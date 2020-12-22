Global Connectivity Models Challengers Research Report 2020 Featuring the Latest Case Studies and Analysis
Dec 22, 2020, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Challengers to Global Connectivity Models: Case Studies and Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Providers of cloud and interconnect services, content distribution and security are increasingly investing in their own private global backbone networks in order to enhance the attractiveness of their proposition. This changes the dynamics of the global connectivity market and presents a threat to established global carriers.
This report answers the following questions:
- How do private backbone networks enhance the core proposition of providers of cloud, content and interconnect services?
- What is the nature and extent of the backbone networks that new providers are investing in?
- What are the threats to traditional global network operators from these alternative backbone networks?
Companies Mentioned
- Akamai
- Aryaka
- Cato Networks
- Equinix
- IBM
- Megaport
- Microsoft Azure
- Vapor IO
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/925ltg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets