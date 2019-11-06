Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market to 2026 by Connectivity, Component, Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Street Light Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

This comprehensive report analyzes and forecasts the connected (smart) street light market at the global and regional levels. The report provides analysis for the period from 2016 to 2026, wherein 2018-2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year.

It also focuses on market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities for the global connected (smart) street light market. The study provides a complete perspective on growth of the connected (smart) street light market, in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Thousand Units), across various geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global connected (smart) street light market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investments and R&D activities by major players have been tracked.



Some of the key players operating in the global connected (smart) street light market are



Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citelum S.A.

DimOnoff Inc.

Echelon Corporation

EnGo Planet

Flashnet SRL

General Electric Co.

Philips Lighting N.V.

LED Roadway Lighting Ltd.

LonMark International

OSRAM Licht Group

Silver Spring Networks Inc.

Telensa Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

TransData Inc

Tvilight.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.3. Key Trends Analysis

4.4. Key Market Indicators

4.5. Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2026

4.5.1. Market Revenue Projection (US$ Mn)

4.5.2. Market Volume Projection (Thousand Units)

4.5.3. Price Trend Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market

4.7. Ecosystem Analysis

4.8. Market Outlook



5. Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market Analysis and Forecast, by Connectivity

5.1. Overview & Definitions

5.2. Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Thousand Units) Forecast, by Connectivity, 2016-2026

5.2.1. Wired (Power Line Communication)

5.2.2. Wireless

5.3. Connectivity Comparison Matrix

5.4. Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market Attractiveness, by Connectivity



6. Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market Analysis and Forecast, by Component

6.1. Overview & Definitions

6.2. Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Thousand Units) Forecast, by Component, 2016-2026

6.2.1. Hardware

6.2.1.1. Light Source

6.2.1.1.1. LED Lamps

6.2.1.1.2. Sodium Vapor Lamps

6.2.1.1.3. Others

6.2.1.2. Drivers & Ballast

6.2.1.3. Sensors

6.2.1.4. Switches

6.2.1.5. Controllers

6.2.1.6. Others

6.2.2. Software

6.2.3. Services

6.3. Component Comparison Matrix

6.4. Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market Attractiveness, by Component



7. Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Thousand Units) Forecast, by Region, 2016-2026

7.3. Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market Attractiveness, by Region



8. North America Connected (Smart) Street Light Market Analysis and Forecast



9. Europe Connected (Smart) Street Light Market Analysis and Forecast



10. Asia Pacific Connected (Smart) Street Light Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Middle East & Africa Connected (Smart) Street Light Market Analysis and Forecast



12. South America Connected (Smart) Street Light Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Competition Landscape

13.1. Market Player Competition Matrix

13.2. Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market Value Share Analysis (%), by Company (2017)



14. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Strategy)



15. Key Takeaways



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5tevir



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

