Global Construction Chemicals Market Report 2022-2026: Considerable Expenditures on New Public Infrastructure Projects Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Construction Chemicals Market (by Product Group & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction chemicals market is expected to record a value of US$85.74 billion in 2026, recording growth at a CAGR of 5.50%, for the time period of 2022-2026.

Factors such as expansion of the construction industry, rising number of construction enterprises, increase in home improvement activities, rising number of employees in construction industry and rapid urbanization would drive the growth of the market.

However the market growth would be challenged by government regulations over VOCs emission and volatile raw materials prices of construction chemicals. A few notable trends may include, surge in infrastructure projects, growth in construction spending and emergence of green construction.

Infrastructure is the most attractive exposure in the global construction chemicals market. As governments across the world are taking various initiatives and spending considerable expenditures on new public infrastructure projects such as metro stations, public amenities, commercial buildings, roads, dams and flyovers, the adoption rate of high performance chemicals is rising, which is eventually contributing to the growth of the global construction chemicals market.

The fastest growing regional market was China owing to the increase in infrastructure construction activities. The country is receiving significant investments, both from public and private sources, which are increasing the development of the infrastructure sector, which thereby fuelling the market growth. Other regions such as Western Europe and North America also hold significant shares in the global construction chemicals market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Protection and Prevention by Construction Chemicals

1.3 People Employed in the Construction Industry

1.4 Types of Construction Chemicals

1.5 Summary of Deep Renovation Activities and Products

1.6 Segmentation of Construction Chemicals



2. Impact of COVID-19



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Construction Chemicals Market by Value

3.2 Global Construction Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Construction Chemicals Market by Product Group

3.3.1 Global Wall Construction Chemicals Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Wall Construction Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Construction Sealants Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Construction Sealants Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Commercial Roofing Chemicals Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Commercial Roofing Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 Global Cement and Concrete Additives Market by Value

3.3.8 Global Cement and Concrete Additives Market Forecast by Value

3.3.9 Global Construction Adhesives Market by Value

3.3.10 Global Construction Adhesives Market Forecast by Value

3.3.11 Global Other Construction Chemicals Market by Value

3.3.12 Global Other Construction Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Construction Chemicals Market by Region



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Expansion of Construction Industry

5.1.2 Rising Number of Construction Enterprises

5.1.3 Increase in Home Improvement Activities

5.1.4 Rising Number of Employees in Construction Industry

5.1.5 Rapid Urbanization

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Surge in Infrastructure Projects

5.2.2 Growth in Construction Spending

5.2.4 Emergence of Green Construction

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Government Regulations over VOC Emissions

5.3.2 Volatile Raw Materials Prices of Construction Chemicals



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison

6.1.3 Global Adhesives Market Share by Company



7. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Arkema

Ashland Global

Henkel

RPM International Inc.

Saint-Gobain

Sika AG

