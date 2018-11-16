Global Connectors Market, 2018 - Strategic Business Report Covering 2016-2024: The Market Witnesses Spate of M&A Deals

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Connectors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Connectors in by the following Product Segments:

PCB Connectors

Rectangular I/O Connectors

Circular Connectors

RF Coaxial Connectors

Others

The report also analyzes the market by the following End-Use Sectors:

Automobile

Computers

Telecommunication

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Transportation

Others

The report profiles 331 companies including many key and niche players such as:

3M Company ( USA )

Company ( ) Amphenol Corp. ( USA )

) Aptiv PLC (UK)

AVX Corp. ( USA )

) Carlisle Interconnect Technologies ( USA )

) China Aviation Optical-Electrical Technology Co, Ltd. (JONHON) ( China )

) CommScope ( USA )

) DDK Ltd. ( Japan )

) Esterline Technologies Corporation ( USA )

) Souriau SAS ( France )

) Glenair, Inc. ( USA )

) HARTING Technology Group ( Germany )

) Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd ( Taiwan )

) ITT Interconnect Solutions ( USA )

) Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Limited ( Japan )

) JST Mfg. Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Molex ( USA )

) ODU GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Sumitomo Wiring Systems, Ltd. ( Japan )

) TE Connectivity Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Yazaki Corporation ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Connectors: A Quick Market Primer

Market Metrics

Recovery in Global GDP and Outlook for Telecommunication and Automotive Sectors Promise Stronger Growth for Connectors

Market Outlook

Developing Markets Emerge Into the Spotlight as Future Growth Engines

Continuing Trade War Holds Major Implications for Connector Market

Recent Trade Actions

Impact of New Tariffs on End-Use Markets

Challenges

Unorganized Market: A Threat?

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices



3. KEY MARKET TRENDS

Globalization Catches Up with Connectors Market

IC Technology: A Key Driver for Connector Technology & Demand

Increased Focus on Product Quality & Reliability Spurs Design Improvements

Miniaturization and High Functionality: The Ongoing Trends

Custom Connectors: Order of the Day

Computer Connectors Segment Sees Proliferation of Novel Technologies

IP-Rated, RoHS-Compliant & UL Recognized Connectors Make their Way

A Snapshot of Select IP Ratings for Connector Enclosures

Connector Contact Materials Become a Subject for Innovation Too

Environmental Mandates Poses Challenges for Chemicals Used in Connectors

Sustainability: Gaining Prominence

Trends Dominating Connection Technology

Trend towards Miniaturization and Intensified Networking

Connectors, Rather than Direct Wiring

Movement towards System Solutions

DC Replaces AC

Coexistence of Wireless and Cable

Next-Generation Optical Fiber Connectors Improve Performance

Anaerobic (Epoxy/Polish) Connectors

No-Epoxy No-Polish (NENP) Connectors

Fusion Splice-On Connectors

MPO/MTP Connectors

Self-Contained Patch/Splice Modules

Key Trends in Portable Connectors

High-Density Connectors

Portable is not Just Handheld

RF Connector Developments

Smaller and Flatter Battery Connectors

Impact on Existing Form Factors

Replacing Connectors with Wireless Solutions

Growing Demand and Usage of Data Boosting Technological Innovation

Fischer's Technological Innovation



4. END-USE SECTOR ANALYSIS

Automobile Industry

Upward Trajectory in Automobile Production Spurs Market Demand

Transportation Sector

Computers

Telecommunication Sector

Fiber Optic Connectors: Powering Telecom Infrastructure

Growth in Fiber Optic Deployments Raises Demand for Fiber Optic Connectors

Opportunity Indicators

Industrial Applications Sector

Market Benefits from Rising Importance of Industrial Automation

Industrial Robots Perk Up Demand Growth

Connector Industry Gears Up for Industry 4.0

A Glimpse of First, Second, Third, & Fourth Industrial Revolutions

Consumer Electronics Sector

Smartphone Sales Drive CE Connectors Demand

Aerospace and Defense Sector

Product Trends in the Aerospace Sector

Nanominiature Connectors for Aerospace Airframers

Medical Sector



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

TE Connectivity, Amphenol, Molex & Delphi Dominate the Global Market

Market Share Findings

Market Witnesses Spate of M&A Deals

Select Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Deals in the Global Connectors Market (2014-2017)



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Product Launches/Introductions

TE Unveils Octal Small Form Factor Pluggable Connectors and Cable Assemblies

Molex Introduces SMT Potting Wire-To-Board Connector System

HIROSE Electric Introduces FPC/FFC FH65 Series Connectors

HIROSE Electric Introduces DF63 Series Wire-To-Board Connectors

Amphenol Socapex Unveils Com Series Ethernet Connectors

JAE Launches Waterproof USB Type-C Receptacle Connector

HIROSE Electric Introduces New EM52M Series Connectors

Platinum Tools Launches ezEX-RJ45 Shielded Connectors

Pasternack Introduces New Series of Solderless Vertical Launch Connectors

HIROSE Introduces DF22 Series Connectors

Kyocera Launches 0.5 mm-Pitch FPC and FFC Electronic Connectors

Molex Announces Two FFC/FPC Connectors

ITT's Cannon Introduces New RPR EN4165-Style Receptacle with PCB Contacts

JAE Develops KW02 Series CHAdeMO Protocol Compliant System Connector

Molex Introduces EdgeLock Wire-to-Signal-Card Connector

Molex Introduces Improved PicoBlade Connector

Molex Introduces D-Sub Form Factor Earthing Connector

AVX Releases First Industrial Poke-Home Connector

ITT's Cannon to Unveil Innovative Solutions for Soldier-Worn Applications

Amphenol Socapex Expands RJ Field & USB Field Range of Rugged Connectors

CarlisleIT to Introduce Updated CoreHC Interconnect Solution and Card Edge Connectors

AVX Releases New 00-9148 Series Tall Stacker Connectors

AVX Extends WTB Connector Solutions with 00-9296 Series Poke-Home Connectors

BlockMaster Introduces Clear Connects Push-In Wire Connectors

HIROSE Introduces ER8 Series Connectors

ITT's Cannon Introduces CTC Connector Series for Harsh Environments

TE Connectivity Announces Cabled STRADA Whisper Connectors

Molex Introduces Gold-Plated Pico-Clasp Wire-to-Board Connectors

HUBER+SUHNER to Unveil RF-Energy Connector

HIROSE Launches BM28 Connector Series

AVX Releases 9155-700 Series 2mm-Pitch Right Angle Board-To-Board Battery Connectors

Rosenberger Introduces High-Speed FAKRA-Mini HFM Connector Series

TE Connectivity Launches New 48V Bus Bar Connectors and Cable Assemblies

ITT's Cannon Introduces ARINC 801 Fiber Optic Connector Series



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Molex Collaborates with Sametec for Molex BiPass and Samtec Twinax Flyover Systems

HIROSE Electric Opens New Sales Office in Italy

TE Connectivity Acquires MicroGroup

Molex Teams Up with TE Connectivity for DSA Agreement

Delphi Automotive Announces Spin-Off Names of Powertrain Systems Segment



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 331 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 400)

The United States (139)

(139) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (20)

(20) Europe (136)

(136) France (12)

(12)

Germany (50)

(50)

The United Kingdom (34)

(34)

Italy (6)

(6)

Spain (6)

(6)

Rest of Europe (28)

(28) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (100)

(Excluding Japan) (100) Latin America (1)

(1) Africa (2)

