Global Connectors Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Connectors in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Others.







The report also analyzes the market by the following End-Use Sectors: Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 331 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- 3M Company

- Amphenol Corp.

- Aptiv PLC

- AVX Corp.

- Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

- CommScope







CONNECTORS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, OCTOBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

PCB Connectors

Rectangular I/O Connectors

Circular Connectors

RF Coaxial Connectors

Other Connectors





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Connectors: A Quick Market Primer

Market Metrics

Recovery in Global GDP and Outlook for Telecommunication and Automotive Sectors Promise Stronger Growth for Connectors

Table 1: Strengthening GDP Recovery Bodes Well for Favorable Growth of Connectors Market: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016 through 2019 by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World GDP (2016 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Nominal GDP Value by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Outlook

Developing Markets Emerge Into the Spotlight as Future Growth Engines

Continuing Trade War Holds Major Implications for Connector Market

Recent Trade Actions

Impact of New Tariffs on End-Use Markets

Challenges

Unorganized Market: A Threat?

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices





3. KEY MARKET TRENDS



Globalization Catches Up with Connectors Market

IC Technology: A Key Driver for Connector Technology & Demand

Increased Focus on Product Quality & Reliability Spurs Design Improvements

Miniaturization and High Functionality: The Ongoing Trends

Custom Connectors: Order of the Day

Computer Connectors Segment Sees Proliferation of Novel Technologies

IP-Rated, RoHS-Compliant & UL Recognized Connectors Make their Way

A Snapshot of Select IP Ratings for Connector Enclosures

Connector Contact Materials Become a Subject for Innovation Too

Environmental Mandates Poses Challenges for Chemicals Used in Connectors

Sustainability: Gaining Prominence

Trends Dominating Connection Technology

Trend towards Miniaturization and Intensified Networking

Connectors, Rather than Direct Wiring

Movement towards System Solutions

DC Replaces AC

Coexistence of Wireless and Cable

Next-Generation Optical Fiber Connectors Improve Performance

Anaerobic (Epoxy/Polish) Connectors

No-Epoxy No-Polish (NENP) Connectors

Fusion Splice-On Connectors

MPO/MTP® Connectors

Self-Contained Patch/Splice Modules

Key Trends in Portable Connectors

High-Density Connectors

Portable is not Just Handheld

RF Connector Developments

Smaller and Flatter Battery Connectors

Impact on Existing Form Factors

Replacing Connectors with Wireless Solutions

Growing Demand and Usage of Data Boosting Technological Innovation

Fischer's Technological Innovation

Select Innovative Connector Products Launched in the Recent Past

ITT's PL Series Connectors

Amphenol's 4-Channel 10G-Base-T to XAUI Connector

Amphenol's R-VPX Series Connectors

Molex's MXMag Gigabit Single-Port RJ45 Connector

Molex's Impel Plus Backplane Connectors

ODU's ODU MEDI-SNAPA Miniature Connectors

ODU's MINI-SNAP® and ODU AMC® High-Density Connectors





4. END-USE SECTOR ANALYSIS



Automobile Industry

Table 3: Global Automotive Connectors Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Upward Trajectory in Automobile Production Spurs Market Demand

Table 4: Global Automotive Production Statistics: 2011-2

(in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Global Passenger Cars Production by Top

Countries for 2011, 2014 and 2017 (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Commercial Vehicle Production by Top

Countries for 2011, 2014 and 2017 (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Transportation Sector

Computers

Telecommunication Sector

Fiber Optic Connectors: Powering Telecom Infrastructure

Growth in Fiber Optic Deployments Raises Demand for Fiber Optic Connectors

Table 7: Fiber-Optic Connectors and Mechanical Splices Market by Connector Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Multi-Mode Connectors, Single-Mode Connectors and Mechanical Splice (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Opportunity Indicators

Industrial Applications Sector

Market Benefits from Rising Importance of Industrial Automation

Table 8: Global Industrial Automation Market by Segment (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Factory Automation and Process Automation (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Investments in Industrial Automation Equipment (In US$ Billion) by Sector for the Years 2013, 2015 & 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Industrial Robots Perk Up Demand Growth

Table 10: Global Industrial Robotics Market (2018 & 2024): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales of Industrial Robots by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Connector Industry Gears Up for Industry 4.0

A Glimpse of First, Second, Third, & Fourth Industrial Revolutions

Consumer Electronics Sector

Smartphone Sales Drive CE Connectors Demand

Table 11: Global Market for Smartphones: Volume Sales in Million Units for Years 2016, 2018, 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aerospace and Defense Sector

Table 12: Military Expenditure in US$ Billion by Leading Countries for 2016 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Trends in the Aerospace Sector

Nanominiature Connectors for Aerospace Airframers

Medical Sector





5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Connectors: An Introduction

Types of Connectors

PCB Connectors

Types of PCB Connectors

Backplane Connectors

Board to Wire Connectors

Mezzanine Connectors

Rectangular I/O Connectors

Circular Connectors

Table 13: Global Circular Connectors Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales by End-Use Industry (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

RF Coaxial Connectors

Types of Coax

N Connector

BNC Connector

TNC Connector

UHF Connector

F Connector

SMA Connector

7-16 DIN Connector

Other Connector Types

IC Socket Connectors

Table 14: Global IC Socket Connectors Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales by End-Use Industry (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Types of IC Socket Connectors

Fiber Optic Connectors

Application Specific Connectors

Connectors Industry: A Historic Perspective

Technological Factors Affecting Connector Performance





6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



TE Connectivity, Amphenol, Molex & Delphi Dominate the Global Market

Market Share Findings

Table 15: Leading Players in the Global Connectors Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amphenol, Delphi Connection Systems, Foxconn, Molex, TE Connectivity, Yazaki and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Leading Players in the Global Automotive Connectors Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Delphi, JAE, Sumitomo Wiring, TE Connectivity, Yazaki and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Leading Players in the Global Transportation Connectors Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amphenol, Delphi Automotive, Molex, TE Connectivity, Yazaki and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Leading Players in the Global Industrial Connectors Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amphenol, HARTING Electronics, JST, Molex, TE Connectivity and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Leading Players in the Global Consumer Connectors Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for CommScope, Delphi Automotive, JST, Molex, TE Connectivity and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Leading Players in the Global Military/Aerospace Connectors Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amphenol, Carlisle Interconnect, China Aviation, Glenair, ITT Interconnect Solutions, TE Connectivity and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Witnesses Spate of M&A Deals

Select Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Deals in the Global Connectors Market (2014-2017)

6.1 Focus on Select Global Players

3M Company (USA)

Amphenol Corp. (USA)

Aptiv PLC (UK)

AVX Corp. (USA)

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (USA)

China Aviation Optical-Electrical Technology Co, Ltd. (JONHON) (China)

CommScope (USA)

DDK Ltd. (Japan)

Esterline Technologies Corporation (USA)

Souriau SAS (France)

Glenair, Inc. (USA)

HARTING Technology Group (Germany)

Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

ITT Interconnect Solutions (USA)

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Limited (Japan)

JST Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Molex (USA)

ODU GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Sumitomo Wiring Systems, Ltd. (Japan)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)

Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Yazaki Corporation (Japan)

6.2 Product Launches/Introductions

TE Unveils Octal Small Form Factor Pluggable Connectors and Cable Assemblies

Molex Introduces SMT Potting Wire-To-Board Connector System

HIROSE Electric Introduces FPC/FFC FH65 Series Connectors

HIROSE Electric Introduces DF63 Series Wire-To-Board Connectors

Amphenol Socapex Unveils µCom Series Ethernet Connectors

JAE Launches Waterproof USB Type-C Receptacle Connector

HIROSE Electric Introduces New EM52M Series Connectors

Platinum Tools Launches ezEX-RJ45 Shielded Connectors

Pasternack Introduces New Series of Solderless Vertical Launch Connectors

HIROSE Introduces DF22 Series Connectors

Kyocera Launches 0.5 mm-Pitch FPC and FFC Electronic Connectors

Molex Announces Two FFC/FPC Connectors

ITT's Cannon Introduces New RPR EN4165-Style Receptacle with PCB Contacts

JAE Develops KW02 Series CHAdeMO Protocol Compliant System Connector

Molex Introduces EdgeLock Wire-to-Signal-Card Connector

Molex Introduces Improved PicoBlade Connector

Molex Introduces D-Sub Form Factor Earthing Connector

AVX Releases First Industrial Poke-Home Connector

ITT's Cannon to Unveil Innovative Solutions for Soldier-Worn Applications

Amphenol Socapex Expands RJ Field & USB Field Range of Rugged Connectors

CarlisleIT to Introduce Updated CoreHC™ Interconnect Solution and Card Edge Connectors

AVX Releases New 00-9148 Series Tall Stacker Connectors

AVX Extends WTB Connector Solutions with 00-9296 Series Poke- Home Connectors

BlockMaster Introduces Clear Connects Push-In Wire Connectors

HIROSE Introduces ER8 Series Connectors

ITT's Cannon Introduces CTC Connector Series for Harsh Environments

TE Connectivity Announces Cabled STRADA Whisper Connectors

Molex Introduces Gold-Plated Pico-Clasp Wire-to-Board Connectors

HUBER+SUHNER to Unveil RF-Energy Connector

HIROSE Launches BM28 Connector Series

AVX Releases 9155-700 Series 2mm-Pitch Right Angle Board-To- Board Battery Connectors

Rosenberger Introduces High-Speed FAKRA-Mini HFM® Connector Series

TE Connectivity Launches New 48V Bus Bar Connectors and Cable Assemblies

ITT's Cannon Introduces ARINC 801 Fiber Optic Connector Series

JAE Adds Shell Size 28 Variations to JL10 Receptacle Series

Molex Introduces Nano-Fit™ Power Connectors

6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Molex Collaborates with Sametec for Molex BiPass™ and Samtec Twinax Flyover™ Systems

HIROSE Electric Opens New Sales Office in Italy

TE Connectivity Acquires MicroGroup

Molex Teams Up with TE Connectivity for DSA Agreement

Delphi Automotive Announces Spin-Off Names of Powertrain Systems Segment





7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Historic Review for Connectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by Product Type

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PCB Connectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for PCB Connectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for PCB Connectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rectangular I/O Connectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for Rectangular I/O Connectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Rectangular I/O Connectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Circular Connectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Historic Review for Circular Connectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Circular Connectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF Coaxial Connectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Historic Review for RF Coaxial Connectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for RF Coaxial Connectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Connectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Historic Review for Other Connectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Connectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by End-Use Sector

Table 39: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Application of Connectors in Automobile Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Historic Review for Application of Connectors in Automobile Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World 14-Year Perspective for Application of Connectors in Automobile Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Application of Connectors in Computers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World Historic Review for Application of Connectors in Computers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World 14-Year Perspective for Application of Connectors in Computers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Application of Connectors in Telecommunications Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World Historic Review for Application of Connectors in Telecommunications Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World 14-Year Perspective for Application of Connectors in Telecommunications Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Application of Connectors in Industrial Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: World Historic Review for Application of Connectors in Industrial Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: World 14-Year Perspective for Application of Connectors in Industrial Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Application of Connectors in Aerospace & Defense Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: World Historic Review for Application of Connectors in Aerospace & Defense Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: World 14-Year Perspective for Application of Connectors in Aerospace & Defense Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors in Consumer Electronics Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: World Historic Review for Connectors in Consumer Electronics Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: World 14-Year Perspective for Connectors in Consumer Electronics Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Application of Connectors in Transportation Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: World Historic Review for Application of Connectors in Transportation Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: World 14-Year Perspective for Application of Connectors in Transportation Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Application of Connectors in Other End-Use Sectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: World Historic Review for Application of Connectors in Other End-Use Sectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: World 14-Year Perspective for Application of Connectors in Other End-Use Sectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





8.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

US Connectors Industry: Prospects and Impediments

Manufacturers Shift to Low-Cost Destinations

US Companies Face Stiff Competition in China

Table 63: Leading Players in the US Connectors Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amphenol, Delphi Automotive, Molex, TE Connectivity, Yazaki and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Market by Product Type

Table 64: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: US Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: US 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by End-Use Sector

Table 67: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: US Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: US 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Market by Product Type

Table 70: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Canadian Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by End-Use Sector

Table 73: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Canadian Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.3 Japan

Market Analysis

Market by Product Type

Table 76: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Japanese Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by End-Use Sector

Table 79: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Japanese Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Share Findings

Table 82: Leading Players in the European Connectors Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amphenol, Delphi Automotive, Molex, TE Connectivity, Yazaki and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 83: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: European Historic Review for Connectors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: European 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by Product Type

Table 86: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: European Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: European 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by End-Use Sector

Table 89: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: European Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: European 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.1 FRANCE

Market Analysis

Market by Product Type

Table 92: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: French Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: French 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by End-Use Sector

Table 95: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: French Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: French 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.2 GERMANY

Market Analysis

Market by Product Type

Table 98: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: German Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: German 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by End-Use Sector

Table 101: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: German Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: German 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.3 ITALY

Market Analysis

Market by Product Type

Table 104: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Italian Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by End-Use Sector

Table 107: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Italian Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.4 THE UNITED KINGDOM

Market Analysis

Market by Product Type

Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: UK Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: UK 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by End-Use Sector

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: UK 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.5 SPAIN

Market Analysis

Market by Product Type

Table 116: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Spanish Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by End-Use Sector

Table 119: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Spanish Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.6 RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Market by Product Type

Table 122: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: Russian Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by End-Use Sector

Table 125: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: Russian Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 127: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.7 REST OF EUROPE

Market Analysis

Market by Product Type

Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 130: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by End-Use Sector

Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 132: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 133: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5 Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis

Table 134: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 135: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Connectors by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 136: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by Product Type

Table 137: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 138: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 139: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by End-Use Sector

Table 140: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 141: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 142: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.1 CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Migration of Global Manufacturing Base to China Helps Drive Demand for Connectors

Automotive Connector Market Gaining Momentum

Challenges Confronting Connectors Industry

Market Share Finding

Table 143: Leading Players in the Chinese Connectors Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amphenol, Foxconn, LuxShare, Molex, TE Connectivity and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 144: Fiber Connector Market in China: Number of Registered Companies in Operation for Years 2010 to 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 145: Fiber Connector Market in China (2017E): Percentage of Fiber Connector Companies in Operation by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 146: Fiber Connector Product Diversity in China (2017E): Percentage of Fiber Connector Companies in Operation by Fiber Connector Product Range (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 147: Fiber Connector Market in China (2017E): Percentage of Number of Fiber Connector Companies in Operation by Province (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Market by Product Type

Table 148: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 149: Chinese Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 150: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by End-Use Sector

Table 151: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 152: Chinese Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 153: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.2 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Focus on Indian Connectors Market

Table 154: Indian Connectors Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Imports of Connectors

Consumer Requirements Foster Innovation

Assessing Market Challenges

Grey Market: Potential Challenges

B.Market Analytics

Market by Product Type

Table 155: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 156: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 157: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by End-Use Sector

Table 158: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 159: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 160: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6 Latin America

Market Analysis

Market by Product Type

Table 161: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 162: Latin American Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 163: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by End-Use Sector

Table 164: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 165: Latin American Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 166: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis

Market by Product Type

Table 167: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 168: Rest of World Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 169: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by End-Use Sector

Table 170: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 171: Rest of World Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 172: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





9. COMPANY PROFILES





Total Companies Profiled: 331 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 400) The United States (139) Canada (2) Japan (20) Europe (136) - France (12) - Germany (50) - The United Kingdom (34) - Italy (6) - Spain (6) - Rest of Europe (28) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (100) Latin America (1) Africa (2)

