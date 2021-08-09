Global Connected Truck Telematics Outlook Report 2021: M&As and Consolidations Will Take Center Stage and Will Transform the Market Status Quo

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connected Truck Telematics Outlook, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study fuses the video telematics market and the traditional telematics market and analyzes market metrics, competitive landscape, and market share. This year's outlook study also features a section of carefully chosen unique and emerging companies to watch out for in 2021 in technologies and markets adjacent to the telematics industry.

The research service also examines the impact of the pandemic on various parameters, including services offered, fleet size, regions, and business models. Moreover, the 2021 outlook study discusses a new region - the Middle East, which comprises GCC countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman.

As the world gets accustomed to the COVID-19 pandemic, many industries and markets are adopting a degree of change in the dynamics of their functionalities. The global connected truck telematics market has also transformed itself in many ways to adapt to changing customer and business requirements. This research service analytically captures these elements and provides a comprehensive compilation of industry outlook for 2021.

In 2021, the global connected truck telematics market is forecast to reach an installed base of about 36.5 million, raking in $11.5 billion in revenue through service subscriptions alone. This indicates an installed base growth rate of about 14.4%, which is 2% more than the 2020 number. The rise in global growth figures is mainly due to the steep increase in video telematics revenue, which drives overall telematics revenue.

This analysis reveals that intense industry consolidation is likely to take place in 2021; a significant number of M&As are anticipated. Numerous partnerships between multiple stakeholder categories such as OEMs, Tier I companies, TSPs, venture capital firms, and private equity firms are expected.

The analyst also observes that against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, video telematics will take center stage and orchestrate market recovery. Based on crucial findings, the analyst has evaluated key growth insights and opportunities. Video telematics, last-mile delivery, and convergence will be the key aspects that will nurture growth in the global connected truck telematics ecosystem in 2021.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Growth Environment

Key Findings - A Recap of 2020

Key Findings - Top 5 Predictions for 2021

Regional Connected Truck Telematics Market

Regional Outlook - Key Talking Points

Notable M&As in 2020-2021

Regional Analysis by Service Revenue

Emerging Competitors in Related Markets

Notable Regulations and Mandates - A Snapshot

Connected Fleet Opportunities

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

What's New in the 2021 Outlook Report?

2. 2021 Global Economic Outlook

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Global GDP Growth

Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions, Q2 2021-Q4 2022

Global GDP Growth in Differing Scenarios

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Key Regions

3. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Definitions - Types of Telematics Solutions

Definitions - Types of Business Models

4. OEM Telematics Ecosystem

OEM Telematics Value Chain

Key OEM Telematics Participants

Key OEM Benchmarking - North America

Key OEM Benchmarking - Europe

5. Tier I Telematics Ecosystem

Tier I Telematics Value Chain

Tier I Value Chain Participants

Tier I Telematics Providers

Tier I Benchmarking: Tire Manufacturers

6. Trends

Top CVT trends in 2021

Trend 1: M&As

Trend 2: Video Safety Boom

Trend 3: Vans and LCVs

Trend 4: Convergence

Trend 5: AI

Trend 6: Electric Fleet Management

7. Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Telematics Market

Impact on Fleet Size

Impact on Industries

Impact on Regions

Impact on Services

Impact on Business Models

8. Connected Truck Regional Analysis

2020 Regional Analysis - North America

2021 Vendor Analysis - North America

2020 Regional Analysis - Europe

2021 Vendor Analysis - Europe

2020 Regional Analysis - India

2021 Vendor Analysis - India

2020 Regional Analysis - RSA

2021 Vendor Analysis - RSA

2020 Regional Analysis - Latin America

2021 Vendor Analysis - Latin America

2020 Regional Analysis - Russia and CIS

and CIS 2021 Vendor Analysis - Russia and CIS

and CIS 2020 Regional Analysis - ANZ

2021 Vendor Analysis - ANZ

2020 Regional Analysis - The Middle East

2021 Vendor Analysis - The Middle East

9. Market Measurement Analysis by Region (2021)

Installed Base by Regions

Service Revenue

Product-type Forecast

Pricing and Service Models

LCV and M/HCV Telematics Contribution to Installed Base

LCV and M/HCV Telematics Penetration

Global Connected OEM and Third-party Contribution to Installed Base

10. Key Emerging Companies To Watch Out For



11. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity: Video Telematics, 2021

Growth Opportunity: Last-mile Delivery, 2021

Growth Opportunity: Convergence, 2021

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ihzahq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

