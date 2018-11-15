Global Connectors Industry
18:14 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Connectors in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Others.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621727
The report also analyzes the market by the following End-Use Sectors: Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 331 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M Company
- Amphenol Corp.
- Aptiv PLC
- AVX Corp.
- Carlisle Interconnect Technologies
- CommScope
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621727
CONNECTORS MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, OCTOBER 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
PCB Connectors
Rectangular I/O Connectors
Circular Connectors
RF Coaxial Connectors
Other Connectors
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Connectors: A Quick Market Primer
Market Metrics
Recovery in Global GDP and Outlook for Telecommunication and Automotive Sectors Promise Stronger Growth for Connectors
Table 1: Strengthening GDP Recovery Bodes Well for Favorable Growth of Connectors Market: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016 through 2019 by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: World GDP (2016 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Nominal GDP Value by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market Outlook
Developing Markets Emerge Into the Spotlight as Future Growth Engines
Continuing Trade War Holds Major Implications for Connector Market
Recent Trade Actions
Impact of New Tariffs on End-Use Markets
Challenges
Unorganized Market: A Threat?
Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS
Globalization Catches Up with Connectors Market
IC Technology: A Key Driver for Connector Technology & Demand
Increased Focus on Product Quality & Reliability Spurs Design Improvements
Miniaturization and High Functionality: The Ongoing Trends
Custom Connectors: Order of the Day
Computer Connectors Segment Sees Proliferation of Novel Technologies
IP-Rated, RoHS-Compliant & UL Recognized Connectors Make their Way
A Snapshot of Select IP Ratings for Connector Enclosures
Connector Contact Materials Become a Subject for Innovation Too
Environmental Mandates Poses Challenges for Chemicals Used in Connectors
Sustainability: Gaining Prominence
Trends Dominating Connection Technology
Trend towards Miniaturization and Intensified Networking
Connectors, Rather than Direct Wiring
Movement towards System Solutions
DC Replaces AC
Coexistence of Wireless and Cable
Next-Generation Optical Fiber Connectors Improve Performance
Anaerobic (Epoxy/Polish) Connectors
No-Epoxy No-Polish (NENP) Connectors
Fusion Splice-On Connectors
MPO/MTP® Connectors
Self-Contained Patch/Splice Modules
Key Trends in Portable Connectors
High-Density Connectors
Portable is not Just Handheld
RF Connector Developments
Smaller and Flatter Battery Connectors
Impact on Existing Form Factors
Replacing Connectors with Wireless Solutions
Growing Demand and Usage of Data Boosting Technological Innovation
Fischer's Technological Innovation
Select Innovative Connector Products Launched in the Recent Past
ITT's PL Series Connectors
Amphenol's 4-Channel 10G-Base-T to XAUI Connector
Amphenol's R-VPX Series Connectors
Molex's MXMag Gigabit Single-Port RJ45 Connector
Molex's Impel Plus Backplane Connectors
ODU's ODU MEDI-SNAPA Miniature Connectors
ODU's MINI-SNAP® and ODU AMC® High-Density Connectors
4. END-USE SECTOR ANALYSIS
Automobile Industry
Table 3: Global Automotive Connectors Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Upward Trajectory in Automobile Production Spurs Market Demand
Table 4: Global Automotive Production Statistics: 2011-2
(in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Global Passenger Cars Production by Top
Countries for 2011, 2014 and 2017 (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Global Commercial Vehicle Production by Top
Countries for 2011, 2014 and 2017 (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Transportation Sector
Computers
Telecommunication Sector
Fiber Optic Connectors: Powering Telecom Infrastructure
Growth in Fiber Optic Deployments Raises Demand for Fiber Optic Connectors
Table 7: Fiber-Optic Connectors and Mechanical Splices Market by Connector Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Multi-Mode Connectors, Single-Mode Connectors and Mechanical Splice (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Opportunity Indicators
Industrial Applications Sector
Market Benefits from Rising Importance of Industrial Automation
Table 8: Global Industrial Automation Market by Segment (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Factory Automation and Process Automation (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Global Investments in Industrial Automation Equipment (In US$ Billion) by Sector for the Years 2013, 2015 & 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Industrial Robots Perk Up Demand Growth
Table 10: Global Industrial Robotics Market (2018 & 2024): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales of Industrial Robots by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Connector Industry Gears Up for Industry 4.0
A Glimpse of First, Second, Third, & Fourth Industrial Revolutions
Consumer Electronics Sector
Smartphone Sales Drive CE Connectors Demand
Table 11: Global Market for Smartphones: Volume Sales in Million Units for Years 2016, 2018, 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aerospace and Defense Sector
Table 12: Military Expenditure in US$ Billion by Leading Countries for 2016 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Trends in the Aerospace Sector
Nanominiature Connectors for Aerospace Airframers
Medical Sector
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Connectors: An Introduction
Types of Connectors
PCB Connectors
Types of PCB Connectors
Backplane Connectors
Board to Wire Connectors
Mezzanine Connectors
Rectangular I/O Connectors
Circular Connectors
Table 13: Global Circular Connectors Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales by End-Use Industry (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
RF Coaxial Connectors
Types of Coax
N Connector
BNC Connector
TNC Connector
UHF Connector
F Connector
SMA Connector
7-16 DIN Connector
Other Connector Types
IC Socket Connectors
Table 14: Global IC Socket Connectors Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales by End-Use Industry (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Types of IC Socket Connectors
Fiber Optic Connectors
Application Specific Connectors
Connectors Industry: A Historic Perspective
Technological Factors Affecting Connector Performance
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
TE Connectivity, Amphenol, Molex & Delphi Dominate the Global Market
Market Share Findings
Table 15: Leading Players in the Global Connectors Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amphenol, Delphi Connection Systems, Foxconn, Molex, TE Connectivity, Yazaki and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Leading Players in the Global Automotive Connectors Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Delphi, JAE, Sumitomo Wiring, TE Connectivity, Yazaki and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Leading Players in the Global Transportation Connectors Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amphenol, Delphi Automotive, Molex, TE Connectivity, Yazaki and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: Leading Players in the Global Industrial Connectors Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amphenol, HARTING Electronics, JST, Molex, TE Connectivity and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Leading Players in the Global Consumer Connectors Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for CommScope, Delphi Automotive, JST, Molex, TE Connectivity and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Leading Players in the Global Military/Aerospace Connectors Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amphenol, Carlisle Interconnect, China Aviation, Glenair, ITT Interconnect Solutions, TE Connectivity and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market Witnesses Spate of M&A Deals
Select Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Deals in the Global Connectors Market (2014-2017)
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
3M Company (USA)
Amphenol Corp. (USA)
Aptiv PLC (UK)
AVX Corp. (USA)
Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (USA)
China Aviation Optical-Electrical Technology Co, Ltd. (JONHON) (China)
CommScope (USA)
DDK Ltd. (Japan)
Esterline Technologies Corporation (USA)
Souriau SAS (France)
Glenair, Inc. (USA)
HARTING Technology Group (Germany)
Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd (Taiwan)
ITT Interconnect Solutions (USA)
Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Limited (Japan)
JST Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Molex (USA)
ODU GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Sumitomo Wiring Systems, Ltd. (Japan)
TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)
Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Yazaki Corporation (Japan)
6.2 Product Launches/Introductions
TE Unveils Octal Small Form Factor Pluggable Connectors and Cable Assemblies
Molex Introduces SMT Potting Wire-To-Board Connector System
HIROSE Electric Introduces FPC/FFC FH65 Series Connectors
HIROSE Electric Introduces DF63 Series Wire-To-Board Connectors
Amphenol Socapex Unveils µCom Series Ethernet Connectors
JAE Launches Waterproof USB Type-C Receptacle Connector
HIROSE Electric Introduces New EM52M Series Connectors
Platinum Tools Launches ezEX-RJ45 Shielded Connectors
Pasternack Introduces New Series of Solderless Vertical Launch Connectors
HIROSE Introduces DF22 Series Connectors
Kyocera Launches 0.5 mm-Pitch FPC and FFC Electronic Connectors
Molex Announces Two FFC/FPC Connectors
ITT's Cannon Introduces New RPR EN4165-Style Receptacle with PCB Contacts
JAE Develops KW02 Series CHAdeMO Protocol Compliant System Connector
Molex Introduces EdgeLock Wire-to-Signal-Card Connector
Molex Introduces Improved PicoBlade Connector
Molex Introduces D-Sub Form Factor Earthing Connector
AVX Releases First Industrial Poke-Home Connector
ITT's Cannon to Unveil Innovative Solutions for Soldier-Worn Applications
Amphenol Socapex Expands RJ Field & USB Field Range of Rugged Connectors
CarlisleIT to Introduce Updated CoreHC™ Interconnect Solution and Card Edge Connectors
AVX Releases New 00-9148 Series Tall Stacker Connectors
AVX Extends WTB Connector Solutions with 00-9296 Series Poke- Home Connectors
BlockMaster Introduces Clear Connects Push-In Wire Connectors
HIROSE Introduces ER8 Series Connectors
ITT's Cannon Introduces CTC Connector Series for Harsh Environments
TE Connectivity Announces Cabled STRADA Whisper Connectors
Molex Introduces Gold-Plated Pico-Clasp Wire-to-Board Connectors
HUBER+SUHNER to Unveil RF-Energy Connector
HIROSE Launches BM28 Connector Series
AVX Releases 9155-700 Series 2mm-Pitch Right Angle Board-To- Board Battery Connectors
Rosenberger Introduces High-Speed FAKRA-Mini HFM® Connector Series
TE Connectivity Launches New 48V Bus Bar Connectors and Cable Assemblies
ITT's Cannon Introduces ARINC 801 Fiber Optic Connector Series
JAE Adds Shell Size 28 Variations to JL10 Receptacle Series
Molex Introduces Nano-Fit™ Power Connectors
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Molex Collaborates with Sametec for Molex BiPass™ and Samtec Twinax Flyover™ Systems
HIROSE Electric Opens New Sales Office in Italy
TE Connectivity Acquires MicroGroup
Molex Teams Up with TE Connectivity for DSA Agreement
Delphi Automotive Announces Spin-Off Names of Powertrain Systems Segment
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Historic Review for Connectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market by Product Type
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PCB Connectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World Historic Review for PCB Connectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for PCB Connectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rectangular I/O Connectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World Historic Review for Rectangular I/O Connectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Rectangular I/O Connectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Circular Connectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World Historic Review for Circular Connectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Circular Connectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF Coaxial Connectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World Historic Review for RF Coaxial Connectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for RF Coaxial Connectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Connectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World Historic Review for Other Connectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Connectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market by End-Use Sector
Table 39: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Application of Connectors in Automobile Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: World Historic Review for Application of Connectors in Automobile Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: World 14-Year Perspective for Application of Connectors in Automobile Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Application of Connectors in Computers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: World Historic Review for Application of Connectors in Computers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: World 14-Year Perspective for Application of Connectors in Computers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Application of Connectors in Telecommunications Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: World Historic Review for Application of Connectors in Telecommunications Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: World 14-Year Perspective for Application of Connectors in Telecommunications Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Application of Connectors in Industrial Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: World Historic Review for Application of Connectors in Industrial Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: World 14-Year Perspective for Application of Connectors in Industrial Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Application of Connectors in Aerospace & Defense Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: World Historic Review for Application of Connectors in Aerospace & Defense Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: World 14-Year Perspective for Application of Connectors in Aerospace & Defense Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors in Consumer Electronics Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: World Historic Review for Connectors in Consumer Electronics Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: World 14-Year Perspective for Connectors in Consumer Electronics Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Application of Connectors in Transportation Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: World Historic Review for Application of Connectors in Transportation Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: World 14-Year Perspective for Application of Connectors in Transportation Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Application of Connectors in Other End-Use Sectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: World Historic Review for Application of Connectors in Other End-Use Sectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: World 14-Year Perspective for Application of Connectors in Other End-Use Sectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
US Connectors Industry: Prospects and Impediments
Manufacturers Shift to Low-Cost Destinations
US Companies Face Stiff Competition in China
Table 63: Leading Players in the US Connectors Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amphenol, Delphi Automotive, Molex, TE Connectivity, Yazaki and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Market by Product Type
Table 64: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: US Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: US 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market by End-Use Sector
Table 67: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: US Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: US 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.2 Canada
Market Analysis
Market by Product Type
Table 70: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Canadian Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market by End-Use Sector
Table 73: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Canadian Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.3 Japan
Market Analysis
Market by Product Type
Table 76: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Japanese Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market by End-Use Sector
Table 79: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Japanese Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Market Share Findings
Table 82: Leading Players in the European Connectors Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amphenol, Delphi Automotive, Molex, TE Connectivity, Yazaki and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 83: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: European Historic Review for Connectors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: European 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market by Product Type
Table 86: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: European Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: European 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market by End-Use Sector
Table 89: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: European Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: European 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.1 FRANCE
Market Analysis
Market by Product Type
Table 92: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: French Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: French 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market by End-Use Sector
Table 95: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: French Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: French 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.2 GERMANY
Market Analysis
Market by Product Type
Table 98: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: German Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: German 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market by End-Use Sector
Table 101: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: German Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: German 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.3 ITALY
Market Analysis
Market by Product Type
Table 104: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 105: Italian Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market by End-Use Sector
Table 107: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: Italian Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 109: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.4 THE UNITED KINGDOM
Market Analysis
Market by Product Type
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 112: UK 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market by End-Use Sector
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 115: UK 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.5 SPAIN
Market Analysis
Market by Product Type
Table 116: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 117: Spanish Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 118: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market by End-Use Sector
Table 119: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 120: Spanish Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 121: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.6 RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Market by Product Type
Table 122: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 123: Russian Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 124: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market by End-Use Sector
Table 125: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 126: Russian Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 127: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.7 REST OF EUROPE
Market Analysis
Market by Product Type
Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 130: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market by End-Use Sector
Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 132: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 133: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5 Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Connectors by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 136: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market by Product Type
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 139: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market by End-Use Sector
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 142: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5.1 CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Migration of Global Manufacturing Base to China Helps Drive Demand for Connectors
Automotive Connector Market Gaining Momentum
Challenges Confronting Connectors Industry
Market Share Finding
Table 143: Leading Players in the Chinese Connectors Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amphenol, Foxconn, LuxShare, Molex, TE Connectivity and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 144: Fiber Connector Market in China: Number of Registered Companies in Operation for Years 2010 to 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 145: Fiber Connector Market in China (2017E): Percentage of Fiber Connector Companies in Operation by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 146: Fiber Connector Product Diversity in China (2017E): Percentage of Fiber Connector Companies in Operation by Fiber Connector Product Range (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 147: Fiber Connector Market in China (2017E): Percentage of Number of Fiber Connector Companies in Operation by Province (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Market by Product Type
Table 148: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 149: Chinese Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 150: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market by End-Use Sector
Table 151: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 152: Chinese Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 153: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5.2 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Focus on Indian Connectors Market
Table 154: Indian Connectors Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Imports of Connectors
Consumer Requirements Foster Innovation
Assessing Market Challenges
Grey Market: Potential Challenges
B.Market Analytics
Market by Product Type
Table 155: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 156: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 157: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market by End-Use Sector
Table 158: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 159: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 160: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
Market by Product Type
Table 161: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 162: Latin American Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 163: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market by End-Use Sector
Table 164: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 165: Latin American Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 166: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
Market by Product Type
Table 167: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 168: Rest of World Historic Review for Connectors by Product Type - PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 169: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PCB Connectors, Rectangular I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, and Other Connectors Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market by End-Use Sector
Table 170: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 171: Rest of World Historic Review for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 172: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Connectors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Computers, Telecommunications, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transportation and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 331 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 400) The United States (139) Canada (2) Japan (20) Europe (136) - France (12) - Germany (50) - The United Kingdom (34) - Italy (6) - Spain (6) - Rest of Europe (28) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (100) Latin America (1) Africa (2)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621727
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article