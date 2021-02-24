Global Construction Equipment Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026: Material Handling, Excavation & Demolition, Recycling & Waste Management, Tunneling
Feb 24, 2021, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The "Global Construction Equipment Market Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Construction Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period.
The Global Construction Equipment Market is driven by surging road construction projects which are being carried out by central as well as state governments. Moreover, growing need for machines that are effective and not so costly is positively impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing use for numerous purposes including building construction, loading, digging, is expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.
The Global Construction Equipment Market is segmented based on machinery type, type, power output, application, end-user industry, company, and region. Based on machinery type, the market can be categorized into earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, construction vehicles and others.
Out of which, the earthmoving machinery segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well, which can be attributed to the growing requirement for conducting excavation or digging in confined spaces.
Based on type, the market is fragmented into loader, cranes, forklift, excavator, dozers, and others. Among them, the cranes segment is projected to grow at a high pace during the forecast period on account of large construction projects that are ongoing across the world.
The key market players are adopting some competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis.
Key Target Audience:
- Construction equipment manufacturers
- Market research and consulting firms
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, forums and alliances related to construction equipment
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Construction Equipment Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Construction Equipment Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Machinery Type (Earthmoving equipment, Material Handling equipment, construction vehicles and Others)
6.2.2. By Type (Loader, Cranes, Forklift, Excavator, Dozers, and Others)
6.2.3. By Power Output (Less than 100 Hp Construction Equipment, 101-200 Hp Construction Equipment, 201-400 Hp Construction Equipment, >400 Hp Construction Equipment)
6.2.4. By Application (Material Handling, Excavation & Demolition, Recycling & Waste Management, Tunneling and Others)
6.2.5. By End User Industry (Oil & Gas, Construction, Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Others)
6.2.6. By Company
6.2.7. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. Asia-Pacific Construction Equipment Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Machinery Type
7.2.2. By Type
7.2.3. By Power Output
7.2.4. By Application
7.2.5. By End User
7.2.6. By Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
7.3.1. China Construction Equipment Market Outlook
7.3.2. India Construction Equipment Market Outlook
7.3.3. Australia Construction Equipment Market Outlook
7.3.4. Japan Construction Equipment Market Outlook
7.3.5. South Korea Construction Equipment Market Outlook
8. Europe Construction Equipment Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Machinery Type
8.2.2. By Type
8.2.3. By Power Output
8.2.4. By Application
8.2.5. By End User
8.2.6. By Country
8.3. Europe: Country Analysis
8.3.1. France Construction Equipment Market Outlook
8.3.2. Germany Construction Equipment Market Outlook
8.3.3. United Kingdom Construction Equipment Market Outlook
8.3.4. Italy Construction Equipment Market Outlook
8.3.5. Spain Construction Equipment Market Outlook
9. North America Construction Equipment Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Machinery Type
9.2.2. By Type
9.2.3. By Power Output
9.2.4. By Application
9.2.5. By End User
9.2.6. By Country
9.3. North America: Country Analysis
9.3.1. United States Construction Equipment Market Outlook
9.3.2. Mexico Construction Equipment Market Outlook
9.3.3. Canada Construction Equipment Market Outlook
10. South America Construction Equipment Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Machinery Type
10.2.2. By Type
10.2.3. By Power Output
10.2.4. By Application
10.2.5. By End User
10.2.6. By Country
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
10.3.1. Brazil Construction Equipment Market Outlook
10.3.2. Argentina Construction Equipment Market Outlook
10.3.3. Colombia Construction Equipment Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Construction Equipment Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Machinery Type
11.2.2. By Type
11.2.3. By Power Output
11.2.4. By Application
11.2.5. By End User
11.2.6. By Country
11.3. MEA: Country Analysis
11.3.1. South Africa Construction Equipment Market Outlook
11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Market Outlook
11.3.3. UAE Construction Equipment Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Volvo Construction Equipment AB
14.2. Komatsu Ltd.
14.3. Caterpillar Inc.
14.4. Atlas Copco AB
14.5. Hitachi Ltd.
14.6. Joy Global Inc.
14.7. Liebherr International AG
14.8. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development Co. Ltd.
14.9. CNH Industrial N.V
14.10. Terex Corporation.
15. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ibsb0c
