Global Connected Medical Devices Market Report 2021: Disruptive Technologies Targeting Clinical Trials and Drug Delivery Applications Will Improve Patient Engagement and Data Analysis

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connected Medical Devices Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study highlights the need for connected medical devices in healthcare and reviews their benefits in improving patient outcomes.

Connected medical devices are experiencing major interest from the healthcare industry because of their ability to integrate digital technologies, link with smartphones and online platforms, and share data.

Advanced and small-sized sensors are set to accelerate the miniaturization of connected medical devices and improve their accuracy. As such, smart and connected medical devices such as inhalers will increase patients' adoption of home-based disease management regimes in the next 1 to 2 years.

The study covers market drivers, challenges, and key trends in connected medical devices along with the stages of the device life cycle and key data acquisition models. Discussion includes a look at emerging applications for connected medical devices, such as sleep monitoring, clinical trials, and drug delivery.

The emerging technologies that will disrupt traditional medical approaches include advanced sensors, mobile applications, digital biomarkers, artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data, and 3D printing.

The study also analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the connected medical devices market and evaluates it using Porter's 5 Forces framework. It concludes with a look at key growth opportunities and offers strategic recommendations market participants must consider achieving success.

Key Questions Answered in the Research:

What key drivers and challenges affect the connected medical devices market?

What key trends affect the connected medical devices market?

Which technologies do connected medical devices currently use? What are the emerging applications of connected devices?

What are the emerging technologies in connected medical devices?

What is the industry analysis for connected medical devices? What is the future of connected medical devices?

What are the key growth opportunities in connected medical devices?



Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

1.1 Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

1.2 The Strategic Imperative

1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Connected Medical Devices

1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

2.1 Scope of Analysis

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Key Findings

2.4 Landscape for Connected Medical Devices, Market Segmentation

2.5 Application Segmentation for Connected Medical Devices

2.6 Global Healthcare Challenges

2.7 Connected Medical Devices to Aid Healthcare

3. Technology Snapshot and Trends

3.1 The Future of Connected Medical Devices

3.2 Growth Drivers for Connected Medical Devices

3.3 Growth Restraints for Connected Medical Devices

3.4 Key Trends

3.5 The Stages of the Medical Device Life Cycle

3.6 Key Data Acquisition Models for Connected Medical Devices

3.7 Emerging Applications for Connected Medical Devices

4. Emerging Application Segmentation: Sleep Monitoring

4.1 Emerging Technologies for Sleep Monitoring/Sensing

4.2 Evaluation of Emerging Connected Medical Technologies for Sleep Monitoring

4.3 Emerging Technologies Discussion

4.4 Key Applications of Connected Medical Devices in Sleep Monitoring

4.5 Key Technologies for Sleep Monitoring

5. Emerging Application Segmentation: Clinical Trials

5.1 Emerging Technologies in Clinical Trials

5.2 Evaluation of Emerging Connected Medical Device Technologies in Clinical Trials

5.3 Emerging Technologies Discussion

5.4 Applications of Connected Medical Devices in Clinical Trials

5.5 Key Technologies for Clinical Trials

6. Emerging Application Segmentation: Drug Delivery

6.1 Emerging Technologies in Connected Drug Delivery Devices

6.2 Evaluation of the Emerging Connected Medical Technologies for Drug Delivery Systems

6.3 Emerging Technologies Discussion

6.4 Applications of Connected Medical Devices for Drug Delivery

6.5 Key Technologies for Drug Delivery

7. Industry Assessment and Analysis

7.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

7.2 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

7.3 Industry Collaborations

8. Companies to Action and Industry Collaborations

8.1 Adherium

8.2 Cognita Labs

8.3 Insulet Corporation

8.4 OnDosis

8.5 AliveCor

8.6 Beddr Sleep

9. Growth Opportunity Universe & Strategic Recommendations

9.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Utilizing AI and Blockchain to Leverage a Large Volume of Data and Offer Personalized Care

9.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Utilizing 3D Printing Technology to Reduce the Cost of Connected Medical Device Manufacturing

9.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Integrated Mobile Applications to Improve Patient Engagement with Connected Medical Devices

9.4 Conclusions and Strategic Recommendations

10. Key Patents

11. Key Industry Participants

12. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

Adherium

AliveCor

Beddr Sleep

Cognita Labs

Insulet Corporation

OnDosis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w4noe2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets