Markets 2018-2023: Artificial Intelligence Will Save 50% of Enterprise 3D Printing Costs

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Connected Manufacturing Technology Convergence: Cloud Robotics, IIoT, 3D Printing, and Virtual Twinning 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of connected manufacturing will be systems that are remotely controlled, flexible, intelligent and adaptive. The combination of Cloud Robotics, 3D Printing, IoT and Virtual Twinning will enable a revolution in flexible, custom, distributed manufacturing. One of the important advantages of the Cloud Robotics market is the ability to make robotics and industrial automation equipment available to a much wider spectrum of users. One of the ways in which this is accomplished is via open APIs, which enable abstraction of the robotics control plane from the application user interface. This means that customers do not need to use proprietary user interfaces for robotic controllers.



Teleoperation represents the ability to operate equipment or a machine from a distance. A specific form of teleoperation involving remote control of a robot from a distance is referred to as telerobotics. Teleoperation and telerobotics are both supported by ICT infrastructure including broadband communications, sensors, machine to machine (M2M) communications, and various Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. Enhancements in wireless broadband are untethering teleoperation. Prior to 5G and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Teleoperation is largely relegated to fixed communications connections. 5G and MEC will enable Teleoperation anywhere there is 5G coverage, enabling many new consumer and industrial automation scenarios involving robotics.



One clear area of improvement for industrial businesses will be teleoperation and telerobotics as various industries will leverage the ability to control real machines/equipment by virtual object through master controlling interfaces. This research sees teleoperation being transformed by Digital Twinning, which refers to the mapping of the physical world to the digital world in which IoT Platforms and Software are leveraged to create a digital representation of physical object or asset. The Digital Twin of a physical object can provide data about the asset such as its physical state and disposition.



The industrial 3D printer segment will be the largest segment through 2023. Applications and services facilitated by 3D Printing include prototyping, printing spare parts, and producing finished goods across many industry verticals including manufacturing, healthcare, electronics, consumer goods, automotive, aerospace, and many more. The fabrication, integration, and control of virtually any product is increasingly becoming digitized. This trend is accelerating as evidenced by recent surveys indicating that 3D Printing and other forms of additive manufacturing will have a positive impact, increase creativity and dramatically improve time to market, especially for certain goods and services.



This research evaluates the emerging role of Teleoperation and Telerobotics in the era of Industry 4.0. The report analyzes the impact of Teleoperation and Telerobotics solutions in different industry verticals and technology sectors. The report also provides market forecasts for IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics systems, services, and solutions. It also evaluates the role of Digital Twin technology in teleoperation and telerobotics. This research also provides multi-dimensional analysis of the 3D Printing market including hardware manufacturers, service providers, application providers, software providers, raw material providers, and communities. It also assesses the market impact of intellectual property, different technologies and strategies, raw material supplies, and other key factors across industry verticals globally and regionally including forecasts for 2018 to 2023.



This research also evaluates the Cloud Robotics market including technologies, companies, strategies, use cases, and solutions. It provides global and regional forecasts for Cloud Robotics apps, services, and components from 2018 to 2023. Forecasts include the market outlook for Cloud Services support of Cloud Robotics including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Robotics as a Service (RaaS). Forecasting for Cloud Robotics by deployment model is also included covering Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Community Cloud.



This research is critical to identifying opportunities for R&D, technology integration, and development of new solutions and applications across industry segments. Our findings, insights, data and forecasts are also a key part of capitalizing upon the market for new and enhanced hardware, software, platforms, and services for emerging IoT networks and systems. In support of these goals, the report provides critical analysis about IIoT technologies, companies, applications, services, and solutions. Report forecasts include overall global and regional IIoT outlook as well as IIoT by industry vertical, software, hardware, and services for the period 2018 to 2023.



Select Research Findings

Artificial Intelligence will save 50% of enterprise 3D printing costs

Global Cloud Robotics Market will reach $16.1 billion USD by 2023

by 2023 Global 3D Printing market is anticipated to approach $33B USD by 2023

by 2023 The industrial 3D printer segment will be the largest segment through 2023

Embedded AI software represents a $920M market opportunity by 2023 for 3D printing

market opportunity by 2023 for 3D printing Largest app area by revenue through 2023 will be Proof of Concept at more than $11B USD

Introduction of 5G and Edge computing to provide substantial boost to access and usability

Research Benefits

Understand the 3D Printing Ecosystem including roles of players

Understand the relationship of 3D Printing relative to AI and IIoT

Forecasts for robot components, Cloud Robotics, and related services through 2023

Identify key investment areas for Robotics as a Service and Cloud Robotics Platforms

Understand the relationship between Teleoperation, Robotics, and Cloud Computing

Learn how Cloud Robotics will become an important growth area for enterprise automation

Identify opportunities and outlook by industry vertical for enterprise and industrial segments

Target Audience

Cloud companies

Robotics companies

Investment organizations

Data management vendors

Industrial automation companies

Consumer application companies

Enterprise across all industry verticals

Key Topics Covered:



Cloud Robotics Technologies, Solutions, Challenges, and Market Opportunities 2018 - 2023



1 Introduction

1.1 Cloud Robotics Overview

1.2 Traditional vs. Cloud Robotics

1.3 Cloud Robotics Architecture

1.4 Robot Types

1.5 Cloud Technology in Robotics

1.6 AI and Machine Learning Solution

1.7 Connectivity Technology including 5G

1.8 IoT, Industrial IoT and Cloud Robotics

1.9 Collaborative Robots

1.10 Market Challenges and Opportunities

2 Enabling Technologies

2.1 Teleoperation

2.2 Cloud Computing

2.3 Edge Computing

2.4 Fifth Generation (5G) Cellular

3 Cloud Robotics Ecosystem Analysis

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Ecosystem and Players

3.3 Most Likely Applications

3.4 Anticipated Regional Adoption

3.5 Emerging Cloud Robotics Business Models

3.6 Robotics Production

3.7 Robotics Cost Structure

3.8 Robotics ROI

3.9 Cloud Robotics Intellectual Property

3.10 Research and Development Activities

4.0 Company Analysis

4.1 Rockwell Automation Inc.

4.2 KUKA AG

4.3 ABB Group

4.4 FANUC Corporation

4.5 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

4.6 Universal Robots

4.7 Tend.ai

4.8 Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd.

4.9 HotBlack Robotics Srl

4.10 Calvary Robotics

4.11 Motion Controls Robotics Inc.

4.12 Wolf Robotics LLC

4.13 Tech-Con Automation Inc.

4.14 Matrix Industrial Automation

4.15 Automation IG

4.16 Ortelio Ltd

4.17 SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.

4.18 iRobot Corp.

4.19 Google Inc.

4.20 IBM Corporation

4.21 Microsoft Corporation

4.22 Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

4.23 CloudMinds

4.24 Ozobot & Evollve Inc.

4.25 Segway Inc. and Ninebot

4.26 Erle Robotics

4.27 Adept Technology

4.28 Ekso Bionics

4.29 Lockheed Martin

4.30 Mazor Robotics

4.31 Pv-Kraftwerker

4.32 ReconRobotics Inc.

4.33 Seegrid

4.34 Spacex

5 Cloud Robotics Market Forecast 2018 - 2023

5.1 Global Cloud Robotics Market 2018 - 2023

5.2 Regional Cloud Robotics Market 2018 - 2023

5.3 Robot Unit Shipment Forecast 2018 - 2023

6 Conclusions and Recommendations



Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Technologies, Solutions, Applications and Services Market Outlook and Forecasts 2018 - 2023



1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Research

1.2 Target Audience

1.3 Key Findings in Report

1.4 Companies in Report

2 Executive Summary

2.1 IIoT Markets by Region 2018 - 2023

2.2 IIoT Global Markets by Products 2018 - 2023

3 Overview

3.1 Defining Industrial Internet of Things

3.2 Critical Focal Areas for IIoT Execution

3.3 IIoT Application Areas

3.4 Forming a Foundation for IIoT

3.5 Evaluating the Future Potential of IIoT



4 IIoT Technologies

4.1 Hardware Technologies

4.2 Software Technologies

4.3 IIoT and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

4.4 Network Technologies in IIoT



5 IIoT Global Market Analysis and Forecasts 2018 - 2023

5.1 IIoT Markets by Region 2018 - 2023

5.2 IIoT Global Markets by Products Offered 2018 - 2023

5.3 IIoT Global Markets by Industry Sector 2018 - 2023

5.4 Market for Teleoperation and Tele-robotics in IIoT



6 Company Analysis

6.1 AGT International

6.2 ARM Holdings

6.3 AT&T Inc.

6.4 B+B SmartWorx

6.5 Bayshore Networks

6.6 Bosch

6.7 Cisco System Inc.

6.8 Contiki

6.9 Digi International

6.10 Echelon Corporation

6.11 Elecsys Corporation

6.12 General Electric

6.13 Jasper Technologies Inc. (Cisco)

6.14 Lynx Software Technologies, Inc.

6.15 Object Management Group (OMG)

6.16 OneM2M Partners

6.17 ParStream (Cisco)

6.18 RIOT

6.19 Real Time Innovation (RTI)

6.19.1 RTI Connext DDS

6.19.2 RTI Industrial IoT FastTrax Program

6.20 Sensata Technologies

6.21 Symantec

6.22 Unisys Corporation

6.23 Wind River

6.24 Worldsensing

6.25 Wovyn LLC.



3D Printing Market Outlook and Forecasts 2018 - 2023



1 Introduction

1.1 3D Printing or Additive Manufacturing

1.2 Traditional Manufacturing vs. Additive Manufacturing

1.3 3D Printing Process

1.4 3D Printing Business Benefits

1.5 3D Printing Business Drivers

1.6 3D Printing SWOT Analysis

1.7 3D Printing Investment Trend Analysis

1.8 Patent Analysis

2 Technology and Market Analysis

2.1 3D Printing Technology

2.2 Industrial vs. Desktop 3D Printer

2.3 3D Printer Pricing and Order Value Analysis

2.4 3D Printing Raw Material

2.5 3D Printing Software and Service

2.6 3D Printing Online Service

2.7 3D Printing Commercial vs. Personal Use

3 Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis

3.1 3D Printing Value Chain and Elements

3.2 Emerging 3D Printing Ecosystem

3.3 3D Printing Competitive Landscape

3.4 3D Printing Vendor Market Share

4 Applications, Use Cases, and Market Outlook

4.1 3D Printing Application

4.2 3D Printing Process

4.3 3D Printing End User Industry

4.4 3D Printing Use Case

4.5 3D Printing Future Market

5 3D Printing Market Analysis and Forecasts

5.1 Global 3D Printing Market Forecasts 2018 - 2023

5.2 Regional 3D Printing Market Forecasts 2018 - 2023

5.3 3D Printer Unit Shipment Forecasts 2018 - 2023

5.4 3D Printing Raw Materials Supply Forecasts 2018 - 2023

6 Company and Solution Analysis

6.1 3D Systems Inc.

6.2 Arcam AB

6.3 Stratasys Ltd.

6.4 Autodesk Inc.

6.5 Hoganas AB

6.6 Organovo Holdings Inc.

6.7 MCOR Technologies Ltd

6.8 Voxeljet AG

6.9 EnvisionTEC Inc.

6.10 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

6.11 ExOne Company

6.12 Ultimaker BV

6.13 Concept Laser GmbH

6.14 Canon Inc.

6.15 Dassault Systemes

6.16 GE Additive

6.17 Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

6.18 Optomec Inc.

6.19 SLM Solutions Group AG

6.20 Solidscape Inc.

7 Conclusions and Recommendations

7.1 3D Printer and Material Providers

7.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

7.3 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

7.4 Communication Service Providers

7.5 Computing Companies

7.6 Data Analytics Providers

7.7 Networking Equipment Providers

7.8 Networking Security Providers

7.9 Semiconductor Companies

7.10 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

7.11 Software and Platform Providers

7.12 Automotive Companies



Teleoperation and Telerobotics: Technologies and Solutions for Enterprise and Industrial Automation 2018 - 2023



1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Overview

3.0 Automation and Robotics in Industrial IoT (IIoT)

3.1 Industrial IoT in Context

3.2 Technology Transformation: Broadband Communications

3.3 Industrial Productivity and IIoT Economic Contribution

3.4 Industrial Efficiency and IIoT

3.5 IIoT Adoption Trends Globally

3.6 Smart Factories, Intelligent Manufacturing, and Industry 4.0

3.7 Industrial Revolution and Migration

3.8 IIoT Building Blocks

3.9 Industrial Automation and IIoT

3.10 Human Aspect of IIoT

3.11 Integrated Digital and Human Workforce

3.12 Wearable Technology and IIoT

3.13 Workforce Augmentation

3.14 Hybrid Industry and Robotics

3.15 Drone Logistics

4.0 Teleoperation and Telerobotics

4.1 Telerobotics

4.2 Telepresence

4.3 Teleoperation

4.4 Telemanipulation

4.5 Internet Telerobotics

4.6 The Web and Telerobotics

4.7 Real-time Transport Protocol (RTP)

4.8 Technical Architecture of Telerobitcs System

4.9 Bilateral Control and Haptic Feedback

4.10 Unilateral vs. Bilateral Model

4.10.1 Performance Matrix

5.0 Role of Teleoperation and Telerobotics in Automation

5.1 The Role of Telerobotics in Industrial Automation

5.2 Impact on Logistics and Supply Chain

5.3 Industrial Producer/Consumer (Prosumer) Value Chain

5.4 Employment Transformation and the Future for Factory Workers

5.5 Clear Production

5.6 Manufacturing Supply Chain and Robotics

5.7 Connected Service and Teleoperation

5.8 Benefits and Drawbacks

5.9 Edge Computing for IoT

5.10 Swarm Computing

6.0 Impact of Teleoperation and Telerobotics

6.1 Technologies facilitating Hyper Automation

6.2 Rise of the Hybrid Enterprise to Optimize IIoT

6.3 Intelligent Human Workforce: Augmented by AI and Robots

6.4 Drone Logistics to become Common for B2B as well as B2C

6.5 Industrial Robotics remains the Key Area of Focus

6.6 Rise of the Smart Machine driven Factory of the Future

6.7 Engaging the Consumer throughout the Product Lifecycle

6.8 A Transformation to an Outcome Economy

6.9 Information Technology (IT) & Operational Technology (OT) Convergence

6.10 New Stakeholders Emerge and New Relationships Develop

7.0 Teleoperation and Telerobotics in Edge Networks

7.1 Edge Computing

7.2 Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC)

7.3 Teleoperation and Telerobotics in MEC

8.0 Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market Analysis and Forecasts

8.1 Market for Teleoperation and Tele-robotics in IIoT 2018 - 2023

8.2 Digital Twinning and Physical Asset Security

8.3 IT Process Efficiency Increase

8.4 AI to Replace Human Form Work

8.5 Enterprise AI Adoption Trends

8.6 Inclusion of AI as IT Requirement

9.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

9.1 Need for Enhanced Operational Support

9.2 IIoT: Don't Forget the Consumer

10.0 Appendix: Digital Twin Product and Service Ecosystem

10.1 Digital Twinning Impact on Industry Segments

10.2 Application Development and Operations

10.3 Digital Twin Use Cases and Applications

10.4 Digital Twinning as a Service (DTaaS)



