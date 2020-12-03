Global Construction Coatings Market Report 2020: Focus on Masonry, Metal & Wood Coatings - Strengthening Capabilities to Address Local Needs
Dec 03, 2020, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Changing Construction Practices Transforming the Global Construction Coatings Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study presents an assessment of the current status and future prospects of the Global Construction coatings market. It takes into account volume shipments and revenues generated from construction coatings from 2017 to 2027.
Revenues are recorded at the manufacturer level. Decorative architectural coatings is a market that is widely researched through analysis done by the publisher in the past while protective exterior construction coatings are covered to a minor extent in those studies. This study aims to highlight the product and other trends in the latter.
Construction coatings in this study are defined as coatings used on the exterior surfaces in the construction of structures such as residential buildings, commercial and industrial complexes including power plants, warehouses, factories and skyscrapers. This study excludes the interior decorative coatings used in the construction industry. The coatings are analysed based on the type of substrates (segmented as masonry, metals, and wood) these are applied on, the resin chemistry used (such as epoxy, PU, acrylics, alkyds), and the formulation technologies employed (solvent-borne, waterborne, and powder).
Asia-Pacific is the largest market for construction coatings with high growth anticipated in China for all types of products. The global market is influenced by multiple factors, including international relationships, spread of the COVID-19 virus, changing customer preferences, and changing construction practices.
The construction coatings market is highly competitive among large and global manufacturers. The competitive environment in the market divided between large market participants that are increasingly engaging in mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures among themselves and smaller and regional companies. Manufacturers undertake continuous product development activities based on changing market needs and the regulatory environment. By establishing long-term relationships with their customers, manufacturers try to ensure that they are equally proactive and reactive to the various requirements of this industry.
Construction coatings face regulatory pressures from organisations such as American Architectural Manufacturers Association (AAMA), US Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA), and REACH that mandate the use of products with lower volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions and eliminate the use of heavy metals.
There is an increasing trend of customers moving to higher solids solvent-borne coatings, powder coatings, and waterborne coatings for want of lower VOC emissions, better specifications, and durability. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in product development to enhance environmental sustainability and product efficiency. Customers are increasingly looking for products that are easier to apply, impart greater surface finish, and are regulation compliant.
Key Issues Addressed
- What stage is the market lifecycle at, and how is it expected to grow during the forecast period?
- What are the growth opportunities among solvent borne, waterborne and powder technology based products?
- How is the current construction activity and stringent regulatory scenario expected to shape the market for construction coatings?
- What are the key technological developments observed across major segments?
- What are the competitive factors impacting the market and which companies are expected to lead in the future?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- Definition
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Construction Coatings Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global Construction Coatings Market
- Global Construction Coatings Market Scope of Analysis
- Construction Coatings Segmentation
- Construction Coatings Market Overview and Scope
- Key Competitors for Construction Coatings
- Key Growth Metrics for Global Construction Coatings Market
- Growth Drivers for the Global Construction Coatings Market
- Growth Driver Analysis for the Global Construction Coatings Market
- Growth Restraints for Global Construction Coatings Market
- Growth Restraint Analysis for the Global Construction Coatings Market
- Summary of the Drivers and Restraints
- Product and Technology Trends
- Forecast Assumptions - Global Construction Coatings Market
- Revenue and Volume Forecast - Global Construction Coatings Market
- Revenue Forecast by Substrate Type - Global Construction Coatings Market
- Volume Forecast by Substrate Type - Global Construction Coatings Market
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis - Construction Coatings Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Global Construction Coatings Market
- Volume Forecast by Region - Global Construction Coatings Market
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region - Construction Coatings Market
- Pricing Trends and Forecast - Construction Coatings Market
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Construction Coatings Market
- Value Chain - Construction Coatings Market
- Value Chain Description
- Competitive Environment - Construction Coatings Market
- Revenue Share - Construction Coatings Market
- Revenue Share Analysis - Construction Coatings Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Substrate Type - Masonry
- Masonry - Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for the Masonry Segment
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - Masonry
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Masonry
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Region - Masonry
- Forecast Analysis - Masonry
- Forecast Analysis by Region - Masonry
- Per Cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Technology
- Per Cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Chemistry
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Substrate Type - Metal
- Metal - Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for the Metal Segment
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - Metal
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Metal
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Region - Metal
- Forecast Analysis - Metal
- Forecast Analysis by Region - Metal
- Per Cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Technology
- Per Cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Chemistry
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Substrate Type - Wood
- Wood - Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for Wood Segment
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - Wood
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Wood
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Region - Wood
- Forecast Analysis - Wood
- Forecast Analysis by Region - Wood
- Per Cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Technology
- Per Cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Chemistry
6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Global Construction Coatings Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Tailored Products for Prefabricated Construction, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2: Strengthening Capabilities to Address Local Needs, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 3: Durable Waterborne Coatings for Greater Environmental Sustainability, 2020
7. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- American Architectural Manufacturers Association (AAMA)
- REACH
- US Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA)
