Global Connected Off-highway Equipment Market Report 2022 with Case Studies for CNH Industrial, Liebherr, Trimble, and Tenna

Over the past 5 years, more off-highway (agricultural, construction, and mining) equipment rental companies, shared platform providers, and service relationship management companies have been providing customers with solutions that address labor shortages, inventory management needs, and high operational and maintenance costs, creating significant demand for telematics services.



While OEMs and dealerships are partnering with digital solution providers and suppliers for inventory optimization, stand-alone platform providers are enhancing their purchasing processes for various customer segments through equipment and parts auctioning and peer-to-peer sharing and renting.

They are partnering with technology suppliers and even with competitors to provide a smart, all-in-one experience to the end user. End customers are implementing prognostics, operator monitoring, and other fleet management solutions to better manage costs.



Regional and global standards and regulations related to data exchange and security will influence how equipment, users, and other industry stakeholders communicate with each other.



Demand for customized applications/features targeting fleet management, geofencing, prognostics, and staff forecasting will increase along with service and maintenance applications such as inventory management and optimization. Offering site and equipment management under a single platform will prove important in the short term for off-highway equipment providers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Connected Off-highway Equipment Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

Scope of Analysis

Main Findings

Market Segmentation

Top Competitors

Growth Metrics

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Percentage by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast

Installed Base Percentage by Region

Installed Base

Installed Base Forecast by Region

Installed Base Forecast by Segment

Market Share

Forecast Analysis

Connected Off-highway Equipment Ecosystem

Competitive Environment

3 Drivers and Restraints

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

4 Connectivity Feature Overview

OEM Solution Definitions and Segmentation

OHW Equipment Connectivity Roadmap

OEM Solution Feature Overview

TSP Feature Overview

OEM Case Study: CNH Industrial

OEM Case Study: Liebherr

TSP Case Study: Trimble

TSP Case Study: Tenna

5 Trends in Connected Off-highway Equipment Services

Connected OHW Equipment Operation Schematic

Connected OHW Equipment Data Standards and Regulations

Strategic Partnerships Offering Integrated Services

Impact of the Semiconductor Shortage on the Market

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: United States

Growth Metrics

Connected OHW Equipment Features in Demand

Connected Off-highway Equipment Value Chain

Right to Repair: Status in the United States

Implications of Right to Repair Legislation

Digitization in Agriculture

Digitization in Construction and Mining

Installed Base Forecast

Installed Base Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast

Market Share

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

Growth Metrics

Connected OHW Equipment Features in Demand

Connected Off-highway Equipment

Trends Affecting the Connected OHW Market in EU5 countries

Right to Repair: Status in Europe

Installed Base Forecast

Installed Base Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast

Market Share

8 Growth Opportunity Analysis: India

Growth Metrics

Connected OHW Equipment Features in Demand

Connected Off-highway Equipment

Snapshot: Features that OEMs Offer

Snapshot: Features that TSPs Offer

Installed Base Forecast

Installed Base Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast

9 Growth Opportunity Analysis: China

Growth Metrics

Connected OHW Equipment

Connected Off-highway Equipment

National Trends Driving Telematics Adoption

Installed Base Forecast

Installed Base Forecast by

Revenue Forecast

10 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Rest of the World

Growth Metrics

Connected OHW Equipment Features in Demand

Installed Base Forecast

Installed Base Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast

11 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Product-based or Bundled Cross-selling of Services

Growth Opportunity 2: Expansion into Additional Applications

Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainable Practices and Equipment Electrification

12 Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

CNH Industrial

Liebherr

Trimble

Tenna

