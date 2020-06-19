Global Construction Chemicals Market Assessment 2019-2025 - High Demand for Concrete Admixtures, Focus on Use of Sustainable Raw Materials

DUBLIN, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Construction Chemicals Market (By Products - Concrete Admixture, Surface Treatment, Repair & Rehabilitation and Protective Coating; By Region North America - The US, Europe & Asia Pacific - China) Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global construction chemical market is estimated to be valued at US$ 70 billion in the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% in the period 2019 to 2025. Growth of the market is driven by factors such as growth of construction industry, high demand from emerging nations, increasing urbanization, focus on energy conservation and ameliorating economic conditions.

The global construction chemical industry is witnessing rapid increase in demand of concrete admixtures. It leads to reduction of concrete construction cost by modifying the properties of hardened concrete, thereby ensuring better quality during mixing, transporting, placing, and curing. In an effort to monetize the demand, manufacturers have already begun launch of various concrete admixture products.



Report Scope



This report provides a detailed analysis of the global construction chemical market from qualitative and quantitative outlooks during the forecast period across various market segments. It also provides coverage on market dynamics with potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the market.



Parameter Description

Base year: 2014

Forecast period: 2019-2025

Market sizing Revenue in US$ Billions & CAGR for the period 2019 to 2025

Geographical coverage North America (The US), Asia-Pacific ( China ) and Europe

(The US), ( ) and Vendor scope Sika AG, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, RPM International, GCP Applied Technologies, Arkema S.A.

Report coverage Revenue forecast, market share analysis, company analysis, competitive landscape, market growth drivers, market restraints, market trends and company profiles

Segments Covered



The report provides revenue forecasts for global, regional and country levels. It also provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. For the purpose of research, the publisher has segmented the global construction chemical market on the basis of types, technology and region.



Key Questions Answered

Historical market size in terms of value of construction coating industry from 2014 to 2018 in US$ Billions.

Projected market growth in the forecasted period 2019 to 2025 with estimated revenue for each year in US$ Billions.

Revenue forecasts of various construction chemical product types such as Concrete Admixture, Surface Treatment, Repair & Rehabilitation, Protective Coating in the period 2017 to 2025 in US$ Billions.

Regional and country analysis of construction chemicals in the period 2017 to 2025 in US$ Billions.

Market drivers, restraints and industry trends that has impact on revenue.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Construction Chemicals

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 History

3.2 Classification

3.2.1 Concrete Admixtures

3.2.2 Water Proofing Chemicals

3.2.3 Flooring Compounds

3.2.4 Repair and Rehabilitation

3.2.5 Miscellaneous



4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.1 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.2 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Foreacsted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Product Type

4.2.2 Market Share by End-use

4.2.4 Market Share by Region



5. Market Segmentation

5.1 Concrete Admixture

5.2 Surface Treatment

5.3 Repair & Rehabilitation

5.4 Protective Coating



6. Regional Analysis

6.1 Asia-Pacific

6.2 Europe

6.3 North America



7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Developments

7.1.1 High Demand for Concrete Admixtures

7.1.2 Focus on Use of Sustainable Raw Materials

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Growth of Construction Industry

7.2.2 High Demand from Emerging Nations

7.2.3 Increasing Urbanization

7.2.4 Focus on Energy Conservation

7.2.5 Ameliorating Economic Condition

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

7.3.2 Market Saturation



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Product Analysis

8.2 Financial Analysis

8.3 Market Share Anlaysis



9. Company Profiles

9.1 Sika AG

9.2 BASF SE

9.3 The Dow Chemical Company

9.4 RPM International, Inc.

9.5 GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

9.6 Arkema S.A.



