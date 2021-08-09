Global Connected Truck Telematics Outlook Report 2021: M&As and Consolidations Will Take Center Stage and Will Transform the Market Status Quo
Aug 09, 2021, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connected Truck Telematics Outlook, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study fuses the video telematics market and the traditional telematics market and analyzes market metrics, competitive landscape, and market share. This year's outlook study also features a section of carefully chosen unique and emerging companies to watch out for in 2021 in technologies and markets adjacent to the telematics industry.
The research service also examines the impact of the pandemic on various parameters, including services offered, fleet size, regions, and business models. Moreover, the 2021 outlook study discusses a new region - the Middle East, which comprises GCC countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman.
As the world gets accustomed to the COVID-19 pandemic, many industries and markets are adopting a degree of change in the dynamics of their functionalities. The global connected truck telematics market has also transformed itself in many ways to adapt to changing customer and business requirements. This research service analytically captures these elements and provides a comprehensive compilation of industry outlook for 2021.
In 2021, the global connected truck telematics market is forecast to reach an installed base of about 36.5 million, raking in $11.5 billion in revenue through service subscriptions alone. This indicates an installed base growth rate of about 14.4%, which is 2% more than the 2020 number. The rise in global growth figures is mainly due to the steep increase in video telematics revenue, which drives overall telematics revenue.
This analysis reveals that intense industry consolidation is likely to take place in 2021; a significant number of M&As are anticipated. Numerous partnerships between multiple stakeholder categories such as OEMs, Tier I companies, TSPs, venture capital firms, and private equity firms are expected.
The analyst also observes that against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, video telematics will take center stage and orchestrate market recovery. Based on crucial findings, the analyst has evaluated key growth insights and opportunities. Video telematics, last-mile delivery, and convergence will be the key aspects that will nurture growth in the global connected truck telematics ecosystem in 2021.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Environment
- Key Findings - A Recap of 2020
- Key Findings - Top 5 Predictions for 2021
- Regional Connected Truck Telematics Market
- Regional Outlook - Key Talking Points
- Notable M&As in 2020-2021
- Regional Analysis by Service Revenue
- Emerging Competitors in Related Markets
- Notable Regulations and Mandates - A Snapshot
- Connected Fleet Opportunities
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- What's New in the 2021 Outlook Report?
2. 2021 Global Economic Outlook
- Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Global GDP Growth
- Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions, Q2 2021-Q4 2022
- Global GDP Growth in Differing Scenarios
- Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Key Regions
3. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Definitions - Types of Telematics Solutions
- Definitions - Types of Business Models
4. OEM Telematics Ecosystem
- OEM Telematics Value Chain
- Key OEM Telematics Participants
- Key OEM Benchmarking - North America
- Key OEM Benchmarking - Europe
5. Tier I Telematics Ecosystem
- Tier I Telematics Value Chain
- Tier I Value Chain Participants
- Tier I Telematics Providers
- Tier I Benchmarking: Tire Manufacturers
6. Trends
- Top CVT trends in 2021
- Trend 1: M&As
- Trend 2: Video Safety Boom
- Trend 3: Vans and LCVs
- Trend 4: Convergence
- Trend 5: AI
- Trend 6: Electric Fleet Management
7. Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Telematics Market
- Impact on Fleet Size
- Impact on Industries
- Impact on Regions
- Impact on Services
- Impact on Business Models
8. Connected Truck Regional Analysis
- 2020 Regional Analysis - North America
- 2021 Vendor Analysis - North America
- 2020 Regional Analysis - Europe
- 2021 Vendor Analysis - Europe
- 2020 Regional Analysis - India
- 2021 Vendor Analysis - India
- 2020 Regional Analysis - RSA
- 2021 Vendor Analysis - RSA
- 2020 Regional Analysis - Latin America
- 2021 Vendor Analysis - Latin America
- 2020 Regional Analysis - Russia and CIS
- 2021 Vendor Analysis - Russia and CIS
- 2020 Regional Analysis - ANZ
- 2021 Vendor Analysis - ANZ
- 2020 Regional Analysis - The Middle East
- 2021 Vendor Analysis - The Middle East
9. Market Measurement Analysis by Region (2021)
- Installed Base by Regions
- Service Revenue
- Product-type Forecast
- Pricing and Service Models
- LCV and M/HCV Telematics Contribution to Installed Base
- LCV and M/HCV Telematics Penetration
- Global Connected OEM and Third-party Contribution to Installed Base
10. Key Emerging Companies To Watch Out For
11. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity: Video Telematics, 2021
- Growth Opportunity: Last-mile Delivery, 2021
- Growth Opportunity: Convergence, 2021
12. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ihzahq
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article