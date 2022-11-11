Global Connected Off-highway Equipment Market Report 2022 with Case Studies for CNH Industrial, Liebherr, Trimble, and Tenna

Nov 11, 2022, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connected Off-highway Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over the past 5 years, more off-highway (agricultural, construction, and mining) equipment rental companies, shared platform providers, and service relationship management companies have been providing customers with solutions that address labor shortages, inventory management needs, and high operational and maintenance costs, creating significant demand for telematics services.
While OEMs and dealerships are partnering with digital solution providers and suppliers for inventory optimization, stand-alone platform providers are enhancing their purchasing processes for various customer segments through equipment and parts auctioning and peer-to-peer sharing and renting.
They are partnering with technology suppliers and even with competitors to provide a smart, all-in-one experience to the end user. End customers are implementing prognostics, operator monitoring, and other fleet management solutions to better manage costs.
Regional and global standards and regulations related to data exchange and security will influence how equipment, users, and other industry stakeholders communicate with each other.
Demand for customized applications/features targeting fleet management, geofencing, prognostics, and staff forecasting will increase along with service and maintenance applications such as inventory management and optimization. Offering site and equipment management under a single platform will prove important in the short term for off-highway equipment providers.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Connected Off-highway Equipment Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Environment
- Scope of Analysis
- Main Findings
- Market Segmentation
- Top Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue Percentage by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast
- Installed Base Percentage by Region
- Installed Base
- Installed Base Forecast by Region
- Installed Base Forecast by Segment
- Market Share
- Forecast Analysis
- Connected Off-highway Equipment Ecosystem
- Competitive Environment
3 Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
4 Connectivity Feature Overview
- OEM Solution Definitions and Segmentation
- OHW Equipment Connectivity Roadmap
- OEM Solution Feature Overview
- TSP Feature Overview
- OEM Case Study: CNH Industrial
- OEM Case Study: Liebherr
- TSP Case Study: Trimble
- TSP Case Study: Tenna
5 Trends in Connected Off-highway Equipment Services
- Connected OHW Equipment Operation Schematic
- Connected OHW Equipment Data Standards and Regulations
- Strategic Partnerships Offering Integrated Services
- Impact of the Semiconductor Shortage on the Market
6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: United States
- Growth Metrics
- Connected OHW Equipment Features in Demand
- Connected Off-highway Equipment Value Chain
- Right to Repair: Status in the United States
- Implications of Right to Repair Legislation
- Digitization in Agriculture
- Digitization in Construction and Mining
- Installed Base Forecast
- Installed Base Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast
- Market Share
7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe
- Growth Metrics
- Connected OHW Equipment Features in Demand
- Connected Off-highway Equipment
- Trends Affecting the Connected OHW Market in EU5 countries
- Right to Repair: Status in Europe
- Installed Base Forecast
- Installed Base Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast
- Market Share
8 Growth Opportunity Analysis: India
- Growth Metrics
- Connected OHW Equipment Features in Demand
- Connected Off-highway Equipment
- Snapshot: Features that OEMs Offer
- Snapshot: Features that TSPs Offer
- Installed Base Forecast
- Installed Base Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast
9 Growth Opportunity Analysis: China
- Growth Metrics
- Connected OHW Equipment
- Connected Off-highway Equipment
- National Trends Driving Telematics Adoption
- Installed Base Forecast
- Installed Base Forecast by
- Revenue Forecast
10 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Rest of the World
- Growth Metrics
- Connected OHW Equipment Features in Demand
- Installed Base Forecast
- Installed Base Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast
11 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Product-based or Bundled Cross-selling of Services
- Growth Opportunity 2: Expansion into Additional Applications
- Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainable Practices and Equipment Electrification
12 Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- CNH Industrial
- Liebherr
- Trimble
- Tenna
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5mowj
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article