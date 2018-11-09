Global Construction Equipment Market to 2024 with Atlas Copco Construction & Mining, Volvo, Caterpillar, Hitachi Construction Machinery & J.C. Bamford Excavators Dominating

DUBLIN, Nov 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Construction Equipment Market - Technologies, Market Share and Industry Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global construction equipment market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% during forecast period (2017-2024).

The construction equipment is employed for several functions such as hauling, drilling, paving, excavating and grading. However, the major driving factor of the market are growing demand for technologically advanced solutions, increasing investment in the construction activities, increasing construction & mining activities and increasing public-private partnership for the construction activities.

The major opportunities of the market are enormous demand for infrastructure and real-estate and growing government investment in infrastructure development. In addition, the major restraining factors of the market are health & environmental concern and strict government regulations.

Based on segmentation, the global construction equipment market is type and applications. The type segment is divided into material handling equipment, earthmoving equipment, heavy construction vehicles, and others. The earthmoving segment is the major dominating segment and such segment is anticipated to witness important growth in the forecast period due to growing construction activities in the residential sector, healthcare centers, educational institutes and construction of roads. Growing use of such equipment across sectors such as construction, underground mining and surface mining led the market growth across the globe. Application segment of the global construction equipment market includes institutional and industrial building, commercial and residential.

Geographically, the global construction equipment market report is segmented into North America (U.S. & Canada), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, RoAPAC), Europe (UK, France, Germany, RoE) and Rest of World. The Asia Pacific accounted for the highest revenue share in 2017. The high demand for basic infrastructural facilities and large consumer base have increased the market for mining and construction activities in the Asia-Pacific, which drives the growth of the construction equipment market in the Asia Pacific.

Moreover, the infrastructure sector has developed as a focus area of the Government of India as well as under Union Budget 2017-18, $61.92 billion was allocated to the sector. In addition, augmented incentive to grow infrastructure in India is attracting both international and domestic players. The private sector is developing as an important player across numerous infrastructure segments, such as roads and communications to airports and power.

Some of the major players of the global construction equipment market are Atlas Copco Construction & Mining (United Kingdom), Ab Volvo (Sweden), Caterpillar (United States), Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. (Japan), J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited (United Kingdom), and Others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Executive Summary

1.2. Estimation Methodology



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Construction Equipment Market: Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition And Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Total Market Analysis

2.6. Estimation Analysis

2.7. Strategic Analysis

2.8. Competitive Analysis

2.9. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Increasing Investment In The Construction Activities

3.1.2. Growing Demand For Technologically Advanced Equipment

3.1.3. Increasing Public-Private Partnership For Construction Activities

3.1.4. Increasing Construction & Mining Activities

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Strict Government Regulations

3.2.2. Lack Of Standardization

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Enormous Demand In Infrastructure And Real Estate

3.3.2. Growing Government Investment In Infrastructure Development

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. High Maintenance & Initial Cost



4. Global Construction Equipment Market By Type

4.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.5. Market Segmentation

4.5.1. Global Material Handling Equipment Market

4.5.2. Global Earthmoving Equipment Market

4.5.3. Global Heavy Construction Vehicles Market

4.5.4. Global Others Market



5. Global Construction Equipment Market By Application

5.1. Market Definition And Scope

5.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

5.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

5.4. Opportunity Matrix

5.5. Market Segmentation

5.5.1. Global Commercial Market

5.5.2. Global Residential Market

5.5.3. Global Institutional And Industrial Building Market



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Key Strategies

6.1.1. List Of Mergers & Acquisitions

6.1.2. List Of Joint Ventures

6.1.3. List Of Product Launches

6.1.4. List Of Partnerships



7. Global Construction Equipment Market By Region

7.1. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

7.2. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

7.3. Opportunity Matrix

7.4. Geographic Segmentation



8. Company Profiles



Ab Volvo

Atlas Copco Construction & Mining

Caterpillar

Cnh Global Nv

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Ltd.

J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd.

John Deere & Co.

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr-International Ag

Manitou Group

Oshkosh Corporation

Terex Corporation

Wirtgen Group

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

