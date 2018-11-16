Global Connectors Market, 2018 - Strategic Business Report Covering 2016-2024: The Market Witnesses Spate of M&A Deals
The "Connectors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Connectors in by the following Product Segments:
- PCB Connectors
- Rectangular I/O Connectors
- Circular Connectors
- RF Coaxial Connectors
- Others
The report also analyzes the market by the following End-Use Sectors:
- Automobile
- Computers
- Telecommunication
- Industrial
- Aerospace & Defense
- Consumer Electronics
- Transportation
- Others
The report profiles 331 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M Company (USA)
- Amphenol Corp. (USA)
- Aptiv PLC (UK)
- AVX Corp. (USA)
- Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (USA)
- China Aviation Optical-Electrical Technology Co, Ltd. (JONHON) (China)
- CommScope (USA)
- DDK Ltd. (Japan)
- Esterline Technologies Corporation (USA)
- Souriau SAS (France)
- Glenair, Inc. (USA)
- HARTING Technology Group (Germany)
- Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd (Taiwan)
- ITT Interconnect Solutions (USA)
- Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Limited (Japan)
- JST Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Molex (USA)
- ODU GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Sumitomo Wiring Systems, Ltd. (Japan)
- TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Yazaki Corporation (Japan)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Connectors: A Quick Market Primer
Market Metrics
Recovery in Global GDP and Outlook for Telecommunication and Automotive Sectors Promise Stronger Growth for Connectors
Market Outlook
Developing Markets Emerge Into the Spotlight as Future Growth Engines
Continuing Trade War Holds Major Implications for Connector Market
Recent Trade Actions
Impact of New Tariffs on End-Use Markets
Challenges
Unorganized Market: A Threat?
Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS
Globalization Catches Up with Connectors Market
IC Technology: A Key Driver for Connector Technology & Demand
Increased Focus on Product Quality & Reliability Spurs Design Improvements
Miniaturization and High Functionality: The Ongoing Trends
Custom Connectors: Order of the Day
Computer Connectors Segment Sees Proliferation of Novel Technologies
IP-Rated, RoHS-Compliant & UL Recognized Connectors Make their Way
A Snapshot of Select IP Ratings for Connector Enclosures
Connector Contact Materials Become a Subject for Innovation Too
Environmental Mandates Poses Challenges for Chemicals Used in Connectors
Sustainability: Gaining Prominence
Trends Dominating Connection Technology
Trend towards Miniaturization and Intensified Networking
Connectors, Rather than Direct Wiring
Movement towards System Solutions
DC Replaces AC
Coexistence of Wireless and Cable
Next-Generation Optical Fiber Connectors Improve Performance
Anaerobic (Epoxy/Polish) Connectors
No-Epoxy No-Polish (NENP) Connectors
Fusion Splice-On Connectors
MPO/MTP Connectors
Self-Contained Patch/Splice Modules
Key Trends in Portable Connectors
High-Density Connectors
Portable is not Just Handheld
RF Connector Developments
Smaller and Flatter Battery Connectors
Impact on Existing Form Factors
Replacing Connectors with Wireless Solutions
Growing Demand and Usage of Data Boosting Technological Innovation
Fischer's Technological Innovation
4. END-USE SECTOR ANALYSIS
Automobile Industry
Upward Trajectory in Automobile Production Spurs Market Demand
Transportation Sector
Computers
Telecommunication Sector
Fiber Optic Connectors: Powering Telecom Infrastructure
Growth in Fiber Optic Deployments Raises Demand for Fiber Optic Connectors
Opportunity Indicators
Industrial Applications Sector
Market Benefits from Rising Importance of Industrial Automation
Industrial Robots Perk Up Demand Growth
Connector Industry Gears Up for Industry 4.0
A Glimpse of First, Second, Third, & Fourth Industrial Revolutions
Consumer Electronics Sector
Smartphone Sales Drive CE Connectors Demand
Aerospace and Defense Sector
Product Trends in the Aerospace Sector
Nanominiature Connectors for Aerospace Airframers
Medical Sector
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
TE Connectivity, Amphenol, Molex & Delphi Dominate the Global Market
Market Share Findings
Market Witnesses Spate of M&A Deals
Select Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Deals in the Global Connectors Market (2014-2017)
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Product Launches/Introductions
TE Unveils Octal Small Form Factor Pluggable Connectors and Cable Assemblies
Molex Introduces SMT Potting Wire-To-Board Connector System
HIROSE Electric Introduces FPC/FFC FH65 Series Connectors
HIROSE Electric Introduces DF63 Series Wire-To-Board Connectors
Amphenol Socapex Unveils Com Series Ethernet Connectors
JAE Launches Waterproof USB Type-C Receptacle Connector
HIROSE Electric Introduces New EM52M Series Connectors
Platinum Tools Launches ezEX-RJ45 Shielded Connectors
Pasternack Introduces New Series of Solderless Vertical Launch Connectors
HIROSE Introduces DF22 Series Connectors
Kyocera Launches 0.5 mm-Pitch FPC and FFC Electronic Connectors
Molex Announces Two FFC/FPC Connectors
ITT's Cannon Introduces New RPR EN4165-Style Receptacle with PCB Contacts
JAE Develops KW02 Series CHAdeMO Protocol Compliant System Connector
Molex Introduces EdgeLock Wire-to-Signal-Card Connector
Molex Introduces Improved PicoBlade Connector
Molex Introduces D-Sub Form Factor Earthing Connector
AVX Releases First Industrial Poke-Home Connector
ITT's Cannon to Unveil Innovative Solutions for Soldier-Worn Applications
Amphenol Socapex Expands RJ Field & USB Field Range of Rugged Connectors
CarlisleIT to Introduce Updated CoreHC Interconnect Solution and Card Edge Connectors
AVX Releases New 00-9148 Series Tall Stacker Connectors
AVX Extends WTB Connector Solutions with 00-9296 Series Poke-Home Connectors
BlockMaster Introduces Clear Connects Push-In Wire Connectors
HIROSE Introduces ER8 Series Connectors
ITT's Cannon Introduces CTC Connector Series for Harsh Environments
TE Connectivity Announces Cabled STRADA Whisper Connectors
Molex Introduces Gold-Plated Pico-Clasp Wire-to-Board Connectors
HUBER+SUHNER to Unveil RF-Energy Connector
HIROSE Launches BM28 Connector Series
AVX Releases 9155-700 Series 2mm-Pitch Right Angle Board-To-Board Battery Connectors
Rosenberger Introduces High-Speed FAKRA-Mini HFM Connector Series
TE Connectivity Launches New 48V Bus Bar Connectors and Cable Assemblies
ITT's Cannon Introduces ARINC 801 Fiber Optic Connector Series
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Molex Collaborates with Sametec for Molex BiPass and Samtec Twinax Flyover Systems
HIROSE Electric Opens New Sales Office in Italy
TE Connectivity Acquires MicroGroup
Molex Teams Up with TE Connectivity for DSA Agreement
Delphi Automotive Announces Spin-Off Names of Powertrain Systems Segment
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 331 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 400)
- The United States (139)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (20)
- Europe (136)
- France (12)
- Germany (50)
- The United Kingdom (34)
- Italy (6)
- Spain (6)
- Rest of Europe (28)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (100)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (2)
